Escape the Box

Home
Archive
About

January 2025

A Revealing Examination of California Fires from Many Angles
Act of God or human-caused?
  
Lauren Ayers
The Amazing Grace of Telepathy
Non-speaking people on the autism spectrum reveal their hidden enlightenment via a technique called “Spelling for Communication”
  
Lauren Ayers
60
The California Fires – The Hidden Story Revealed
California Mafia, Direct Energy Weapons, an Intentional Accident Blamed on a Non-Existent Cause
  
Lauren Ayers
1
20-20 Hindsight — the Pandemic Viewed through MAHA Spectacles
Q: What's the difference between a conspiracy theory and reality? A: Six months.
  
Lauren Ayers
Measles and Chicken Pox Went into a Bar….
Majestic Poetry about the Human Condition
Published on Escape the Box  
Measles and Chicken Pox Went into a Bar….
Majestic Poetry about the Human Condition

December 2024

Goldilocks & The Big Bad Wolf— Are These Home Invaders Innocent or Guilty?
A study in crime and punishment.
  
Lauren Ayers
Have we reached a tipping point for getting cell phones out of school?
Bipartisan support for reducing young people's social media addiction.
  
Lauren Ayers
2
Glyphosate in Roundup Kills Our Microbiome & It’s in Organic Food
Why? Because manure from conventional chicken is allowed on organic farms. Don Huber explains how to solve that huge problem.
  
Lauren Ayers
The False Flag event that failed because of the courageous crew of the USS Liberty
Official secrecy in 1967 led to endless war in the Middle East, but, at last, the truth can set us free.
  
Lauren Ayers
2

November 2024

© 2025 Lauren Ayers
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture