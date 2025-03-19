Dollars & Destruction

How Renewables Harm Our Farms & Cost the Earth

Produced by AdvanceAustralia.org.au

Malcolm Roberts posted this to Youtube. He is an elected Queensland Senator under Pauline Hanson's One Nation Party.

In this 48-minute documentary, you’ll meet Australian farmers and conservationists living through the ruination of rural areas in the name of solar and wind generation:

One reason to watch a sad documentary like this is because learning from other nation’s mistakes is better than making the same mistakes ourselves.

Once you see how terrible it is to be caught in a Climate Crisis, you may find it a great relief to read The Mythology of Global Warming, by Bruce C. Bunker.

Why? Because if climate change isn't human-caused, i.e. if global warming is due to slight changes in the workings of our day star and in our solar system spinning around it, then sure, we will need to adjust.

But we are not required to quit using fossil fuels, because they aren’t the main cause (in fact, aren’t even a minor cause) of the change in climate.

I’ve made it easy— start with my summary of the 9 Myths and you’ll see that fear mongering going on in Australia (and here) is simply a way to make big bucks selling us non-fossil energy.

Knowledge is power. Get educated: