Why Does Yolo County Public Health Ignore 28% of the Population?
Approximately 60,000 people in Yolo County didn’t want the Covid shot. Are they all idiots?
As a retired teacher, I now have time to volunteer in projects I’ve long cared about, such as improving school food. For over 2 years I’ve attended Yolo County’s monthly Maternal, Child and Adolescent Health (MCAH) Advisory Board meetings. Usually I make a 3-minute public comment that relates to holistic health practices.
One of MCAH’s goals is to help new mothers successfully breastfeed their babies, something that naturopaths have long encouraged, but it took decades of high-sugar formula before “regular” obstetricians saw how important mother’s milk is for a newborn’s whole life.
Despite that one exemplary public health goal for newborns, MCAH was unaware of the research showing that vitamin D and vitamin A protect people from flu, including the Covid flu. They had no curiosity why so many Covid survivors credit Ivermectin and/or nutrition for their quick recovery. They ignore the high-toxin, low nutrient meals in school cafeterias. It never occurs to them that lead, mercury, or malnutrition might explain the high rates of youth depression. Instead, vaccination rates take center stage even though chronic diseases affect county residents at a much higher rate than acute infections.
As for WIC (Women, Infants & Children supplemental food program), in an ideal public health department, they would not insist on low fat or skim milk for children over 2 years of age. That is the misguided federal standard, set by USDA (U.S. Department of Agriculture) and pre-2025 HHS (Health and Human Services). However, decades ago, those agencies were influenced by the seed oil corporations to promote polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs), introduced in the early 1900s. Partially hydrogenated cotton seed oil such as Crisco, and soon after that margarine, replaced saturated fats from animals— butter, lard, tallow, cheese and eggs, despite the fact that throughout human evolution those fats provided children from conception to adulthood with crucial nutrients like vitamins A, D, and K, along with the essential fatty acids DHA and EPA.
Lastly, from a holistic point of view, the public health department would not allow schools to be caldrons of microwaves, which comprise the WiFi surrounding children for 7 hours a day. More here, here, here, and here. Other nations have much stronger safety standards, necessary because of the more conductive nature of children's brain tissue and the longer period of exposure due to early use. For instance, in France, WiFi is banned in nursery schools and in K-6th grade classrooms. For older students, wireless networks are often only activated for short durations.
One reason my public comments fall flat is that I am perceived as an Anti-Vaxxer. I confess, that’s true. I haven’t had any shots for the past 40 years, and, miraculously, I never contracted any of the infections those shots are meant to prevent.
Sure, that’s just anecdotal evidence. But below you’ll find stats showing that people who got the Covid mRNA experimental shots had more health problems and a higher death rate than those who refused the shot.
Another reason they know I’m a nitwit is that I drink raw milk.
Nevertheless, the Advisory Board members mean well and think they are doing what’s best for Yolo County. In case someday they can see beyond the Pharma-controlled media (note: in non-election years, Pharma advertising is media’s largest revenue stream), and can escape the Pharma-coopted silos of the CDC, FDA, and NIH (which are now being cleared of vested interests), I’ll keep going to the MCAH meetings. However, being such an outsider, it’s unlikely I’ll ever be to be appointed as a voting member, which I once aimed for.
Perhaps the changes at Health and Human Services (HHS), which manages a third of Federal spending) will trickle down to Yolo County. However, so far this committee sees no need for improvements, despite data showing American children are among the least healthy in the world.
No one at MCAH ever complains out loud about the HHS Secretary but the image of him they apparently accept is exactly what mainstream media (dependent on Pharma advertising!) promotes— an ignoramus with an anti-science agenda.
Secretary Kennedy helped the folks in New York State clean up the Hudson, and he’s been successfully suing polluters for decades. So I think he will succeed in getting corporate profiteering out of HHS, hence I feel encouraged to do my part at the grassroots.
This is my cover letter for the huge stack of info I’ve provided that MCAH members never saw before:
Hello MCAH Board Members and Visitors,
Why do I keep attending MCAH meetings? Because I love to bash my head against a brick wall?
Or is it because the facts are leaking out and it’s time for officials to see some alternative information, in case they want to understand why public trust in the medical realm has plummeted.
The hundred articles below are a fraction of what I’ve read in the last 8 months, and it doesn’t even tap the material that arrived in my email box during the height of the pandemic.
Most, if not all, of these articles would be blocked by the “Disinformation Apps” which accompanied the loss of free speech. We who wanted the whole picture had to dig deep to find these sources, which have excellent citations to back them up. I lost my Facebook "privileges" when I re-posted some of these items there.
Nearly 30% of Yolo County voters wanted Trump as President. A lot of them, like me, held our noses while marking his name on the ballot because what we really wanted was a non-Pharma approach to health and sickness in our federal government, and, someday, for that Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) spirit to filter down to the state and local level.
For the sake of those County residents who have almost no voice in your department, why not skim a few of these?
As my dad used to say after showing me info I hadn’t known before, “How do you like them apples?!”
Lauren (Ayers)
Most recent
https://pierrekorymedicalmusings.com/p/the-suppression-of-vaccine-induced Infant Deaths (SIDS) By Public Health Agencies Across the World
https://rescue.substack.com/cp/163170517 Dr. William Koch Cured Hopeless Cancers at a Striking Rate. The FDA Shut Him Down.
https://www.midwesterndoctor.com/p/where-does-the-cdcs-pervasive-dishonesty Come From?
https://slaynews.com/news/japan-ends-mandatory-child-vaccines-sudden-infant-deaths-disappear/
https://tdefender.substack.com/p/massie-proposes-covid-vaccine-makers-liable-injuries-opening-door-thousands-lawsuits
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/chd-antitrust-lawsuit-against-media-giants-doj/ the plaintiffs allege they were censored, banned, deplatformed, shadow-banned or otherwise penalized by the Big Tech firms partnering with the TNI because the views and content they published were deemed “misinformation” or “disinformation” and subsequently censored
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/sixty-percent-parents-support-cdc-plan-review-childhood-vaccine-schedule-poll/
https://www.malone.news/p/behind-the-curtain-of-the-new-cdc Panel on Vaccines
https://substack.brownstone.org/p/not-a-fake The memo plotted to terminate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.’s position at HHS, Stat News admitted
https://townsendletter.com/the-maha-commission-report-a-brief-overview-from-a-pediatricians-lens/
https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/the-sabotaged-garden-reclaiming-americas Disease Epidemic
https://www.midwesterndoctor.com/p/the-secret-campaign-to-stop-rfk
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/news/dispelling-myths-regarding-use-thimerosal-vaccines/
https://www.midwesterndoctor.com/p/how-much-damage-have-vaccines-done to Society? The data that shows forgotten consequences of vaccination.
In undercover video, a J&J scientist admitted their COVID-19 shot was unsafe
https://www.vigilantfox.com/p/covid-vaccine-safe-and-effective Narrative Collapses on Camera in Senate hearing 5-min read sums up 3 hours testimony
https://www.drtrozzi.news/p/the-covid-crimes-a-timeline-of-medical Fraud and Harm
https://www.midwesterndoctor.com/p/ending-medical-gaslighting How American medicine covers up the inevitable harms of its unsafe therapeutic toolbox.
https://laurenayers.substack.com/p/the-federal-government-doesnt-represent Scroll past Lauren’s blurb to Chapter 10, a deep dive into the Covid “plandemic”
Collected over the past 8 months
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/uk-doctors-group-covid-shots-teens-hid-payments-pfizer/ Pfizer pays off UK doctors grp to promote shots for teens 1-25
https://www.globalresearch.ca/covid-vaccine-injury-pilots-die-in-flight/5871286
https://freenowfoundation.org/articles/massive-legal-attack-on-shots/
Where did all the Trust the Science people go?
