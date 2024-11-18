Excerpts from The Mythology of Global Warming, by Bruce C. Bunker, November 2018

Dispelling the Myths

Bruce Bunker also wrote The Aqueous Chemistry of Oxides, with William H. Casey, from the Oxford University Press, March 1, 2016.

Myth 1: Carbon dioxide and methane produced from fossil fuel and the digestive systems of cows are the dominant greenhouse gases on Earth. Industrialized societies such as the US are responsible for the production of both gases and are thus guilty of destroying our planet.

Ch. 2: The dominant greenhouse gas on Earth is not carbon dioxide from fossil fuels or methane gas emitted by cows, but water vapor. Water currently absorbs 135 times more of the Earth’s outgoing heat than CO2 and 28,000 times more heat than methane. Both CO 2 and methane are present at such low concentrations that they have a negligible impact on our climate.

Myth 2: The Earth’s temperature was essentially constant until the combustion of fossil fuels and the generation of greenhouse gases in the Industrial Age caused the Earth’s temperature to spiral upward and out of control.

Ch. 3: The temperature of the Earth has never been constant. Variations in the Earth’s temperature are controlled by the amount of heat reaching us from the Sun and on how that heat is distributed. Variations in the Earth’s temperature in the recent past and in the foreseeable future are both natural and predictable based on variations in solar and orbital cycles. These variations dwarf any effects that humanity has on climate. Variations include: continental drift, variations in Earth’s orbit [eccentricity, tilt angle, and precession, which combine to highly predictable Milankovitch cycles], and variations on the Sun’s energy output [as indicated by sun spots].

[The graphs included here were found online and are not exact replicas of those in the book.]

https://www.climate.gov/sites/default/files/styles/full_width_620_original_image/public/graph-from-scott-wing-620px.png

Page 37

Continental Drift

Current positions are promoting a relatively cold ere of recurring Ice Ages… [page 39] because … continental fusion created a new oceanic circulation pattern that sends warm water from the tropics up into the continent-rich regions of the Northern Hemisphere. The air above these warmer waters is laden with atmospheric moisture. If sufficient moisture condenses to form snow over cold continental masses, and if this snow accumulates faster than it melts, then glaciers form. Glaciers have a high albedo (i.e. they reflect more sunlight back into outer space), ultimately resulting in a cooler climate. Unless more sunlight starts to fall on the colder polar region, the cooling of the continents promotes the spreading of glacial masses, resulting in an Ice Age.

Variations in the Earth’s Orbit

Page 40

Both deep-sea sediment and ice core samples show that ice ages take place every 22,000 years.

Page 41

Based on known patterns, the Earth is predicted to descend into the next major ice age in less than 5,000 years.

https://player.slideplayer.com/79/13016226/slides/slide_5.jpg

This image is similar to the one on page 41, which Bunker captions thusly:

Fig. 3.3 A depiction of the three Milankovitch cycles associated with variations in the Earth’s orbit around the sun. Top: The annual orbit of the Earth around the Sun cycles between a circular and an elliptical shape every 100,000 years. Center: The angle of the Earth’s axis relative to the Sun cycles between 22.2° and 24.5° every 41,000 years. Bottom: The Earth’s axis wobbles around a tilt angle of 0° in a cycle that requires 22,000 years to complete. At one end of the cycle, the North Pole faces the Sun in the winter, while at the other end, the North Pole faces the Sun in the summer.

Page 42

Eccentricity: When the orbit is elliptical, the Earth is 2.5% closer to the Sun and receives more heat during two seasons of the year. It is 2.5% farther away, receiving less heat during the other two seasons

Tilt: Smaller tilt angles decrease the differences between the seasons, but increase the temperature difference between the Equator and the Poles.

Procession: At one end of the cycle, the North Pole faces the Sun in the winter, while at the other end it faces the Sun during the summer.

All three Milankovitch cycles influence how much sunlight the poles receive relative to the equator during each season. When all three cycles are in phase once every 100,000 years, they reinforce each other to either stimulate massive glaciation or rapid ice cap melting. When the cycles are out of phase, they partially cancel each other out to smooth out climatic variations. The net effect is a complex, saw-tooth pattern that generates highly predictable and periodic ice ages.

The energy produced by the Sun is not constant

…Most of the warming and cooling trends observed during human history are related to a third periodic factor influencing our climate…. [page 42] These warming and cooling trends are detected by sunspot cycles, aurora observations, radiocarbon dating methods, and changes in solar radiance.

Page 48

High sunspot activity [revealed by high 14C] is an indicator of increased solar activity.

A better graph is here (but it wouldn’t transfer to this format) https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Lan-Jian/publication/251435151/figure/fig14/AS:392850576560146@1470674284727/Carbon-14-content-of-tree-rings-illustrating-the-Oort-Wolf-Spoerer-and-Maunder-minima.png

Page 49

https://www.therightinsight.org/media/TemperatureUS1880-1999NASA-800x600.jpg

Fig. 3.8 Average temperatures (in °C) in the United States between 1880 and 2000 tabulated by the National Aeronautic and Space Administration (NASA) in 1999. This temperature compilation clearly shows the warming and cooling cycles that have occurred in recent history, including the rise in temperatures between 1890 and 1940, the drop in temperatures between 1940 and 1975, and the increase in temperatures from 1980 to the present. Note that current temperatures are cooler now than they were in the 1930s (compare positions of the small circles). (Note: This 1999 NASA compilation was produced prior to the era of extensive government tampering with archival climate data, see chapter 9).

Page 50

Global warming advocates argue that changes in solar irradiance by 0.3% are too small to account for any warming seen in modern times, and are negligible relative to the 6% of the outgoing energy from Earth that is blocked by greenhouse gases. However, if one considers the blockage due to man-made CO 2 emissions, the exact opposite is true. The solar irradiance represents all of the energy coming into the Earth. All greenhouse gases are responsible for impeding 6% of that energy that the surface radiates back toward space. However, as water is by far the dominant greenhouse gas (see Chapter 2), the entire 400 ppmv (parts per million by weight) of CO 2 in the atmosphere accounts for only 0.25% of the greenhouse effect. This means that the total contribution that CO2 makes to the Earth’s energy balance is (6%) (0.0025) = 0.015%. If one assumes that all of the CO 2 increase of 20 ppmv since satellite measurements of solar irradiance have been taken is due to the burning of fossil fuels, a maximum of 5% of the CO 2 in the atmosphere in that time span can be attributed to humans. This makes the human contribution to our net energy balance (0.0125%) (0.05) = 0.00075%. If variations in incoming solar irradiance of 0.1-0.3% are ‘negligible’ as claimed, what does that say about the contribution that human induced increases in CO 2 levels make to the Earth’s energy balance, which are 400 times smaller than that?

Myth 3: There is a direct correlation between atmospheric CO 2 concentrations and the temperature of the Earth. Atmospheric carbon dioxide concentrations have never been higher than they are today due to the combustion of fossil fuels. Unless fossil fuel combustion is stopped, the Earth will become a burned out cinder.

Ch. 4: The geologic record clearly shows that there is absolutely no correlation between the Earth’s temperature and atmospheric CO 2 levels. Current CO 2 levels are almost as low as they have been during the entire history of the Earth. The worst Ice Age in our planet’s history occurred when CO 2 levels were twenty times higher than they are today. On the vast scale of the earth, fossil fuel emissions are less significant than natural phenomena that add and subtract CO 2 from the atmosphere.

https://i.sstatic.net/HxERL.png

Fig. 4.1 A direct comparison between atmospheric carbon dioxide concentrations (in ppmv) and average global temperatures (in F°) over the past 600 million years of geologic history. Notice that there is absolutely no resemblance between the two curves.

Page 60

The vast oceans of Earth exert a major influence on atmospheric carbon dioxide concentrations. The current concentration of dissolved CO 2 and its equilibrium bi-products in seawater (i.e. bicarbonate and carbonate ions, see Appendix 5) of 104 parts per million by weight. (ppmw) may not seem like much. However, even though only 1/10,000 of the weight of seawater consists of carbon dioxide, consider just how much seawater there is. Oceans cover over 70% of the Earth’s surface to an average depth of 3.8 kilometers (or 2.4 miles). The volume of seawater is 1.4 billion cubic kilometers. The mass, or weight, of all of this water is 1.5 billion Gton (1.5 billion billion tons). Because of this:

The carbon dioxide concentration in the oceans of 104 ppmw amounts to 150,000 Gton or 50 times the amount of CO2 that is present in the atmosphere. This quantity of CO2 is 30 times greater than the CO2 equivalent of the Earth’s entire fossil fuel reserves, and 5,000 times greater than annual fossil fuel emissions. If all of this CO2 could be magically released, atmospheric CO2 concentrations would rise above 20,000 ppmv.

Myth 4: Global warming is causing all of the ice on Earth to melt, destroying the planet’s ecosystem and inducing catastrophic rises in sea levels that are destroying coastal cities and civilizations.

Ch 5: The advance and retreat of glaciers is a natural recurring phenomenon. We are currently experiencing the high-temperature end of the latest of the 24 modern major Ice Age cycles. The massive reserves of ice on Earth have been remarkably stable in modern times. The modest retreat in glaciers observed since the end of the Little Ice Age in 1880 is normal, natural behavior. Several more advances and retreats will occur between now and the start of the next major Ice Age. Sea levels have also been remarkably stable, increasing by only 8 inches over the past 125 years. Humanity has not been threatened by the slow, incremental increases and decreases in sea level that have occurred over the course of human history.

Myth 5: Global warming is powering new, destructive weather patterns across the globe, including the spawning of more frequent and violent hurricanes and tornados, droughts, floods, windstorms, and even record cold and snowstorms.

Ch. 6: Weather patterns on Earth have been remarkably similar since the beginning of the Industrial Age. Although there are always periodic fluctuations associated with solar activity, it is not hotter, colder, wetter, or drier than it was before the combustion of large quantities of fossil fuels. Satellite measurements reveal that global temperatures have been constant since 1998. If anything, the incidence and intensity of both hurricanes and tornados has decreased in modern times. The cherry picking of individual extreme weather events by the media is just another example of dishonest reporting in support of the climate change agenda.

Myth 6: Global warming is causing mass extinctions equivalent to the worst natural disasters experienced in the history of life on Earth.

Ch. 7: Carbon dioxide is called a greenhouse gas for a reason. All plant life is based on a photosynthetic process involving carbon dioxide. The Earth’s major food chains all depend on plant life. The geologic record clearly shows that the abundance and diversity of life has always been greater during periods in Earth’s history when carbon dioxide levels and temperatures were substantially higher than they are today. Polar bears are not in danger of extinction, as the bear population has almost tripled since the 1960s.

Myth 7: Over 95% of all scientists agree that the science of global warming is settled and that man-made climate change represents reality. Anyone who does not believe what the media and climate scientists are saying about global warming is either stupid or is a criminal who should be put in jail.

Ch. 8: Renewable energy sources including solar and wind power are incapable of meeting the world’s energy needs either now or in the future because: (1) Neither technology can physically harvest a dominant fraction of the energy that the world now uses. (2) Neither technology is cost competitive. Few countries, let alone individuals, will ever be able to afford to rely exclusively on either technology. If renewable energy could really solve the world’s energy needs, fossil fuels would have been abandoned long ago.

Myth 8: Renewable energy sources managed by the government represent the only hope for saving the planet from global warming.

Ch. 9: Global warming represents the most pervasive and damaging example of scientific fraud in world history. Progressives and the media perpetuate this fraud using a combination of misinformation and the suppression and falsification of climate data. Scientists in disagreement with global warming risk losing their ability to publish papers, receive government funding, or even stay employed. Even so, a broad spectrum of scientists and meteorologists have spoken out to say that there is not compelling evidence to support the hypothesis that humans are the cause of any climate changes observed in modern times.

Myth 9: Advocates for global warming have only one noble objective in mind, which involves protecting the Earth from evil human activities such as the burning of fossil fuels.

