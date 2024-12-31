Escape the Box
Hidden in Plain Sight: Nightshades Cause Joint Pain & Insomnia
Is relief worth giving up potatoes, tomatoes, peppers, eggplant, paprika, ashwagandha, & gogi berries?
8 hrs ago
•
Lauren Ayers
2
January 2025
A Revealing Examination of California Fires from Many Angles
Act of God or human-caused?
Jan 31
•
Lauren Ayers
1
The Amazing Grace of Telepathy
Non-speaking people on the autism spectrum reveal their hidden enlightenment via a technique called “Spelling for Communication”
Jan 28
•
Lauren Ayers
45
60
The California Fires – The Hidden Story Revealed
California Mafia, Direct Energy Weapons, an Intentional Accident Blamed on a Non-Existent Cause
Jan 21
•
Lauren Ayers
5
1
20-20 Hindsight — the Pandemic Viewed through MAHA Spectacles
Q: What's the difference between a conspiracy theory and reality? A: Six months.
Jan 16
•
Lauren Ayers
1
Measles and Chicken Pox Went into a Bar….
Majestic Poetry about the Human Condition
Jan 8
Measles and Chicken Pox Went into a Bar….
Majestic Poetry about the Human Condition
Jan 8
December 2024
Goldilocks & The Big Bad Wolf— Are These Home Invaders Innocent or Guilty?
A study in crime and punishment.
Dec 31, 2024
•
Lauren Ayers
1
Have we reached a tipping point for getting cell phones out of school?
Bipartisan support for reducing young people's social media addiction.
Dec 31, 2024
•
Lauren Ayers
2
2
Glyphosate in Roundup Kills Our Microbiome & It’s in Organic Food
Why? Because manure from conventional chicken is allowed on organic farms. Don Huber explains how to solve that huge problem.
Dec 24, 2024
•
Lauren Ayers
2
The False Flag event that failed because of the courageous crew of the USS Liberty
Official secrecy in 1967 led to endless war in the Middle East, but, at last, the truth can set us free.
Dec 16, 2024
•
Lauren Ayers
2
2
November 2024
Why Raw Milk Is Better
My kids grew up on raw milk from cows on pasture. We never drink pasteurized milk from cows in feed lots. Raw milk will help Make America Healthy Again…
Nov 27, 2024
•
Lauren Ayers
2
