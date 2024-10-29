The Nazi Rally at Madison Square Garden

A short anonymous report by someone who's not a journalist (lightly edited for clarity by Lauren Ayers)

You likely read reports from the mainstream media about the Nazi rally President Trump held at New York's iconic Madison Square Garden last night. Many of these articles appeared to have been written by journalists who wisely avoided the actual arena and reported on it from the safety of the basements.

I'm not a real journalist, however, so having read that literally, Hitler was gathering some sort of America's worst reprobates in the heart of New York for a rally of hate, I did something very old fashioned – I went to see it with my own eyes.

And what I witnessed at the event was truly shocking. By the time I arrived at midday, people had been standing in line since the early morning. The diversity of Nazis on display was unbelievable. Black Nazis, Latino Nazis, Asian Nazis, white Nazis, female Nazis and lots and lots of Jewish Nazis were all assembled in an oily line, chatting politely to each other and cracking jokes.

It was terrifying that across the road, kept at bay by the few police (who sadly haven't been defunded yet), was a handful of mostly peaceful protesters. They were there to save democracy by demanding that the democratically-elected leader of one of America's two major parties be thrown in prison. In contrast with the Nazis in line, with their amicable and respectful demeanor, the anti-hate protesters were angry and confrontational, screaming in the faces of those of us standing in line. “Enjoy your Nazi rally!” one furious man courageously shouted at a family with young children.

Despite these attempts to save democracy from the voters, after several hours of queuing, we eventually made it inside where the horror show truly began. Reminiscent of Adolf Hitler's rallies, the event opened with a stand-up comedian telling a few jokes straight out of the Nazi playbook. That hateful comic made fun of everyone, celebrities, Israelis, Palestinians, even Puerto Ricans. It made me want to reach for a comfort animal, but the closest person to me was a woman in a hijab, and I didn't want to commit a hate crime by hugging her.

By the time I came to my senses, a radio personality called Sid Rosenberg was on stage. Rosenberg, I thought to myself, typical Nazi nagging. He apparently just returned from Israel, which he claimed both he and President Trump support. I couldn't help noticing that every time he mentioned Israel, the Nazi scum who had, by this point, filled the stadium to the rafters, cheered and clapped.

“This is just like one of Hitler's rallies,” I said to a man next to me. He was wearing some sort of skill cap. He laughed as if I'd say something funny, and resumed cheering, holding up his “Bigoted Jews for Trump” sign.

A succession of other prominent speakers followed, all of whom made terrible, offensive comments, like, “We love America,” “America is the greatest country in the world,” and “Ask yourself, are you better off today than you were four years ago?”

This obviously made me extremely uncomfortable. Everyone knows America is better off now than it was under Trump, because thanks to DEI*, the country finally has a black female vice president. But horrifyingly, the people around me seemed to think that being unable to afford groceries mattered more. I could barely contain my disgust.

This was all getting very scary, so I went to hide in the restroom for several minutes to regain my strength.

By the time I returned to my seat, a black man was on stage talking about the need to overcome America's complicated history of racism and sexism to move forward together.

Eventually they wheeled out Illegal-in-Chief, Elon Musk. I couldn't help thinking, “How stupid are these people? Can’t they see that a student who drops out of college to start a business and a gang member who crosses the southern border to murder Americans are basically the same?”

But Nazis are going to not see [get it?], so they went crazy for Musk, the man who ended democracy by allowing people to express their opinions online without censorship.

By the time Trump came on stage, it was nearly 8pm and I was too angry to concentrate on what he was saying. He was deeply hateful, of course, and he was incredibly orange.

*DEI – Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

You can see the original report here (connect the 3gaps in the URL):

https:// marin freedomrising. substack.com/p/the-nazi-rally-at-maga-square-garden