As a retired teacher, I now have time to volunteer in projects I’ve long cared about, such as improving school food. For over 2 years I’ve attended Yolo County’s monthly Maternal, Child and Adolescent Health (MCAH) Advisory Board meetings. Usually I make a 3-minute public comment that relates to holistic health practices.

One of MCAH’s goals is to help new mothers successfully breastfeed their babies, something that naturopaths have long encouraged, but it took decades of high-sugar formula before “regular” obstetricians saw how important mother’s milk is for a newborn’s whole life.

Despite that one exemplary public health goal for newborns, MCAH was unaware of the research showing that vitamin D and vitamin A protect people from flu, including the Covid flu. They had no curiosity why so many Covid survivors credit Ivermectin and/or nutrition for their quick recovery. They ignore the high-toxin, low nutrient meals in school cafeterias. It never occurs to them that lead, mercury, or malnutrition might explain the high rates of youth depression. Instead, vaccination rates take center stage even though chronic diseases affect county residents at a much higher rate than acute infections.

As for WIC (Women, Infants & Children supplemental food program), in an ideal public health department, they would not insist on low fat or skim milk for children over 2 years of age. That is the misguided federal standard, set by USDA (U.S. Department of Agriculture) and pre-2025 HHS (Health and Human Services). However, decades ago, those agencies were influenced by the seed oil corporations to promote polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs), introduced in the early 1900s. Partially hydrogenated cotton seed oil such as Crisco, and soon after that margarine, replaced saturated fats from animals— butter, lard, tallow, cheese and eggs, despite the fact that throughout human evolution those fats provided children from conception to adulthood with crucial nutrients like vitamins A, D, and K, along with the essential fatty acids DHA and EPA.

Lastly, from a holistic point of view, the public health department would not allow schools to be caldrons of microwaves, which comprise the WiFi surrounding children for 7 hours a day. More here, here, here, and here. Other nations have much stronger safety standards, necessary because of the more conductive nature of children's brain tissue and the longer period of exposure due to early use. For instance, in France, WiFi is banned in nursery schools and in K-6th grade classrooms. For older students, wireless networks are often only activated for short durations.

One reason my public comments fall flat is that I am perceived as an Anti-Vaxxer. I confess, that’s true. I haven’t had any shots for the past 40 years, and, miraculously, I never contracted any of the infections those shots are meant to prevent.

Sure, that’s just anecdotal evidence. But below you’ll find stats showing that people who got the Covid mRNA experimental shots had more health problems and a higher death rate than those who refused the shot.

Another reason they know I’m a nitwit is that I drink raw milk.

Nevertheless, the Advisory Board members mean well and think they are doing what’s best for Yolo County. In case someday they can see beyond the Pharma-controlled media (note: in non-election years, Pharma advertising is media’s largest revenue stream), and can escape the Pharma-coopted silos of the CDC, FDA, and NIH (which are now being cleared of vested interests), I’ll keep going to the MCAH meetings. However, being such an outsider, it’s unlikely I’ll ever be to be appointed as a voting member, which I once aimed for.

Perhaps the changes at Health and Human Services (HHS), which manages a third of Federal spending) will trickle down to Yolo County. However, so far this committee sees no need for improvements, despite data showing American children are among the least healthy in the world.

No one at MCAH ever complains out loud about the HHS Secretary but the image of him they apparently accept is exactly what mainstream media (dependent on Pharma advertising!) promotes— an ignoramus with an anti-science agenda.

Secretary Kennedy helped the folks in New York State clean up the Hudson, and he’s been successfully suing polluters for decades. So I think he will succeed in getting corporate profiteering out of HHS, hence I feel encouraged to do my part at the grassroots.

This is my cover letter for the huge stack of info I’ve provided that MCAH members never saw before:

Hello MCAH Board Members and Visitors,

Why do I keep attending MCAH meetings? Because I love to bash my head against a brick wall?

Or is it because the facts are leaking out and it’s time for officials to see some alternative information, in case they want to understand why public trust in the medical realm has plummeted.

The hundred articles below are a fraction of what I’ve read in the last 8 months, and it doesn’t even tap the material that arrived in my email box during the height of the pandemic.

Most, if not all, of these articles would be blocked by the “Disinformation Apps” which accompanied the loss of free speech. We who wanted the whole picture had to dig deep to find these sources, which have excellent citations to back them up. I lost my Facebook "privileges" when I re-posted some of these items there.

Nearly 30% of Yolo County voters wanted Trump as President. A lot of them, like me, held our noses while marking his name on the ballot because what we really wanted was a non-Pharma approach to health and sickness in our federal government, and, someday, for that Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) spirit to filter down to the state and local level.

For the sake of those County residents who have almost no voice in your department, why not skim a few of these?

As my dad used to say after showing me info I hadn’t known before, “How do you like them apples?!”

Lauren (Ayers)

Most recent