https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com/p/self-assembly-nanotechnology-in-vaccinations
https://publichealthpolicyjournal.com/review-of-calls-for-market-removal-of-covid-19-vaccines-intensify-risks-far-outweigh-theoretical-benefits/
https://www.vigilantfox.com/p/ex-cbs-reporter-reveals-how-big-pharma Took Over the News Media
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/germany-knew-covid-lab-leak-early-2020-hid-evidence-from-public/
https://wherearethenumbers.substack.com/p/you-cant-keep-a-good-dog-down in covid research vaccinated subjects are miscategorised as unvaccinated
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fHIT55iM4Zv9/ Organs of dead vaccinated proves auto immune attack
https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/new-study-vitamin-D-protects-against Covid-10 mRNA
https://kirschsubstack.com/p/bhakdiburkhardt-pathology-results show 93% of post-vaccine deaths were due to the vaccine
https://deeprootsathome.com/graphene-confirmed-in-dental-anesthetics/ also self-assembly nanotechnology like found in Covid shots
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3571524/ Nanotechnology is anticipated to provide advances in dentistry
In the Shadow of Flexner
https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/boosters-are-backfiring-greater-impetus Dr. McCullough, the body doesn’t get rid of spikes on own
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/fois-reveal-that-health-science-institutions-around-the-world-have-no-record-of-sars-cov-2-isolation-purification/
https://www.malone.news/p/breaking-news-another-texas-child Dies AFTER recovering from measles
https://www.facebook.com/reel/1325368461996038 Ed Dowd shows UK Excess Deaths up 22%
https://kirschsubstack.com/p/simple-linear-regression-of-official COVID vaccination is associated with increased mortality
https://drtenpenny.substack.com/p/measles-hysteria-continues
https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/cdc-ACIP-set-to-recommend-more-mRNA Despite Millions of American Casualties Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
https://kirschsubstack.com/p/why-is-the-cdc-still-recommending a cure that is 6x more likely to hospitalize you than the disease? ChatGPT admits
https://kirschsubstack.com/p/the-shortest-ever-argument-that-the COVID vaccines didn’t work
Dr. Jay Bhattacharya – many young men get myocarditis after Covid shots
https://kirschsubstack.com/p/grok-and-chatgpt-now-both-agree-covid vaccines harm more than they benefit
https://chehomeopathy.com/homeoprophylaxis-and-treating-vaccine-injury/
https://greenmedinfo.com/blog/measles-and-measles-vaccines-14-things-we-consider cause severe disease called “atypical measles”
https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/breaking-the-pandemic-justice-phase Criminal Investigations Start, Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
https://doctors4covidethics.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/end-covax.pdf Sucharit Bhakdi, MD, and Arne Burkhardt, MD, autopsied 15 post vax
https://popularrationalism.substack.com/p/an-operational-vision-for-nih-reform Rebuilding the Scientific Core, making $45 billion bureaucracy transparent
https://eccentrik.substack.com/p/pineal-gland-completely-destroyed says Italian pathologist
https://www.vigilantfox.com/p/scientists-shocked-pfizer-mrna-dna-sv40 Peer-Reviewed Paper Confirms Pfizer shot Is Contaminated
https://docbrown77.substack.com/p/what-has-the-vaccine-spike-proteins 1-hour discussion
https://www.midwesterndoctor.com/p/how-big-pharma-bought-the-federal-7fa Corruption directly orchestrated by Tony Fauci
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/idaho-governor-signs-law-prohibiting-vaccine-mandates/
https://nourishingtraditions.com/measles/ The holistic approach to preventing/treating measles
https://popularrationalism.substack.com/p/history-of-immunology-dr-lyons-weiler
The New Biology w/ Dr. Tom Cowan, 1.5 hour
https://www.vigilantfox.com/p/the-shocking-truth-about-covid-vaccine Shedding
https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/new-study-flu-vaccination-linked to 27% increased risk of flu
