mRNA ― Is Caution Better than Regret?
Yes! This study of over a million adolescents and children found that myocarditis was documented ONLY in Covid-19 vaccinated groups, and NOT after Covid-19 infection.
We tried to tell you. But did you listen?
Most people ignored whistle-blowing “anti-vaxxers.” And now they must live with the consequences. Brilliant propagandists convinced millions of people to get the Covid shots and to submit their children to them. This con is worse than the tobacco campaign in the last century, which convinced smokers that their habit was harmless. That’s because more people will suffer and die from this very profitable deception than ever suffered from cigarettes. Conventional medicine has no treatment for stopping the body from replicating the spike proteins introduced by the mRNA shots.
Thanks for reading Escape the Box! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
We were raised to trust the CDC, as well as our religious leaders, elected reps, sports stars, the legacy media and many (but not all) social media influencers — they couldn’t all be wrong, could they?!
Today, that famous anti-vaxxer who is getting rid of toxins in our children’s school lunches, starting with 8 artificial colors, said this:
“The Covid vaccine recommendation for children was always dubious. It was dubious because kids had almost no risk for Covid-19. Certain kids that had very profound morbidities may have a slight risk. Most kids don't.” ~ RFK Jr.
The article below by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH starts with:
In the largest review to date on myocarditis following SARS-CoV-2 infection vs. Covid-19 vaccination, Mead et al found that vaccine-induced myocarditis is not only significantly more common but also more severe—particularly in children and young males. Our findings make clear that the risks of the shots overwhelmingly outweigh any theoretical benefit.
By the way, those 3 letters after his name — MPH — signify he’s got a master’s degree in public health. But he’s a renegade in his profession who actually ran the numbers and tried to tell us the truth about the so-called “safe and effective” mRNA shots.
He includes graphs and charts galore, for anyone ready to see the truth:
For dessert, on the topic of human behavior, here are a dozen quotations (some are amusing) to give daring readers permission to admit: “We were tricked!”
1. Good judgment comes from experience, and experience comes from bad judgment.
― Rita Mae Brown, Alma Mater
2. The whole aim of practical politics is to keep the populace in a continual state of alarm (and hence clamorous to be led to safety) by menacing them with an endless series of hobgoblins, all of them imaginary.
— H.L. Mencken
3. A good deal of tyranny goes by the name of protection.
— Crystal Eastman
4. Politicians get money from the rich and votes from the poor in order to protect each from the other.
― Utah Phillips
5. Mistakes are the portals of discovery.
~ James Joyce
6. As long as the world is turning and spinning, we're gonna be dizzy and we're gonna make mistakes.
~ Mel Brooks
7. Don’t cling to a mistake just because you spent a lot of time making it.
~ Aubrey De Graf
8. If a mistake is not a stepping stone, it is a mistake.
~ Eli Siegel
9. When you repeat a mistake, it is not a mistake anymore. It is a decision.
~ Paulo Coelho
10. It is the highest form of self-respect to admit our errors and mistakes and make amends for them. To make a mistake is only an error in judgment, but to adhere to it when it is discovered shows infirmity of character.
~ Dale Turner
11. Learn from the mistakes of others, because you can’t live long enough to make them all yourself.
― Anonymous
12. Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
~ Mark Twain
Thanks for reading Escape the Box! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.