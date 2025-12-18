The gloom of the world is but a shadow.

Behind it, yet within our reach is joy.

There is radiance and glory in the darkness

could we but see—

and to see we have only to look.

I beseech you to look!

Life is so generous a giver,

but we, judging its gifts by the covering,

cast them away as ugly, or heavy or hard.

Remove the covering and you will find

beneath it a living splendor,

woven of love, by wisdom,

with power.

Welcome it, grasp it,

touch the angel’s hand that brings it to you.

Everything we call a trial, a sorrow, or a duty,

believe me, that angel’s hand is there,

the gift is there,

and the wonder of an overshadowing presence.

Our joys, too, be not content with them as joys.

They, too, conceal diviner gifts.

Life is so full of meaning and purpose,

so full of beauty— beneath its covering—

that you will find earth but cloaks your heaven.

Courage, then, to claim it, that is all.

But courage you have,

and the knowledge that we are all pilgrims together,

wending through unknown country, home.

And so, at this time, I greet you,

not quite as the world sends greetings,

but with profound esteem

and with the prayer that for you

now and forever,

the day breaks,

and the shadows flee away.

*Evidence suggests the letter was written in the early 1900s by Ernest Temple Hargrove, an English barrister and religious writer, who wrote this Christmas greeting in a medieval style and attributed it to Giovanni Giocondo, a real Renaissance priest, scholar, and architect who worked for the King of France. Regardless of the source, these words light a candle in the longest nights of the year.