Escape the Box

Home
Archive
About

Why subscribe?

Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and website. Never miss an update.

Stay up-to-date

You won’t have to worry about missing anything. Every new edition of the newsletter goes directly to your inbox.

Join the crew

Be part of a community of people who share your interests.

To find out more about the company that provides the tech for this newsletter, visit Substack.com.

Subscribe to Escape the Box

Wayward thinking on health, politics, economics, and getting along with others.

People

Lauren Ayers

@laurenayers
A retired teacher, I live in Capay Valley, a haven for organic farming, close enough my grandkids for fun times. I share the benefits of raw milk and how to return mycorrhizal fungi to farmland, and expose bad news, like chemtrails, EMFs, vaccines.
© 2025 Lauren Ayers
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture