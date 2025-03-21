David Icke and Alix Mayer are an odd couple, but together their recent podcasts might blow your mind.

Icke is such a character! Once a soccer star, now he digs up all sorts of outlandish ideas, such as Jesus was invented by a wealthy Roman named Calpurnius Piso about 2000 years ago. Another crazy idea is that our moon was dragged here from afar to help Earth, as described in a book called Who Built the Moon?

Only 5 weeks ago, ticking off Lawrence Britt’s list of 14 traits common to the fascist regimes of Hitler, Mussolini, Franco, Suharto, and Pinochet, Icke gives examples for each trait that are happening right now at the White House:

1. Powerful and Continuing Nationalism

2. Disdain for the Recognition of Human Rights

3. Identification of Enemies/Scapegoats as a Unifying Cause

4. Supremacy of the Military

5. Rampant Sexism

6. Controlled Mass Media

7. Obsession with National Security

8. Religion and Government are Intertwine

9. Corporate Power is Protected

10. Labor Power is Suppressed

11. Disdain for Intellectuals and the Arts

12. Obsession with Crime and Punishment

13. Rampant Cronyism and Corruption

14. Fraudulent Elections

Here’s his podcast:

Or, you might want to start with Alix Mayer, who, like so many before her, was radicalized by a vaccine injury. In preparation for a family tour abroad, she got travel vaccinations which caused serious problems, taking her from running Apple’s worldwide customer research group to being unable to read.

As Alix dug into alternative ways to heal, she became an activist who wants people to be truly informed before they consent to any shots. She packs a lot “ridiculous” conspiracies into this 40-minute interview but, as a gourmet of conspiracy theories, I promise that she strings them all together in a coherent way: