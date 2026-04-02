A lot of solutions we humans have come up with caused more problems than they solved, such as:

● Labor shortages were solved by slavery — which legalized cruelty for much of human history.

● Crop-eating bugs were “controlled” by DDT, but soil and food became toxic.

● Engine knocking was indeed reduced by adding lead to gasoline, but that heavy metal doesn’t “break down” and, to this day, it continues to lower people’s IQ and wreck endocrine function.

Other solutions were excellent, but the 1% resisted them for a long time:

● Labor unions

● Free universal education K-12

● Health & safety regulations

In Yolo County, anyone can have our county supervisors listen to them for 2 minutes at their public meetings, usually within minutes of the start of the meeting, which is 9 am.

Below find 7 problems that I brought to our Yolo County elected officials, along with possible solutions. Our 5 elected county supervisors start their day-long public meetings with Public Comment about issues that are not on the agenda, because agenda items have time allotted for public comment when they are brought up in their turn.

The issues I shared with them all receive very little attention in our media:

● Hazards of EMFs from Wireless Tech such as Cell Phones and WiFi

● Organic School Food – Grades Go Up, Misbehavior Declines

● Violent Behavior Can Be Tamed

● Public Banking Could Save Local Government Big Bucks

● Deep Nutrition Drops Recidivism of Jail Inmates from 70% to 30%

● We CAN End Dental Decay for Yolo County Children

● Nature Provides the Best Antibiotic — Intravenous Vitamin C

Feel free to note your objections, revisions, and/or encouragement in the Comments. And add public health problems that concern you, and possible solutions as well. The Big Picture is that we can solve our problems if we work together.

Yolo County supervisors meet about twice a month, always on a Tuesday. Location: 625 Court Street, between First and Third Streets, second floor. The meeting dates of our board of supervisors are online here:

yolocounty.gov/home/showpublisheddocument/85637/639099358734970000

Or, if you want to contact Yolo County electeds in writing, scroll to the end where I’ve listed their contact info. Of course, people who live in a town also can speak at their city council meetings. (I live in an the unincorporated town of Guinda, so my only elected rep is the 5th District supervisor.)

Since any complaint is always more effective if it comes with some possible solutions, I have offered suggestions for the 7 topics below.

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7-9-19

Hazards of EMFs from Wireless Tech such as Cell Phones and WiFi

By Lauren Ayers

Realizing that they have a moral obligation to stop a bad law, 20 enlightened counties and cities in California are banding together on a law suit to educate the FCC about the difference of research paid for by Telecom vs. independent safety studies. (https://www.marinij.com/2018/11/01/marin-supervisors-decide-to-join-legal-challenge-to-5g-rollout/)

We in the Weston A. Price Foundation want you to join that suit. Here’s why.

Any modern equipment that’s wireless is emitting harmful EMFs (the acronym for electromagnetic frequencies). That includes: WiFi, routers, all cell phones, cell towers, Blue Tooth gear, a wireless mouse and wireless keyboards, wireless handsets for land lines, smart meters, and even most baby monitors.

You might think, “The Federal Communications Commission says cell phones are safe, so anyone who claims otherwise is just imagining symptoms.” Yet a simple test shows that everyone is physically affected, even if not consciously aware of it. In a short video, a man hooked up to an EKG machine cannot see, hear, or feel when the smart meter behind his head is turned on, yet the EKG meter showed that his heart beat is disrupted.

The Santa Clara County Medical Association published a document on 5G called “Wireless Silent Spring.”

(http://www.sccma-mcms.org/Portals/19/SilentSpringAticle_color_pr2.pdf)

The author, Dr. Cindy Russell, shows the connection between microwaves and the crashing populations of birds and insects (including bees). In fact, scientists are finding that microwaves damage all life forms, right down to their DNA.

Lloyd’s of London and the Swiss Re won’t insure the 5G industry. If they don’t trust them, why should we? (https://ehtrust.org/wp-content/uploads/Final-Fact-Sheet-July-28.pdf)

Back in 1996, the federal government declared that health concerns cannot be the reason for blocking 5G, even though their standards haven’t been updated since 1986 and are based only on heat damage, not electromagnetic harm.

Furthermore, the FCC has made a very unusual exemption for wireless technology: total legal immunity for any health effects, that’s in Section 704 of the Telecommunications Act. (https://www.gq.com/story/warning-cell-phone-radiation)

The BioInitiative 2012 report is over 1,500 pages, prepared by 29 experts (including ten MDs) from ten nations (http://bioinitiative.info/bioInitiativeReport2012.pdf) It says that public safety limits for these frequencies are set thousands of times too high in most countries, but, they conclude, “No government has instituted comprehensive reforms.” This report has been accessed by over 10.5 million people.

Years ago, fire fighters noticed the health problems from telecom equipment, due to their 48-hour shifts in one location, and they demanded and won exemptions from any mandatory antennas on or near their stations. (https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/2018/01/25/consumerwatch-5g-cellphone-towers-signal-renewed-concerns-over-impacts-on-health/)

Shouldn’t our children get the same protection as firefighters?

Read about the alternatives to WiFi and 5G at: https://laurenayers.substack.com/p/wireless-tech-hazards-and-solutions. Yolo County residents expect you to be informed about 5G and to protect us from it.

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11-18-25

Organic School Food – Grades Go Up, Misbehavior Declines

By Lauren Ayers

In 2022 I participated with the Yolo County Public Health Department CHIP program. CHIP stands for the Community Health Improvement Plan. Then, for the past 2 years, I attended most of the meetings of the Maternal, Child & Adolescent Health Advisory Board, and also some Health Council meetings.

It finally occurred to me that perhaps their minds were closed to holistic health because they are not elected to their jobs. Which is why from now on, whenever possible, I’ll attend your meetings instead.

My main motivation is to have organic meals in the school cafeterias of Yolo County. A group of us wrote a proposal for a 1-year pilot program at one school to demonstrate that organic food protects kids from pesticide residues, provides better nutrition, and leads to a lower absence rate, better standardized test scores, and fewer visits to the principle’s office. (https://laurenayers.substack.com/p/good-school-food-in-yolo-county)

There’s a school in a low-income neighborhood of Marin County that’s been 100% organic for the past 12 years, so it can be done.

A third of voters in Yolo County – that being the third who voted for President Trump – want genuine Informed Consent for vaccines, which means that a person can decline a shot, and that means shots should not be required.

In epidemics, public health officials have always been able to quarantine sick people. But it was new territory, 5 years ago, to lock down the economy and to force healthy adults to get vaccinated.

Now, 3 years after mRNA shots were forced on the public, various peer-reviewed studies are showing the failures of the pandemic. For instance:

• The PCR tests had a huge rate of false positives. (https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.04.26.20080911v1.full)

• People who refused the mRNA shots had better health outcomes than those who got the shots. (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7268563/)

• The All Cause Death Rate in 2022 was 40% higher for working people between 25 and 40 years old, which are usually considered healthy people. This increased mortality wasn’t from Covid but from known side effects of the shots, such as myocarditis, blood clots and turbo cancer. (https://www.skyhorsepublishing.com/9781648210730/cause-unknown/)

People who believed the PR about the mRNA shots being Safe and Effective now have just one option, and it’s the same option that REAL scientists have when their hypothesis is wrong. Namely, they can admit their mistakes and learn from them.

Here are 6 quotations about mistakes:

1. Good judgment comes from experience, and experience comes from bad judgment.

~ Rita Mae Brown

2. Don’t cling to a mistake just because you spent a lot of time making it.

~ Aubrey De Graf

3. If a mistake is not a stepping stone, it is a mistake.

~ Eli Siegel

4. Learn from the mistakes of others, because you can’t live long enough to make them all yourself.

~ Anonymous

5. When you repeat a mistake, it is not a mistake anymore. It is a decision.

~ Paulo Coelho

6. Mistakes are the portals of discovery.

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1-13-26

Violent Behavior Can Be Tamed

By Lauren Ayers

12 years ago, Sylvia Onusic, PhD, wrote an article titled “Violent Behavior: A Solution in Plain Sight,” which explains how school cafeterias could boost the mental health of today’s youth.

Americans are 7 times more likely to die of homicide and 20 times more likely to die from shooting than people in other developed countries.1

The first mass school slaying in the US occurred in 1992, setting the stage for an increase in school violence each decade since.

In contrast, a dentist named Dr. Weston Price spent summers in the 1930s learning the lifeways and diets of people living as their ancestors had.

In that decade, Dr. Price and his wife Florence traveled over 100,000 miles by airplane, steamship, truck, and on foot to study 14 very isolated communities, which included a village in Switzerland, Gaelic fisherfolk, First Nation tribes in northern British Columbia, Seminoles in Florida, African cattle tribes, South Pacific islanders, Australian Aborigines, New Zealand Maori, and native villages in both the high Andes and the Amazon.

Dr. Price earned the trust of these communities and permission to examine their teeth. In contrast to his patients back in Cleveland, Ohio, they all had extremely low rates of dental decay, and no evidence of infectious or degenerative diseases, nor any mental illness.

He brought home samples of their food, soil and saliva for analysis. Based on meticulous notes, lab tests, and 15,000 photographs, he wrote and illustrated his magnum opus titled Nutrition and Physical Degeneration, published in 1939 and in print ever since. https://nutritioninanutshell.net/westonapricestory

The food in these traditional communities provided at least 4 times the minerals and water-soluble vitamins, and at least 10 times the fat-soluble vitamins, of American food in his day.

My 2 minutes are nearly up. If I’d had that third minute, I would have been able to summarize Dr. Onusic’s article on ending the malnutrition of modern youth and how the few schools that have improved their cafeteria food were rewarded by a higher rate of high school graduation and a lower rate of misbehavior, surely a goal that everyone in this room would support.

Dr. Onusic’s article is available at:

http://www.westonaprice.org/environmental-toxins/violent-behavior-a-solution-in-plain-sight

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1-27-26

Public Banking Could Save Local Government Big Bucks

By Lauren Ayers

Here we are, in the meeting room for our county supervisors. This is government at its most personal level. Of course, the news media tend to focus on state and national news since that doesn’t vary a lot from county to county. However, government at this level has the most direct impact on our lives.

In this room 2 weeks ago, we learned that next year’s county budget needs to cut 27 million dollars, which is a little less than a thirtieth of the total. It won’t be easy, especially since, unlike the federal government, Yolo County can’t just print more money.

A few days after that meeting, a friend told me about a town hall meeting in Sacramento because they want to start a Public Bank for the state capital. That’s tonight and I’m going.

Even though most Americans have never heard of it, nearly a fifth of banking, world-wide, is done by publicly-owned banks.

North Dakota set up their public bank during the populist movement a hundred years ago. In the height of the last national financial crisis, North Dakota consistently led the nation in lower unemployment rates and better GDP growth. Also, North Dakota had one of the lowest rates of home foreclosure in the U.S.

A key advantage of public banks over commercial banks is that any civic project can save 30 to 40%, or even more, of the total cost of the project because of a lower interest rate spread out over the years. That’s why LA, San Francisco, Sacramento, and Fresno are each investigating having their own bank, and regional banks are being considered in the East Bay and San Luis Obispo County.

To start a public bank, there must be valuable assets and a cash flow. This part is easy— counties own a lot of buildings, roads, and other infrastructure, and they collect tax money, and pay salaries.

I hope you will read the article I sent to you yesterday. And check out the Public Banking Institute website. It’s my estimate that a Yolo County Public Bank could save us at least 15 million dollars a year.

A public bank for Yolo County could make a world of difference in both quality of life and a balanced budget.

See the Public Banking article on my 1-19-26 Substack: https://laurenayers.substack.com/p/bring-our-public-dollars-home

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2-10-26

Deep Nutrition Drops Recidivism of Jail Inmates from 70% to 30%

By Lauren Ayers

Now that I’m retired from teaching, I have the luxury of time – time to check out lots of innovative ideas. I can even attend your meetings!

You, on the other hand, are busy managing the county, along with our highly qualified county staff, of course. I always think to myself, “I’m glad you to want this job, because most people wouldn’t!”

You were elected because voters expect you to live by the old maxim: “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.”

In the current fiscal year, over a third of the budget goes to Health and Human Services. That’s 272 million dollars!!! For example, one budget line item is the cost of medical care for people in the county jail – that’s about 1.2 million! Which averages to over $26,000 per inmate annually.

Wouldn’t that kind of money buy a lot of nutrient-dense and organic food, both for jail inmates and for our school kids?

Research finds that incarcerated people tend to have less resilience, less empathy, and less self-control than average.

That explains the problem of recidivism. Between 70% and 80% of Yolo County inmates have a history of prior incarceration or arrests. Research finds that offenders with the highest levels of impulsivity are 2 and a half times more likely to re-offend than people with more self-control.

Another trait of lawbreakers is low empathy – they aren’t “burdened” with caring about the people they harm.

Barbara Reed Stitt was supervisor of probation in Cleveland 40 years ago. She gained national attention for applying nutrition to criminal behavior. Her program served 5000 inmates, educating them and supporting them to eliminate ultra-processed food from their diets, so they could focus instead on real food. Cleveland’s average recidivism rate went down from 70% to 30%. Think of the savings for their budget! We could have that here!

Barbara Stitt’s inspiring paperback book – “Food & Behavior – A Natural Connection” – is easy to order online.

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3-3-26

We CAN End Dental Decay for Yolo County Children

By Lauren Ayers

In Yolo County, like in every other county, a third of our children have some type of chronic physical and/or mental impairments. This problem has been growing for a hundred years, but it got worse faster in the last 20.

