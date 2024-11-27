https://sharylattkisson.com/2024/11/watch-raw-milk/

Raw Milk

By Sharyl Attkisson, November 26, 2024

See the Weston A. Price Foundation’s leaflet:

Raw Milk – Nature’s Perfect Food

https://www.westonaprice.org/wp-content/uploads/RealMilkBrochure.pdf

The following is a transcript of a report from “Full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson.”

Sharyl: Donald Trump campaigned in part on the promise to “Make America Healthy Again”. That pledge attracted voters engaged in a growing national battle over food. They claim the government is making it hard to buy food that’s safer and more nutritious while force feeding us a diet that’s unhealthy and causing chronic diseases. Today we hear both views, starting with the debate over raw milk.

Nestled in the gentle hills of Brandywine, Maryland is P.A. Bowen Farmstead. Where owner Sally Morell sells cheese, eggs and most importantly for the purposes of this story, raw cow milk.

Sharyl: Is all of the milk that you sell unpasteurized?

Sally Morell: That’s correct.

Sharyl: Is that what raw means—just unpasteurized?

Morell: That’s what raw means.

Today, a debate rages over which is healthier and safer—raw milk or pasteurized milk—and what rights the government has to limit the choices of farmers and consumers.

Sharyl: What is the idea that there’s something in the milk that’s, that stimulates the immune system in a good way?

Morell: It creates the immune system, strengthens the gut wall, kills pathogens. And then in human studies, and these were done in Europe in the last couple of decades, we have less asthma, less respiratory disease, and less allergies. Fewer allergies in children brought up on raw milk.

The idea of pasteurizing, or heating to kill bacteria, was patented in 1865 by French scientist Louis Pasteur, first used on beer. Then milk.

History Channel documentary: Scientists discover cows can spread disease through their milk. Even worse, bad milk is linked to the deadliest disease of the day. Tuberculosis. By 1907, scientists know that heated milk can stop Tuberculosis cold. Soon, pasteurized process is the law of the land.

A flashpoint in the debate can be found in the heart of Pennsylvania dairy country where a fifth generation Amish farmer has drawn repeat visits from the food police.

Robert Barnes: They want to make him an example so they can have complete control over our food supply in America.

Robert Barnes is an attorney speaking on camera for farmer Amos Miller since the Amish typically decline to be photographed.

Barnes: Over the last five years, either the state or the federal government has at various times raided his farm, searched it, seized food related to it, tried to destroy food related to it, that they found, and often try to shut him down.

When we visited, the state had tagged and ordered destruction of $100,000 worth of raw milk and other food, arguing Amos Miller doesn’t have the proper permits. Barnes says the permit requirements are unconstitutional and claims the government has wrongly blamed Miller’s products for several illnesses.

Barnes: Government wants a monopoly on the food supply. They want to use Amos Miller’s case to set the legal precedent for a monopoly on food supply. Here they went into a farmer’s freezer and took his own food from his own family that he himself had made. That’s the precedent they want to set, that they can go into anybody’s home at any time whenever they think there’s any food in there. Because if they have a complete monopoly on food, that gives them extraordinary power.

More states have been legalizing the sale of raw milk products — responding to growing consumer demand. But here in Maryland, there’s still a ban on selling raw milk products for people to eat and drink.

Sharyl (on-camera): As with many such farms, the raw milk sold here is labeled “for pet consumption only,” avoiding the issue of regulation. What customers do with the milk is their own business.

Sharyl: Has the government, do you feel, gotten more aggressive about warding people off of raw milk?

Morell: Well, recently there’s been this big push to tell people that raw milk is dangerous. But we have probably 20 million people drinking raw milk in this country who know that that’s not true.

Sarah Sorscher has a different view. She’s with the Center for Science in the Public Interest, a food watchdog group. They’re against a growing push to put raw milk on more of America’s grocery shelves.

Sarah Sorscher: It’s become an issue recently because a number of states are passing laws that open up the market for retail sales of raw milk. But when we’re talking about putting it on grocery store shelves, you have consumers who may have no experience with the product being exposed to that risk, and we’re gonna see more illness, more hospitalization, and potentially more deaths as a result of these policies.

Sharyl: What’s potentially in the raw milk and why?

Sorscher: So milk in its raw state contains bacteria that can be harmful. So we have pathogenic E. coli, the same E. coli that caused the Jack in the Box outbreak. It’s present in ground beef and can be found in raw milk. Salmonella, Campylobacter, Brucella.

Sharyl: Do we have any idea how many people are getting sick from raw milk?

Sorcher: When they looked at sort of the amount of raw milk that’s being sold versus pasteurized, and they compare that to the outbreak rate, they found that raw milk is 150 times more likely to cause an outbreak than pasteurized milk. So there’s certainly a potential to have more illness if the sale is expanded.

Sharyl: Pasteurized milk can be problematic as well, just not as often you’re saying?

Sorscher: Yeah. With pasteurized milk, there can be contamination after the pasteurization occurs. And so you could still have you could still have issues from that, but the scope and scale is really far reduced by the pasteurization process.

Sharyl: Are there risks?

Morell: Well, we believe that pasteurized milk is more risky.

Morell points to the largest milk-related outbreak in American history. It was in 1985 and caused by Salmonella in pasteurized milk.

A single Illinois processing plant sickened nearly 200,000 people and killed 48.

After a widespread outbreak from pasteurized milk cheese in Canada in 2008, a study noted that Europe found bacteria-contaminated cheese was more often linked to pasteurized milk than raw milk.

And there are growing fault lines over other food produced on small farms. This Missouri farmer says someone on Facebook reported him to state authorities for selling pickles and beans.

Missouri Farmer/Cattlemen Family Farms: We’re getting ready to go in the 4th of July to celebrate our independence and our f***** freedom. Two days before that I get a call from the health department says ‘no you can’t sell the f***** products you make on your own farm. That’s the whole goddamned American dream! We buy our own f****** land, we produce our own food, and we can sell our own food. That’s what f***** America was built on. And whoever reported it? F*** you. Buy your f***** canned green beans and your canned pickles, all that shit’s had f***** herbicides pesticides on it, we offer a different solution that doesn’t have all those chemicals, doesn’t have preservatives, it’s all actually organic s***.

Small food producers ask why the government isn’t giving the raw milk treatment to pasteurized milk or other FDA-approved foods after they make people sick.

The deadliest known U.S. food outbreak in the past three and a half decades was in 2011, caused by bacteria in cantaloupes. It killed 33.

To name a few examples from this year: Fears of listeria bacteria led to a massive recall of 11.7 million pounds of meat including at hundreds of schools. Also recalls of ice cream and Planters Nuts. Listeria in sliced deli meat killed at least 10 people and sent 59 to the hospital. E. coli in walnuts sent 7 to the hospital. And salmonella in cucumbers sickened 449 people, 125 were hospitalized.

Barnes: This is just boxes and boxes, and again it is his whole supply, they are trying to bankrupt him.

Small food producers argue the government is tagging their food while giving its stamp of approval to food containing chemicals, metals, preservatives, dyes, and toxins known to cause everything from chronic diseases and cancer to brain and fertility problems.

And these are the same Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture people that tell you sanitary is taking four chicken, sticking ’em in a tiny little cage, letting them eat each other’s crap and then feeding it to you. That’s their definition of sanitary.

Amos Miller was ordered to destroy the government-tagged food but a court has put that on hold and is allowing him to sell to customers out of state. Pennsylvania law only technically prohibits in-state sales of non-permitted food.

Morell is convinced she’s part of a movement that will continue to grow and find support.

Morell: This is the future. Raw milk is the future. It will mean that we have healthier children, healthier farms, healthier rural economy.

Sharyl (on-camera): Delaware recently passed a bill to allow sales of raw milk. Meantime the FDA announced it will soon start testing raw milk for bird flu.

May 2, 2024

Sally Fallon Morell posted at NourishingTraditions.com

Few of us were born when the forces for milk pasteurization launched the first major attack on Nature’s perfect food. In 1945, a magazine called Coronet published an article, “Raw Milk Can Kill You,” blaming raw milk for an outbreak of brucellosis in a town called Crossroads, U.S.A., killing one-third of the inhabitants. The Reader’s Digest picked up the story and ran it a year later.

Just one problem with this piece of “reporting.” There was no town called Crossroads and no outbreak of brucellosis. The whole story was a fabrication—otherwise known as a lie. And lies about raw milk have continued ever since. Unfortunately, the fictitious Crossroads story paved the way for laws against selling raw milk, starting with Michigan in 1948.

Here’s another example of lies against raw milk (which I referenced in an earlier post, but it is worth repeating). In 2007, John F. Sheehan, BSc (Dy), JD, US Food & Drug Administration, Center for Food Safety & Applied Nutrition (USFDA/CFSAN), Division of Dairy and Egg Safety, prepared a PowerPoint maligning raw milk; it was presented to the 2005 National Conference on Interstate Milk Shipments (NCIMS) by Cindy Leonard, MS.

As shown in the table below, all of the fifteen reports associating outbreaks of foodborne illness with raw milk that Sheehan cites are seriously flawed. For example, in two of the fifteen, the study authors presented no evidence that anyone consumed raw milk products and in one of them, the outbreak did not even exist. Not one of the studies showed that pasteurization would have prevented the outbreak.

No Valid Positive Milk Sample 12/15 80%

No Valid Statistical Association with Raw Milk 10/15 67%

Findings Misrepresented by FDA 7/15 47%

Alternatives Discovered, Not Pursued 5/15 33%

No Evidence Anyone Consumed Raw Milk Products 2/15 13%

Outbreak Did Not Even Exist 1/15 13%

Did Not Show that Pasteurization Would Have Prevented Outbreak 15/15 100%

Fast forward to the present and the ruckus about bird flu in dairy cows—more lies, very clever lies, but lies nevertheless.

In a press release dated March 25, 2024 , the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as well as state veterinary and public health officials, announced investigation of “an illness among primarily older dairy cows in Texas, Kansas, and New Mexico that is causing decreased lactation, low appetite, and other symptoms.”

The agencies claim that samples of unpasteurized milk from sick cattle in Kansas and Texas have tested positive for “highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI).” Officials blame the outbreak on contact with “wild migratory birds” and possibly from transmission between cattle. The press release specifically warns against consumption of raw milk, a warning repeated in numerous publications and Internet postings.

According to the press release, national laboratories have confirmed the presence of HPAI (Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza) through testing, but it does not reveal the type of test used to detect this so-called viral illness.

The first lie: Researchers have found HPAI virus in the milk of sick cows.

Officials have NOT found any viruses in the milk or any other secretions of the sick cows. The CDC has yet to reply to repeated requests for proof of finding the isolated HPAI virus in any fluid of any sick chicken or other animal. Nor have health and agriculture agencies in Canada, Japan, the UK and Europe provided any proof of an isolated avian influenza virus.

As for all the studies you can find in a PubMed search claiming “isolation” of a virus, not one of them shows the true isolation of a virus, any virus, from the fluids (phlegm, blood, urine, lung fluids, etc.) of any animal, bird or human.

The truth is that “viruses” serve as the whipping boy for environmental toxins, and in the confinement animal system, there are lots of them–hydrogen sulfide, carbon dioxide, methane and ammonia from excrement, for example. Then there are toxins in the feed, such as arsenic added to chicken feed, and mycotoxins, tropane and β-carboline alkaloids in soybean meal. By blaming nonexistent viruses, agriculture officials can avoid stepping on any big industry toes nor add to the increasing public disgust with the confinement animal system. Way back in 2006, researchers Crowe and Englebrecht published an article entitled, “Avian flu virus H5N1: No proof for existence, pathogenicity, or pandemic potential; non-‘H5N1’z causation omitted.” Nothing has changed since then.

