We tried to tell you. But did you listen?

Most people ignored whistle-blowing “anti-vaxxers.” And now they must live with the consequences. Brilliant propagandists convinced millions of people to get the Covid shots and to submit their children to them. This con is worse than the tobacco campaign in the last century, which convinced smokers that their habit was harmless. That’s because more people will suffer and die from this very profitable deception than ever suffered from cigarettes. Conventional medicine has no treatment for stopping the body from replicating the spike proteins introduced by the mRNA shots.

We were raised to trust the CDC, as well as our religious leaders, elected reps, sports stars, the legacy media and many (but not all) social media influencers — they couldn’t all be wrong, could they?!

Today, that famous anti-vaxxer who is getting rid of toxins in our children’s school lunches, starting with 8 artificial colors, said this:

“The Covid vaccine recommendation for children was always dubious. It was dubious because kids had almost no risk for Covid-19. Certain kids that had very profound morbidities may have a slight risk. Most kids don't.” ~ RFK Jr.

The article below by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH starts with:

In the largest review to date on myocarditis following SARS-CoV-2 infection vs. Covid-19 vaccination, Mead et al found that vaccine-induced myocarditis is not only significantly more common but also more severe—particularly in children and young males. Our findings make clear that the risks of the shots overwhelmingly outweigh any theoretical benefit.

By the way, those 3 letters after his name — MPH — signify he’s got a master’s degree in public health. But he’s a renegade in his profession who actually ran the numbers and tried to tell us the truth about the so-called “safe and effective” mRNA shots.

He includes graphs and charts galore, for anyone ready to see the truth:

