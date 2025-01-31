There was an Ah-ha moment when I saw how these 3 videos and 1 article connect. But it was disheartening to see how powerful these forces are that have fooled so many for so long. I thought, “All is lost, we can never beat them back.”

And the main reason it seemed hopeless is that some of the smartest and nicest people I know won’t ever consider this view because they still believe that people are basically good.

Sure, most people are basically good; their lies are small, maybe due to good manners – “I love your haircut!” Or maybe they allow themselves a normal amount of cheating – getting paid cash ‘under the table’ so it need not be reported to the IRS.

But lies on the scale presented below seem too outrageous to be possible. Surely, no human would so callously burn down the homes of thousands of people!

Well, it looks like that’s exactly what they have been doing for some time. Remember the Coffee neighborhood fire in Santa Rosa? The Paradise fire? And now, will this month’s Pacific Palisades fire wake up more folks to what’s really going on?!

What renewed my hope, and got me back on the horse that had just bucked me off, is the fact that we ordinary people have truth on our side. That is, sociopaths like those who started these fires can only succeed if we keep believing their lies.

But deception can’t persist when it’s found out. Sunlight is the best disinfectant.

Here are the 4 factors that, together, provide the basis for finally understanding how and why these fires happened. (And it’s not climate change!)

Incidentally, none of the items below specifically connects its main points to the other 3. But all 4 are needed, in my opinion, to comprehend what is really explains the fires.

Bottom Line

The California Mafia, an elite group who would have no qualms about using direct energy weapons, is described (video #1). Direct Energy Weapons can easily start massive fires (video #2) . How this Mafia got into power is discussed in the long interview (video #3). Finally, why climate change is not really a threat comes out in this article (item #4).

1. 4 Families Have Run California for 80 years: Brown, Getty, Newsom, Pelosi:

4:55 minutes, the link will work if you remove the underlined space: https://www.youtube._com/watch?v=-MGbkDGOAC8

2. DEWs – Direct Energy Weapons – Tubbs (Santa Rosa, 2017), Camp Fire (Paradise, 2018), Palisades:

3 minutes, the link will work if you remove the underlined space: https://www.youtube._com/watch?v=8bucskITDog

3. Who’s to Blame for the LA Fire Disaster

1:41:00, the link will work if you remove the underlined space: https://www.youtube._com/watch?v=Z4JjmzuycRo

Yeah, it’s long, but they cover a lot of territory that I, as a liberal, never took into account, as well as some little-known basics of fire fighting systems.

Liberalism Goes Too Far & Ignores Reality

Michael Shellenberger interviewed by John Papola

The Dad Saves America Podcast

369,160 views

Jan 16, 2025

John Papola sat down with journalist and author Michael Shellenberger to unpack the true story of the LA fire disaster and what it reveals about California’s leadership crisis. Ever since the fires broke out, Michael has been on the case exposing the numerous failures of Governor Gavin Newsom and LA Mayor Karen Bass. California’s entrenched political elite have neglected the basic functions of government, creating the perfect conditions for recurring catastrophes. A seemingly hypnotized voter base has allowed the problem to worsen with each election cycle, but perhaps this time around, the undeniable facts on the ground can trigger a renaissance in common-sense governance.

Outline:

[0:00] Unpacking the official narrative lie

[12:49] LA’s systemic failure isn’t just one big coincidence

[17:45] The homeless crisis drained the firefighting budget

[27:12] Forest management failures aren’t the main story

[31:34] Why leftist radicals want to let Malibu burn

[42:53] Hollywood elites elected their own oppressors

[52:44] White voters in LA are hypnotized by identity politics

[59:35] Is the DEI criticism fair or just right-wing opportunism?

[1:06:09] Western civilization is sacrificing itself

[1:13:42] Did climate change play a role in the fires?

[1:22:25] Climate hysteria is a symptom of privilege

[1:28:29] Is the woke reign of terror truly over?

[1:33:32] Hazing matters for emergency preparedness

[1:38:44] Why Michael is optimistic for the future

4. Human-Caused Climate Change Is a Lie



Yes, we may have some warming (though heat islands have formed around the places that have kept temps for many decades, so their reports exaggerate the temp changes over time).

The way to find reality is to ask ourselves: Who benefits from making the world afraid of CO 2 ?

Excerpts from The Mythology of Global Warming, by Bruce C. Bunker

A 15-minute read

https://laurenayers.substack.com/p/excerpts-from-the-mythology-of-global

9 Facts that Correct 9 Myths

1. The dominant greenhouse gas on Earth is water vapor (clouds) not carbon dioxide or methane.

2. The temperature of the Earth has never been constant.

https://www.climate.gov/sites/default/files/styles/full_width_620_original_image/public/graph-from-scott-wing-620px.png

3. There is no correlation between CO2 in the atmosphere and Earth’s average temperature

4. In the past 125 years of industrial activity, sea Levels have increased by only 8”

5. If anything, the incidence and intensity of hurricanes and tornados has decreased.

6. Yes, CO2 a greenhouse gas; that’s because it is essential to life.

7. No, not all scientists agree that the planet is warming, just those seeking research grants.

8. Only government can protect us from climate change.

9. Climate change proponents are motivated by saving humanity from ourselves.



Oh, I just found these 2 bonus items to add before I Send:



Bonus #1: The Ugly Truth of the LA Fires

To make the link work, remove the underlined space: https://rumble._com/v6awhtm-cp-podcast-the-ugly-truth-of-the-la-fires-featuring-peter-duke.html

2 hours

On this Canadian Patriot Podcast, Matt Ehret interviews Peter Duke about the LA fires, the case for arson, the World Economic Forum, the California mafia operation that ties the Newsom family, Pelosis and Getty's together, and the extremely suspicious social engineering program managed by Nicholas Berggruen and Nathan Gardels.

Bonus #2: A Compendium of Sources of Information about DEW’s, HAARP, ICD and Fire Geoengneering

To make the link work, remove the underlined space: https://secularheretic._substack.com/p/a-compendium-of-sources-of-information

Here's a good (and necessarily long) article on the strange new fires where molten metal streams down the street from burning cars but trees adjacent to them still have green leaves.