Here’s your homework assignment: Contact USDA at Aphispress@usda.gov and ask them to provide proof of the isolation of the HPAI virus or any virus in the milk of the sick cattle.

SECOND LIE: National laboratories have confirmed the presence of HPAI (Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza) through testing.

They don’t say anything about the kind of test they used, but it almost certainly was the PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test. The PCR test detects genetic material from a pathogen or abnormal cell sample and allows researchers to make many copies of a small section of DNA or RNA. The test was not designed to determine or diagnose disease, it was designed to amplify or increase a certain piece of genetic material.

Each “amplification” is a doubling of the material. If you amplify thirty times you will get a negative; amplify 36 times or more, and you will get a positive. At 60 amplifications, everyone will “test positive” for whatever bit of genetic material you believe can cause disease. If you want to show that you have a pandemic brewing, just amplify, amplify, amplify. Folks, this is not a valid test, not good science by any stretch of the imagination—especially as there is no virus to begin with. How many times did our health officials amplify the samples they obtained from the milk of the sick cows? Be sure to ask them when you email Aphispress@usda.gov for proof of the virus.

THIRD lie: The “virus” is highly pathogenic.

According to the Wall Street Journal, one—just one–person working in the dairies got sick and tested positive for avian influenza after exposure to dairy cattle presumed to be infected with the H5N1 bird flu. The person reported eye redness, or conjunctivitis, as his only symptom—a symptom that can be explained by exposure to any of the many airborne toxins in confinement dairies, or even to toxic EMF such as 5G. (How are they treating the illness? With vitamin A and herbal eyedrops? No, the poor sod is getting treatment with a toxic antiviral drug.)

According to the CDC, the disease in humans ranges from mild infections, which include upper-respiratory and eye-related symptoms, to severe pneumonia. If the “virus” is so highly pathogenic, we’d expect a lot of workers working around these sick cows to end up in the hospital. . . but we’ve heard of none so far.

FOURTH LIE: You can get avian flu from drinking raw milk, but pasteurized milk is safe

According to medical biologist Peg Coleman, “Recent risk communications from CDC, FDA, and USDA regarding transmission of highly pathogenic avian influenza virus or HPAI (subtype H5N1) to humans via raw milk include no supporting evidence of viral transmission from raw milk to humans in the peer-reviewed literature. . . An extensive body of scientific evidence from the peer-reviewed literature . . . does not support the assumption by these US government agencies that [non-existent] HPAI transmits to humans via milkborne or foodborne routes and causes disease. Nor does the scientific evidence support the recommendation that consumers should avoid raw milk and raw milk products [emphasis in the original].”

Coleman notes the suite of bioactive components in raw milk, including bovine milk, that destroy pathogens and strengthen the gut wall. “Many of these bioactive components of raw milk are . . . sensitive to heat and may be absent, inactive, or present in lower concentrations in pasteurized milks. . . Cross-disciplinary evidence demonstrates that raw milk from healthy cows is not inherently dangerous, consistent with the CDC evidence of trends for 2005-2020 and evidence of benefits and risks. There is no scientific evidence that HPAI in raw milk causes human disease.”

And while USDA, FDA and CDC assure the public that pasteurization will make milk safe, they note that “Milk from infected animals is being diverted or destroyed,” implying that pasteurization alone does not guarantee safety. In any event, sales of industrial pasteurized milk continue their relentless decline.

Fortunately, raw milk drinkers are already skeptical of government pronouncements and are skilled at seeing through lies. Both large and small raw milk dairy farms report that sales are booming. The current bird flu fracas is just another Crossroads, U.S.A., a bunch of lies fostered by a dishonest dairy industry taking aim at the competition.

Lori Lipinski, Wise Traditions, 7-7-03

It all depends on where it comes from, doesn’t it?

The subject of milk sparks just about as much controversy as the subject of fats. Many alternative practitioners feel that it’s not necessary for humans to consume cow’s milk and link its consumption to health problems, such as ear infections, allergies, cancer and diabetes. On the other hand, the medical community has convinced us that if we don’t drink enough milk our bones will disintegrate. And the American Dairy Association wants us to think we’ll be cool like celebrities with milk mustaches if we drink lots of milk.

The purpose of this article is not to convince you to drink milk or not to drink milk. Instead, it addresses those who do–or would like to–drink milk and consume dairy products. If you fit into this category, then you need to know where your milk has come from and what it has been through.

Living Conditions

If I were to ask you to picture a cow, you would most likely see in your mind a cow grazing in an open pasture, like one you’d probably seen before on a small family farm. That’s a lucky cow, compared to most of the cows bred for dairy production in this country. The majority of commercial dairy cows don’t have the luxury of grazing on open fields. Instead they are kept in intense confinement, in individual stalls, on hard cement floors, hooked up to milking machines, forced to produce milk ten months out of the year, in an overcrowded building. This is how the average commercial dairy cow spends her short, miserable life–42 months on average, compared to 12-15 years for a cow on pasture.

Environment

Not only is the unnatural building environment a problem for the cow, but it can be a huge problem for the people around it as well. The massive amount of waste produced on a factory farm is overwhelming and can have devastating effects on the surrounding environment. Over one-fifth of the country’s dairy products are produced in the central valley of California where confinement operations create as much waste as a city of 21 million people! Much of that waste is forced unnaturally into the environment, polluting our lakes, rivers and streams. On the other hand, small farms are able to recycle manure back into the earth to enrich the soil.

Feed

A cow’s natural diet consists mostly of grass, but since there isn’t enough grass to go around on the factory farm, today’s factory cow is fed a diet of mostly grain, and other things that they would not normally eat. The bulk of the feed consists of corn and soy, which receives 80 percent of all herbicides used in the US. When we think of pesticides we usually think of produce, but animal products can contain up to 14 times more pesticides than plants!1

Simply switching the cow’s diet from grass to grain can cause many problems, but that’s only the beginning. According to a recent article in US News & World Report, some 40 billion pounds a year of slaughterhouse wastes like blood, bone and viscera, as well as the remains of millions of euthanized cats and dogs passed along by veterinarians and animal shelters, are rendered annually into livestock feed.

Animal-feed manufacturers and farmers also have begun using or trying out dehydrated food garbage, fats emptied from restaurant fryers and grease traps, cement-kiln dust, even newspapers and cardboard that are derived from plant cellulose. Researchers in addition have experimented with cattle and hog manure, and human sewage sludge.”2

When I first read this I thought there were probably only a handful of farmers crazy enough to feed dead cats and dogs and other animals parts to their vegetarian cows, but I was dead wrong! During the BSE scare, the FDA ordered a halt to feeding all slaughterhouse wastes to cattle and sheep in the US. At that time 75 percent of the nation’s 90 million cattle had been eating feed containing slaughterhouse by-products!

Like humans, animals need nutrients to thrive and be healthy. Obviously the feed given to factory farmed cows is not intended to provide proper nourishment. Instead, farmers, or shall I say food manufacturers, are interested in stuffing whatever they can into the cows to bulk them up as quickly as possible. This can quickly lead to sick animals and heavy doses of drugs. Like pesticides, these drugs end up in the milk of the dairy animals, as do trans fats from bakery wastes, undigested proteins from soy and animal foods and aflatoxins from moldy grain. To make matters worse, levels of vitamin A and D drop off precipitously when cows are given any feed other than green growing grass.

