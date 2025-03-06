A Real Organic Project podcast

27 minutes

3-5-25

Interviewed by Timothy A. Wise

“Tortillas are consumed at very high levels in Mexico – on average, a Mexican consumes between half a kilo and a kilo of tortillas every day. So we consider it very, very important to keep tortillas, and all the corn-derived food in Mexico, free of GMOs and glyphosate. The glyphosate residues found in tortillas were at levels that even in the US are not acceptable in food.”

So says Dr. Maria Elena Álvarez-Buylla who, until recently, led Mexico's National Science Agency. She explains why the people and the government of Mexico are concerned about the risks of importing American corn.

It’s not just the abundant scientific evidence that glyphosate residue in imported corn is harmful, but keeping GM corn out of the nation is important to Mexicans because their country is the origin of so many corn lines, and they want to protect this genetic potential from GM effects.

The US government is challenging Mexico's documented results and claiming unfair trade practices. The final decision will be made by a 3-member panel of arbitrators.

A leaked report suggests that the panel of arbitrators is leaning towards agreement with the American claims of unfair trade practices. That has led to a movement in Mexico to pass a constitutional amendment banning GMOs and the associated chemicals from coming in.

What is the Real Organic Project?

The USDA has failed to enforce important aspects of the organic law. As a result, it has become ever harder for small to mid-sized farms to survive while staying true to organic principles. In the face of the corporate theft of the USDA seal, the organic community united in creating the Real Organic Project. We are championing an “add-on” label for greater marketplace transparency, at no additional cost to the producer. Folks in Yolo County are familiar with one of the Executive Board members, Paul Muller of Full Belly Farm.

Tim A. Wise is a writer, researcher and speaker, and the author of Eating Tomorrow: Agribusiness, Family Farmers, and the Battle for the Future of Food. Wise reveals that 70% of the food eaten in developing countries is grown by hundreds of millions of small-scale farmers, people with few resources and simple tools but a keen understanding of what and how to grow food. Wise takes readers to remote villages to see how farmers are rebuilding soils with ecologically sound practices and nourishing a diversity of native crops without chemicals or imported seeds. They are growing more and healthier food and have much to teach us all.