You've been doing such brilliant work in educating people about these horrendous bills and the FCC. As someone who used to work as a paid lobbyist for a nonprofit, and played a key role in stopping a very similar bill in California in 2017, I'd like to make some observations. One tragic mistake i see activists making when lobbying against 5G bills is to try to play it safe, and make arguments that they think the legislator might easily agree with, e.g. keeping property values high or protecting the environment, or even local control is an important issue. The rollout of 5G installations on every neighborhood street is a disaster that would be almost beyond comprehension. The number of out of control fires will hugely increase and the health impacts will be immense and catastrophic. I don't like the "property values" argument, because it only makes sense if your house is the only one in the neighborhood that has a cell installation in front of it. But if the telecoms have their way, everyone's house will be a short distance from a 5G installation, so your property values won't necessarily be lower than anyone else's. It also seems to take it as a given that Republicans are mainly concerned about their bank account. However if you look at recent politics it's the Republicans who have been fighting to protect people from harmful forced vacc$nations as exemplified by the MAHA movement. The telecom propaganda is so ubiquitous and their lobbying power so intense, i think we need to awake legislators to the stark reality of what i have described above. I explain in much more detail in this article.

https://dissidentvoice.org/archives/

Sorry, here's my article "Advice from a People's Lobbyist" that i mentioned but didn't successfully link to. The reason i don't agree with "starting where people are at" as a strategy is that where people are at is that they LOVE their iphones, wifi, and all things smart. Legislators for the most part don't even understand that expanding broadband internet to under-served communities does not mean (necessarily) expanding wifi,, so they think mini cell towers on every corner will provide this vitally needed service. Instead of lumping people into categories of what they will or won't be able to relate to, i think it's better to emphasize the topics that EVERYONE who is alive can related to--protecting themselves and their children from disastrous health impacts and out of control fires. I mentioned my prior experience fighting a bill like this in CA in 2017. Activists had been convinced that mentioning anything about health (the fire issue had not yet been explored) would turn off legislators as "too radical", obviously coming from "tin foil hats." Instead activists talked about property values and local control. The bill sent sailing thru both houses with virtually no opposition. Then the main professional lobbyist who had been advising the group revealed that he didn't think there was any convincing evidence of harmful health impacts. Everyone started inundating him with peer reviewed and irrefutable data about very major harm to health. He was convinced, and started making that his main argument when visiting their offices on a daily basis. Now that they had the go-ahead, most activists also made health a priority issue. All of a sudden, support for the bill in both houses screeched to a halt. It didn't look it would have the votes to pass. It was so close, with our side winning, that i think some cash must have passed hands. When the final votes came, it just barely squeaked thru, which gave Jerry Brown the legislative backing he needed to veto the bill. https://dissidentvoice.org/2021/08/taking-action-against-5g-advice-from-a-peoples-lobbyist/