Antibiotics

If you’re like a growing number of people today, you would rather not take antibiotics when you get sick. You may even be proud of the fact that you haven’t had to use them in years. However, if you drink commercial milk or eat commercially raised meats and poultry, you could be consuming antibiotics on a daily basis without even knowing it! Over 50 percent of all the antibiotics produced in this country are mixed directly into animal feed. Ideally, antibiotics should be used in farming only when necessary to treat infection. However, due to the sickly nature of factory farmed animals, they are fed a constant supply of antibiotics from birth until the time of slaughter.

Antibiotic resistance is a serious issue that has gotten a lot of press in recent years. Basically, bacteria are mutating and outsmarting the antibiotics, making them ineffective. (The same phenomenon is occurring on farms where bugs are mutating to withstand pesticide applications.) We criticize medical doctors for over-prescribing antibiotics, but that is only part of the problem. Not only are antibiotics overused in this country, but they are also over-consumed. People are unknowingly consuming more antibiotics than they are actually taking by choice. Due to the heavy doses of antibiotics used on factory farmed animals, your steaks, hamburgers, chicken, and hotdogs are all laced with antibiotics. Milk alone contains traces of up to 80 different antibiotics!3

Hormones

Back in 1930, the average dairy cow produced 12 pounds (about a gallon and a half) of milk per day. In 1988, the average was 39 pounds per day. This was accomplished by selective breeding to obtain dairy cows that produced a lot of pituitary hormones, thereby generating large amounts of milk. But the industry was not satisfied with this output. Today rBGH, a synthetic growth hormone, is used to get even more milk out of the dairy cows, bringing the average up to 50 pounds (over 6 gallons) of milk per day.

This sounds like a great thing for dairy farmers, right? However, when you mess with Mother Nature, you will suffer the consequences. FDA documents show that cows injected with rBGH are 79 percent more likely to contract mastitis.4 In 1991, a report on Monsanto’s BGH test herd at the University of Vermont found the same kinds of problems identified by the FDA, plus an alarming number of dead and deformed calves born to cows treated with BGH.5 Other problems include reproductive difficulties, increased need for antibiotics, digestive problems, enlarged hocks and lesions, and foot problems.

According to the Humane Farming Association, The FDA admits that BGH injections increase sickness and drug use in dairy cows. Consumer’s Union reports that because of increased udder infections, it is more likely that milk from treated cows will be of lower quality–containing more pus and bacteria–than milk from untreated cows.”6

Pasteurization

Pasteurization is a process of heat treating milk to kill bacteria. Although Louis Pasteur developed this technique for preserving beer and wine, he was not responsible for applying it to milk. That was done at the end of the 1800s as a temporary solution until filthy urban dairies could find a way to produce cleaner milk. But instead of cleaning up milk production, dairies used pasteurization as a way to cover up dirty milk. As milk became more mass produced, pasteurization became necessary for large dairies to increase their profits. So the public then had to be convinced that pasteurized milk was safer than raw milk. Soon raw milk consumption was blamed for all sorts of diseases and outbreaks until the public was finally convinced that pasteurized milk was superior to milk in its natural state.

Today if you mention raw milk, many people gasp and utter ridiculous statements like, “You can die from drinking raw milk!” But the truth is that there are far more risks from drinking pasteurized milk than unpasteurized milk. Raw milk naturally contains healthy bacteria that inhibit the growth of undesirable and dangerous organisms. Without these friendly bacteria, pasteurized milk is more susceptible to contamination. Furthermore, modern equipment, such as milking machines, stainless steel tanks and refrigerated trucks, make it entirely possible to bring clean, raw milk to the market anywhere in the US.

Not only does pasteurization kill the friendly bacteria, it also greatly diminishes the nutrient content of the milk. Pasteurized milk has up to a 66 percent loss of vitamins A, D and E. Vitamin C loss usually exceeds 50 percent. Heat affects water soluble vitamins and can make them 38 percent to 80 percent less effective. Vitamins B6 and B12 are completely destroyed during pasteurization. Pasteurization also destroys beneficial enzymes, antibodies and hormones. Pasteurization destroys lipase (an enzyme that breaks down fat), which impairs fat metabolism and the ability to properly absorb fat soluble vitamins A and D. (The dairy industry is aware of the diminished vitamin D content in commercial milk, so they fortify it with a form of this vitamin.)

