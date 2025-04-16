Watching and listening to this lovely but heart-wrenching song made me want to share this urgent 3-minute video about the electrification of our planet and the stratosphere around us.

The FCC has opened a new docket in which the agency seeks comment on every rule, regulation, or guidance document that the FCC should eliminate for the purposes of alleviating unnecessary regulatory burdens. It’s called the “Delete, Delete, Delete Docket”.

We have almost 2 more weeks in which to post a comment here:

https://www.fcc.gov/document/fcc-opens-re-delete-delete-delete-docket

Back when tobacco addicts filled the air with smoke, I never thought we could end that flagrant disregard for everyone nearby forced to breathe it in. But, thank goodness, reform did happen! Ditto for so many other toxins and pollutants!

It’s time to flex those grassroots muscles again.

Why does a tiny but powerful minority of money addicts want to wreck life on Earth with their quest for easy profit from harmful products?

What will we say to our grandchildren when they ask why we let the sociopaths succeed?

We have until April 28 to tell them we don’t want less regulations on wireless tech but MORE and BETTER regulations.

Here are just a few of the thousands of the articles that Big Tech and its lapdog the FCC have hidden from you:

https://www.fcc.gov/ecfs/document/10412725017288/28

https://www.fcc.gov/ecfs/document/10412725017288/34

https://www.fcc.gov/ecfs/document/10412725017288/8

https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-025-00792-y

https://actionagainst5g.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/EH-Trust-Bees-Butterflies-and-Wildlife-1-PDF.pdf

https://www.fcc.gov/ecfs/document/10412725017288/19

This article by Safe Tech activist Patricia Burke, has a lot more info: