Lauren - I agree with your thesis, and I'm grateful for the evidence you provide. Here's one quibble:

> Answer: “The rate for dementia of any kind for people aged 65 to 75 in 1925

> was 1.7%, while the rate for that age bracket today is 13.1%.”

The problem with this statistic is that in 1925, most of those people were close to 65, and today most of those people are close to 75. And since rates of dementia increase exponentially with age, this could make a sizable difference.

See if you can find a reference that has year-by-year numbers, rather than relying on a language bot.

It's good to hear from you, Josh, and I appreciate your kind intent and advice about stats. 

However, I asked Ai because I am not very good at researching. When I have a hunch about something, it takes me hours to find data that confirm or deny whatever hunch I'm working on. 

Anyway, my goal was some contrast, whether it was 13 times or just 5. I have long suspected that people to who lived longer than 75 were just as high a percentage then as they are now, if not higher. 