Ch. 10: In reality, the global warming movement has nothing to do with ‘saving the planet.’ It has everything to do with the redistribution of wealth and political agendas aimed at destroying the foundations of western democracies and free market economies as exemplified by the United States of America. For this reason, it is critical for everyone to become informed on the topic of global warming. There needs to be free and open debate on this topic rather than the suppression and falsification of actual scientific climate data.

Note from Lauren:

Congrats if you got this far, that’s a sign of an open mind. Now, if you’re still convinced there’s an impending “anthropocene,” maybe you should put your open mind to a real test — get Bruce Bunker’s book and study the 9 myths in more depth.

Why is it taboo to doubt the “proven fact” that humans are causing climate change?

Anyone who questions the necessity of cutting our carbon footprint and converting to all-electric energy sources for transport, farming, industry, etc. is bashed as a selfish idiot. Hmmm, kind of like those who didn’t want to get the mRNA shots were called selfish granny killers.

Although we’re constantly told otherwise, current weather actually fits into patterns revealed by tree rings and other natural evidence going way back. These natural indicators date from long before humans had calendars, mathematics, and writing.

The recent election reveals that the majority of voters are not convinced severe climate change is emanant, nor that humanity caused any changes. Sure, it seems warmer, but we’re still in the realm of normal variances, one of which takes 22,000 years to repeat.

Do we have Big Brother in 2024?

One huge barrier to challenging climate change is that we can’t believe there would be such an evil cabal who lies to humanity about a climate crisis that isn’t real, just so they can micro manage every moment of every human’s life (well, the 1% won’t have any limits).

On the other hand, weren’t we all amazingly compliant during the pandemic? We stayed at home 2 weeks to “flatten the curve” (and then stayed another stint to flatten the next curve, and the next one), lost jobs or businesses (which led to countless foreclosures), wore masks, didn’t go to church or to the beach. So maybe controlling billions of people isn’t so hard after all.

In short, yeah, I think there’s a cabal attempting to control us. But the George Orwell version of a new world order, as he describes in 1984, is hard to maintain. Big Brother ain’t cheap. Instead, the Aldous Huxley approach, as in Brave New World, has a lot of buy-in from the masses. Everyone gets their “soma,” the psychoactive drug (which, now, might be screens instead of pills) that prevented rebellion, and they kept the cogs of industry turning.

Back in the fifth century BCE, Sun Tzu wrote The Art of War. His theories focused on psychological warfare (“Psy Ops” for short) – very innovative back when warfare focused on overwhelming physical force such as mass murder of civilians. Instead, Sun Tzu advised:

“The greatest victory is that which requires no battle.”

In RFK Jr’s 10-22-24 podcast, he describes how, since 1945, the CIA connived to deceptively “guide” dozens nations to adopt policies that were actually bad for them but were deemed good for the US. But now Google, in collusion with the military-industrial complex, can achieve similar goals much more efficiently just by manipulating search algorithms, and not only in other countries but right here at home!

Robert Epstein, PhD, testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee in 2019 about his team’s surveillance of Google’s algorithms which led to Hillary Clinton getting at least 2.6 million additional votes in the 2016 election. Google can do this because 92% of online searches go through them.

Epstein’s project, America’s Digital Shield (americasdigitalshield.com) follows a politically balanced group of 12,000 voters in all 50 states, capturing their “ephemeral” data — where they get their news, what they believe, what they buy. Analysis proves there can be voter manipulation on a massive scale that subliminally steers people to vote for whoever Google wants to win.

A year ago, I wouldn’t have voted for Trump, but now he seems the lesser of two evils, since he is willing to question human-caused climate change and wouldn’t force anyone to get the mRNA shots.

MAGA never made sense to me because our nation has always had serious flaws (slavery, empire building, Indian-killing, union-busting, monopolies, the Federal Reserve, etc.). But I do think we can MAHA (make America healthy again), and Trump has made that a centerpiece of his coming administration.

As for conspiracy facts like vaccine passports and 15-minute “smart” cities, etc., I think once Americans realize we’re being duped, we’ll easily dash the cabal’s hopes of establishing a new world order.