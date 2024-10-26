This amusing illustration by Christian Northeast is worth some scrutiny, you’ll spot so many ways we can disagree!

Some contrasts not include in the picture are:

• Young – Old

• Female – Male

• Chicken – Egg

• Elephants – Donkeys

We humans have 2 typical ways of coping with disagreements:

• Avoiding discussion about it altogether

• Arguing heatedly

But wait, remember this third path:

• Civil discussion

Civility comes from the Latin civilitas – relating to citizens. By its fundamental nature, a representative democracy requires disagreement, just as there would be no science without disagreement.

Sure, we learn a lot from our mistakes, so we could bumble along with Majority Rules making all the decisions for issues such as:

• How to run our schools

• Where to build roads

• What sort of agriculture provides the best nutrition and respects the environment

• What foreign policies are best for the nation

But by ignoring minority opinions – which happens when the majority assumes “we know best” – we miss out on a reservoir of thrifty and time-saving experience found only in minority groups.

That’s because the majority is, by definition, “How things are,” while minorities can be either “Ideas that are fading because they no longer serve us,” or, they might be the source of a paradigm change, i.e. “Great ideas that haven’t reached majority acceptance yet.”

Here are 3 counterweights for the current incivility in politics.

ONE

RFK Jr. speaking at a recent Republican event:

“VP Harris said today in her speech that President Trump was going to turn the US military against the American public … to promote his agenda….

“The Biden-Harris administration did something 2 weeks ago that has never been done in American history— they sent a directive to the Pentagon changing a law to make it legal for the US military to … use lethal force against American citizens on American soil.

“Technically, now it’s legal for the US military … to shoot and kill Americans who engage in political protest because they disagree with policies in the White House….

“This did not come during the Trump administration…. It came from the Democratic Party. And that’s why I left the Democratic Party.”

TWO

Generous Listening and Brave Speaking

Doug Elmendorf at Harvard’s Kennedy School said, “We need to let members of our community speak up about their views and be heard… especially if they disagree with one another. Rather than dismiss or ignore those with whom we disagree, we should listen to them, try to understand their perspectives, vigorously advocate our own views, and then … work across differences that do not require us to abandon our principles but do allow us to move forward.”

Elmendorf adds that listening does not necessarily mean agreeing:

“To be clear, listening and understanding do not always mean agreeing and compromising…. On the contrary, we need to make moral judgments.”

Choose Conversation, Not Contempt

Kennedy School graduate Julia Dhar, MPP, 2014, went viral last year with a speech on this subject. Her October TED talk, “How to Disagree Productively and Find Common Ground,” has been viewed more than 2 million times. Dhar argued, “We are so scared of getting into an argument that we are willing not to engage at all. … Contempt has replaced conversation.”

A formal debate champion, Dhar explains that the skills of engagement learned through debate can help us separate people from their ideas. She lists these 3 ways to find common ground with others:

• “First, identify the things you and your discussion partner can agree on, no matter how small. Use that source of agreement as the jumping-off point. • “Second, separate ideas and identity. One of my lessons from the Kennedy School was that great ideas come from everywhere, and when we jump to label them as liberal or conservative, foreign or domestic, we deprive ourselves of examining the ideas themselves. • “Third, open yourself up to being wrong.”

Uncertainty may be uncomfortable, but Dhar believes it’s beneficial to ask ourselves and each other, “What have you changed your mind about, and why?”

THREE

This Wall Street Journal article (which is behind a paywall) questions an accusation common to election fervor:

Opinion, 10-24-24

Playing the Führer Card

Senate Democrats associate with a man fellow Democrats claim is like Adolf Hitler.

Is Sen. Bob Casey a closet fan of Adolf Hitler? How about Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin? We ask because both Senate Democrats are running ads as part of their re-election campaigns that associate themselves with Donald Trump. And they’re doing this even as fellow Democrats and the press corps are suggesting that Mr. Trump admires Hitler and has similar dictatorial ambitions.

No doubt both Senators despise the German mass murderer. But if Mr. Trump is so horrific, how can they have any kind of political association with him? Their ads cite issues on which they agree with Mr. Trump in an attempt to burnish their bipartisan image. But surely they don’t want to do anything to promote the election of a “semi-fascist” (President Biden’s description), or a “fascist” (Kamala Harris), or a wannabe Führer of an American Reich.

Then again, maybe Democrats don’t really believe what they’re saying about Mr. Trump. If they did, they might not have worked so hard to help him win the GOP nomination by indicting him so he could get the sympathy of partisans. “They’re not after me, they are after you,” Mr. Trump liked to say during the Republican primaries, to good political effect.

There are many reasons to worry about how Mr. Trump might wield power in a second term—not least that he wouldn’t be able to govern successfully and would thus set up the progressive left for huge gains in 2026 and 2028.

But the climb up the rhetorical dictator chain in the final stages of this election looks like a last-ditch Democratic strategy to save Ms. Harris from defeat. Her momentum in the polls has stalled as voters have seen more of her. She refuses to say what she might do differently than President Biden or to identify anything the Administration has done wrong. At Wednesday’s CNN town hall, undecided voters all but begged her to mention one thing. Her only response was her different biography.

Democrats seem to have decided that their only play left is to claim it’s springtime for Hitler. Appeal to undecided independents, or Nikki Haley Republicans, by demonizing Mr. Trump as too risky to be President again. Perhaps they think this worked in 2020, and that it will work again. But it failed in 2016, and at least then Senate Democrats weren’t claiming to be Mr. Trump’s policy allies.