https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/explosion-of-tic-disorders-and-childhood
https://www.midwesterndoctor.com/p/what-weve-learned-from-a-year-of Vaccine Shedding Data
https://popularrationalism.substack.com/p/the-real-danger-to-public-health is Arrogance Disguised as Science, mercury, vitamin A for measles, fluoridation
https://sayerji.substack.com/p/the-self-amplifying-RNA-vaccine-threat & Rise of Bio-Digital Warfare
https://sayerji.substack.com/p/reclaiming-the-body-a-constitutionally Protected Domain 4-23-25 from digital passports to social scoring systems
https://popularrationalism.substack.com/p/autism-rates-reach-unprecedented Highs: 1 in 12 boys at age 4 in CA, 1 in 31 nationally
A graph of IQ decline
https://substackcdn.com/image/fetch/f_auto,q_auto:good,fl_progressive:steep/https%3A%2F%2Fsubstack-post-media.s3.amazonaws.com%2Fpublic%2Fimages%2F504a8fba-aad2-453a-8788-8ec820122375_1979x1180.png
https://kirschsubstack.com/p/why-is-the-cdc-still-recommending a cure that is 6x more likely to hospitalize you than the disease
https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/breaking-emergency-room-visits-surge Among Vaccinated Teens, Study Finds
https://www.drtrozzi.news/p/recognizing-modernas-former-chief Dr. Tal Zaks said they were safe & effective, but they weren’t
https://substackcdn.com/image/fetch/w_1272,c_limit,f_webp,q_auto:good,fl_progressive:steep/https%3A%2F%2Fsubstack-post-media.s3.amazonaws.com%2Fpublic%2Fimages%2Fd7ddc398-7f5d-4d53-8d34-38ed641e67e1_1362x920.png
Graph shows that one or more shots = higher risk of hyperkinetic syndrome, seizures, encephalopathy, tics
https://www.malone.news/p/what-if-the-largest-experiment-on human beings in history is a failure, Indiana life insurance raises concerns
https://www.thecentersquare.com/indiana/indiana-life-insurance-ceo-says-deaths-are-up-40-among-people-ages-18-64/article_71473b12-6b1e-11ec-8641-5b2c06725e2c.html
https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/new-study-spike-protein-detected in 92% of Vaccine-Injured Patients Up to 245 Days after Injection
https://tdefender.substack.com/cp/163419879 Another Study Shows Higher Miscarriage Rate Among Women Who Received COVID Vaccines
https://tdefender.substack.com/cp/164024356 Kids, Teens Who Got COVID Vaccine Had 23% Higher Risk of Autoimmune Disease
https://www.thefocalpoints.com/cp/162566448 Pfizer Recipients Face 37% Higher Risk of Death Than Moderna Recipients
Polio A subsequent investigation discovered that the vaccine, manufactured by Cutter Laboratories in California, had caused 40,000 cases of polio, leaving 200 children with varying degrees of paralysis and killing 10. The Cutter incident was a contributing factor in the decision to replace Salk's formaldehyde-inactivated vaccine with Albert Sabin's attenuated polio vaccine. https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/the-1952-polio-scare-and-1955-vaccine
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/pediatricians-paid-vaccinate-children-pharma-payment-scheme-dr-paul-thomas/
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2025/05/04/whats-the-real-story-behind-vaccines.aspx Dr. Suzanne Humphries
https://merylnass.substack.com/p/why-the-claim-that-immunocompromised kids are harmed by unvaccinated kids is rubbish
Odds of your child getting myocarditis before Covid vaccine: 1 in 250,000. After Covid vaccine: 1 in 40 https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10823859/
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10823859/ Determinants of COVID-19 vaccine-induced myocarditis
https://thekennedybeacon.substack.com/p/paul-offit-legacy-medias-go-to-anti -Kennedy guy
https://disinformationchronicle.substack.com/p/exclusive-interview-nih-director Jay Bhattacharya on Fees Monopoly Journal Editors Charge Taxpayers
https://freenowfoundation.org/ They have lawsuits to regain the right to decline shots for their kids
Good for you, Lauren! Thank you for being a responsible citizen despite our leaders' disinterest in the evidence. I had to look up where Yolo is. I, too, am a former teacher from CA. 🙌🏼
wow!! great work