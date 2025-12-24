We’ve got THIS WEEK to protect local control of public safety
Join thousands of people working to stop this unconstitutional plan.
We must defend our rights . . . or lose them.
We’ve got until Dec. 31st to protect the 5th, 7th, 9th, and 10th Amendments.
You might think that the 7 bills in Congress and the FCC docket (see below) relate to microwave tech.
But this message is about much more. Because in one week, the basic concept that local government ought to have the final say on local safety, instead of state or federal governments, could end.
Should we need to trek to Sacramento, or, worse, to Washington DC, to oppose placement in our neighborhood of, hypothetically, a garbage dump, a nuclear plant, or a 24-track rail yard? Or, for real, must we leave Yolo County to stop cellphone antennas in every block, beaming into our bedroom windows?
If our news media and our regulatory agencies had done their job, Americans would know three things – the first is crucial to keeping our republic and the other two are crucial for health:
1. How to stop corporate and federal takeover of local control
2. The hazards of this technology (ever since radar was widely deployed in 1938, the risks of wireless tech were well known by the experts)
3. The legislation that takes away our right to safely have cell phones and Internet.
But that knowledge has been denied because anything that interferes with corporate profits is gift wrapped in Convenience and Entertainment so that we won’t ask too many questions.
In California, Republicans (25%), Democrats (45%), and No Party Preference voters (23%) ALL AGREE that the federal government should not be able to override local opposition to their sneaky plans.
Republicans want to keep their property values from dropping. Democrats want to protect bees from dying. And No Party Preference voters want to overcome both parties’ narrow thinking.
If you agree that we must all work together to keep local control of local issues, then please spend a few minutes now.
Do you need proof that Big Tech wants to end those rights?
● They’re sneaking big changes when we’re distracted by the holidays
● There aren’t 2 or 3 bills – there are 7 bills in Congress to promote their cause: HR-1343, HR-1588, HR-1665, HR-1681, HR-1731, HR-6046, and HR-2289
● The FCC’s Docket 25-276 demonstrates the huge influence that the Wireless Industry has on our regulatory agencies
The best holiday gift for our kids is to protect our local veto of any corporate plans that jeopardize their future!
These are the 2 main ways to protect Local Governance:
1. Stop HR-2289
Because it would “streamline” broadband deployment by:
● Removing “burdensome” local and state review processes
● Setting strict deadlines (shot clocks) for approving or denying telecom facility permits (like 90-150 days)
● Potentially allow automatic approvals if localities miss deadlines
2. Stop FCC docket 25-276
Because it would shift authority from local governments to the federal government in order to “reduce delays in cell tower and antenna siting” (the very thing we do not want to reduce!)
Take Action
Stop HR-2289
The National Call for Safe Technology has been tracking these bills in addition to H.R. 2298. Send your letter via their action alert and stay connected with the organization as well.
If you live in Yolo County, our Congressman is Mike Thompson. He says he “shares” our concern, which isn’t the same as promising to “fight to protect our local control.”
Email: <RepMikeThompsonCA05@mail.house.gov>
Phone: DC: 202 225-3311
Woodland: 530 753-5301
Call 9-5, start with your NAME, ADDRESS & ZIP
Stop FCC docket 25-276
Grassroots Communications has a website with streamlined info on submitting your comment to the FCC.
You've been doing such brilliant work in educating people about these horrendous bills and the FCC. As someone who used to work as a paid lobbyist for a nonprofit, and played a key role in stopping a very similar bill in California in 2017, I'd like to make some observations. One tragic mistake i see activists making when lobbying against 5G bills is to try to play it safe, and make arguments that they think the legislator might easily agree with, e.g. keeping property values high or protecting the environment, or even local control is an important issue. The rollout of 5G installations on every neighborhood street is a disaster that would be almost beyond comprehension. The number of out of control fires will hugely increase and the health impacts will be immense and catastrophic. I don't like the "property values" argument, because it only makes sense if your house is the only one in the neighborhood that has a cell installation in front of it. But if the telecoms have their way, everyone's house will be a short distance from a 5G installation, so your property values won't necessarily be lower than anyone else's. It also seems to take it as a given that Republicans are mainly concerned about their bank account. However if you look at recent politics it's the Republicans who have been fighting to protect people from harmful forced vacc$nations as exemplified by the MAHA movement. The telecom propaganda is so ubiquitous and their lobbying power so intense, i think we need to awake legislators to the stark reality of what i have described above. I explain in much more detail in this article.
https://dissidentvoice.org/archives/
Sorry, here's my article "Advice from a People's Lobbyist" that i mentioned but didn't successfully link to. The reason i don't agree with "starting where people are at" as a strategy is that where people are at is that they LOVE their iphones, wifi, and all things smart. Legislators for the most part don't even understand that expanding broadband internet to under-served communities does not mean (necessarily) expanding wifi,, so they think mini cell towers on every corner will provide this vitally needed service. Instead of lumping people into categories of what they will or won't be able to relate to, i think it's better to emphasize the topics that EVERYONE who is alive can related to--protecting themselves and their children from disastrous health impacts and out of control fires. I mentioned my prior experience fighting a bill like this in CA in 2017. Activists had been convinced that mentioning anything about health (the fire issue had not yet been explored) would turn off legislators as "too radical", obviously coming from "tin foil hats." Instead activists talked about property values and local control. The bill sent sailing thru both houses with virtually no opposition. Then the main professional lobbyist who had been advising the group revealed that he didn't think there was any convincing evidence of harmful health impacts. Everyone started inundating him with peer reviewed and irrefutable data about very major harm to health. He was convinced, and started making that his main argument when visiting their offices on a daily basis. Now that they had the go-ahead, most activists also made health a priority issue. All of a sudden, support for the bill in both houses screeched to a halt. It didn't look it would have the votes to pass. It was so close, with our side winning, that i think some cash must have passed hands. When the final votes came, it just barely squeaked thru, which gave Jerry Brown the legislative backing he needed to veto the bill. https://dissidentvoice.org/2021/08/taking-action-against-5g-advice-from-a-peoples-lobbyist/