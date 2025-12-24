We must defend our rights . . . or lose them.

We’ve got until Dec. 31st to protect the 5th, 7th, 9th, and 10th Amendments.

You might think that the 7 bills in Congress and the FCC docket (see below) relate to microwave tech.

But this message is about much more. Because in one week, the basic concept that local government ought to have the final say on local safety, instead of state or federal governments, could end.

Should we need to trek to Sacramento, or, worse, to Washington DC, to oppose placement in our neighborhood of, hypothetically, a garbage dump, a nuclear plant, or a 24-track rail yard? Or, for real, must we leave Yolo County to stop cellphone antennas in every block, beaming into our bedroom windows?

If our news media and our regulatory agencies had done their job, Americans would know three things – the first is crucial to keeping our republic and the other two are crucial for health:

1. How to stop corporate and federal takeover of local control

2. The hazards of this technology (ever since radar was widely deployed in 1938, the risks of wireless tech were well known by the experts)

3. The legislation that takes away our right to safely have cell phones and Internet.

But that knowledge has been denied because anything that interferes with corporate profits is gift wrapped in Convenience and Entertainment so that we won’t ask too many questions.

In California, Republicans (25%), Democrats (45%), and No Party Preference voters (23%) ALL AGREE that the federal government should not be able to override local opposition to their sneaky plans.

Republicans want to keep their property values from dropping. Democrats want to protect bees from dying. And No Party Preference voters want to overcome both parties’ narrow thinking.

If you agree that we must all work together to keep local control of local issues, then please spend a few minutes now.

Do you need proof that Big Tech wants to end those rights?

● They’re sneaking big changes when we’re distracted by the holidays ● There aren’t 2 or 3 bills – there are 7 bills in Congress to promote their cause: HR-1343, HR-1588, HR-1665, HR-1681, HR-1731, HR-6046, and HR-2289 ● The FCC’s Docket 25-276 demonstrates the huge influence that the Wireless Industry has on our regulatory agencies

The best holiday gift for our kids is to protect our local veto of any corporate plans that jeopardize their future!

These are the 2 main ways to protect Local Governance:

1. Stop HR-2289

Because it would “streamline” broadband deployment by:

● Removing “burdensome” local and state review processes

● Setting strict deadlines (shot clocks) for approving or denying telecom facility permits (like 90-150 days)

● Potentially allow automatic approvals if localities miss deadlines

2. Stop FCC docket 25-276

Because it would shift authority from local governments to the federal government in order to “reduce delays in cell tower and antenna siting” (the very thing we do not want to reduce!)

Take Action

Stop HR-2289

The National Call for Safe Technology has been tracking these bills in addition to H.R. 2298. Send your letter via their action alert and stay connected with the organization as well.

If you live in Yolo County, our Congressman is Mike Thompson. He says he “shares” our concern, which isn’t the same as promising to “fight to protect our local control.”

Email: <RepMikeThompsonCA05@mail.house.gov>

Phone: DC: 202 225-3311

Woodland: 530 753-5301

Call 9-5, start with your NAME, ADDRESS & ZIP

Stop FCC docket 25-276

Grassroots Communications has a website with streamlined info on submitting your comment to the FCC.

https://www.25-276.org/how-to-submit-comments