We have all been led to believe that milk is a wonderful source of calcium, when in fact, pasteurization makes calcium and other minerals less available. Complete destruction of phosphatase is one method of testing to see if milk has been adequately pasteurized. Phosphatase is essential for the absorption of calcium.

Ultrapasteurization

As the dairy industry has become more concentrated, many processing plants have switched to ultrapasteurization, which involves higher temperatures and longer treatment times. The industry says this is necessary because many microorganisms have become heat resistant and now survive ordinary pasteurization.

Another reason for ultrapasteurization is that it gives the milk a longer shelf life–up to four weeks. The grocers like this but many consumers complain of a burnt or dead taste. The milk is virtually sterile–is that what you want to drink?

Milk producers are not advertising the fact that they are ultrapasteurizing the milk–the word is written in very small letters and the milk is sold in the refrigerator section even though it can be kept unrefrigerated until opened. Horizon, the major organic brand, is ultrapasteurized, as are virtually all national brands.

Homogenization

Milk straight from the cow contains cream, which rises to the top. Homogenization is a process that breaks up the fat globules and evenly distributes them throughout the milk so that they do not rise. This process unnaturally increases the surface area of fat exposing it to air, in which oxidation occurs and increases the susceptibility to spoilage. Homogenization has been linked to heart disease and atherosclerosis.

Milk: To Drink or Not to Drink?

Considering how modern commercial milk is produced and processed, it’s no wonder that millions of Americans are allergic to it. An allergic reaction to dairy can cause symptoms like diarrhea, vomiting (even projectile vomiting), stomach pain, cramping, gas, bloating, nausea, headaches, sinus and chest congestion, and a sore, or scratchy throat. Milk consumption has been linked to many other health conditions as well, such as asthma, atherosclerosis, diabetes, chronic infections (especially upper respiratory and ear infections), obesity, osteoporosis and cancer of the prostate, ovaries, breast and colon.

Once you understand how modern milk is produced and processed, it seems logical to just avoid it altogether. But Real Milk–full-fat, unprocessed milk from pasture-fed cows–contains vital nutrients like fat-soluble vitamins A and D, calcium, vitamin B 6 , B 12 , and CLA (conjugated linoleic acid, a fatty acid naturally occurring in grass-fed beef and milk that reduces body fat and protects against cancer). Real milk is a source of complete protein and is loaded with enzymes. Raw milk contains beneficial bacteria that protects against pathogens and contributes to a healthy flora in the intestines. Culturing milk greatly enhances its probiotic and enzyme content, making it a therapeutic food for our digestive system and overall health.

So the answer to the question is–go ahead and drink milk only if you can get unprocessed milk from pastured cows. In the meantime, here are a few steps that can help you make the transition to more natural dairy products.

STEP 1: Remove Commercial Milk from Your Diet

Normally I propose a step-by step process for making a dietary change, but considering where commercial milk has come from, and what it has been through, it is best to just remove it from the diet altogether. Instead use some of the better quality dairy products such as raw cheese, good quality whole yogurt, butter and cream that has not been ultrapasteurized. (You can use butter or cream mixed with water on breakfast porridge.) Check the Weston A. Price Foundation Shopping Guide for a listing of good quality dairy products sold in supermarkets and health food stores.

STEP 2: Find a Source of Real Milk in Your Area

In states like California, this is easy because raw milk is sold in health food stores. In other states you need to either purchase raw milk from a farm or through a cow-share program. The best place to start is by contacting your local chapter or visiting the realmilk.com website. Most people who cannot tolerate commercial milk do beautifully on Real Milk–milk that comes from pastured cows, that contains all the fat and that is unprocessed. It is an especially good food for growing children who need extra nutrients during their growing years.