One early sign of physical degeneration is dental decay, which over half of our kids suffer, as do adults.

Some weeks ago, I said I’d finish telling you about the decade of world travel that Dr. Weston Price spent studying the amazing dental health of 14 isolated communities on 4 continents (and some Pacific islands) where people still ate their ancestral food. This was back in the 1930s when such communities still existed. Although they were all quite different, each of the diets provided such excellent nutrition that these communities had no cavities.

For instance, in a certain Swiss village, Dr. Price, who was a dentist, learned that when young men wanted to earn some hard cash, they’d hike over the high mountain pass to work in a lowland factory. When they came back home a year or two later, they had a lot of cavities. But, amazingly, once they were eating the super nutritious food of their village, their cavities would fill in.

On the handout I gave you, you’ll see some antique dental x-rays from a 17-year-old patient who’d been referred to Dr. Price because she had 42 cavities in her 24 teeth and her prior dentist planned to pull them all out and provide her with dentures.

The top x-rays show the fragility of the teeth because the x-rays passed right through the weak dentin, and you can see some fillings (which show white) sitting atop hollow teeth. After 7 months of consuming the cod liver oil and butter concentrate that Dr. Price provided to her, and eating the nutritious diet he prescribed, her cavities all filled in!

The secret to that young woman’s dental health was in the butter oil, which was from cows grazing on spring grass, therefore it contained a lot of a mysterious fat-based vitamin. His analysis found that it wasn’t vitamin A or D but was a there-to-fore unknown nutrient that he called Activator X. A few years later, 2 medical researchers isolated vitamin K from alfalfa and putrefied fish. They were unaware of Dr. Prices’s research, and he didn’t know about theirs. They got the Nobel Prize for their discovery.

MK-4, a special type of vitamin K, causes the saliva to donate minerals to the teeth, via the saliva, which is why traditional people, who ate foods rich in MK-4, had beautiful teeth. Of course, their food was low in sugar and loaded with other nutrients as well. This diet also made their dental arches wide so, along with being free of decay, their teeth weren’t crowded and overlapping.

See also, my substack article on this topic:

https://laurenayers.substack.com/p/why-doesnt-everyone-know-about-the

Why Doesn’t Everyone Know About the Vitamin that Prevents Cavities?

Handout provided to the County Supervisors:

Two Models for Health —

Symptomatic Relief vs. Prevention & Detoxification

The Pharma Model of Health relies on prescription drugs that treat symptoms. The Holistic Model of Health (studies of traditional cultures) looks for the source of health impairments, be it dietary deficiency or toxic chemicals / toxic energy (i.e. WiFi), and then corrects the problems. Examples below.

Functional Medicine falls into the holistic category. This “recent” addition to health care is the original approach for healing. Functional doctors and other medical practitioners are trained and certified by the Institute for Functional Medicine. Their mission is to: “Determine how and why illness occurs and restore health by addressing the root causes of disease for each individual.”

Nutritional Deficiency

These Before and After samples show the improvement in 8-year-old Joey’s printing due to taking DHA-rich fish oil (for only 3 months!) in Dr. Alex Richardson’s Durham, UK, study.

It wasn’t just Joey’s handwriting that improved. His school work got better and he was happier and made friends more easily. Since supplements are neither allowed nor appropriate in school, I offered my third graders a sardine every day and 2/3 of the children participated and benefitted in similar ways.

Avoiding / Removing Toxins The holistic approach calls for clean food, water, and air. Children in the foothills (left side of both plates) in rural Mexico, who had scant exposure to pesticide drift, drew detailed images of people; by the age of 5, most kids will include details like fingers and belly buttons.

These drawings were made by 4.5-year-olds

These drawings were made by 5-year-olds

However, valley children (right sides of the 2 plates), who were exposed to pesticide drift from the farms all around them, could only manage scribbles or, at best, rudimentary rag doll figures that look tossed aside. An organic diet is key to removing toxins. Heavy metals may require chelation. See that study here: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1533004/pdf/envhper00529-0083.pdf

Dr. Weston Price, DDS, sums up this approach to health: ”Life in all its fullness is Mother Nature obeyed.”

Back of handout

MK-4 Can Reduce Dental Decay for Kids to Almost Zero!

Rachael Carson’s Silent Spring brought the organic movement to the mainstream. Nutrition & Physical Degeneration, by Weston A. Price, DDS, also brings a paradigm shift, showing how ancient, self-sufficient communities achieved superior mental and physical health. This real Indiana Jones and his wife Florence traveled to very isolated villages to learn what gave them uncrowded, decay-free teeth and robust health.

The answer: low sugar, high animal fats, high omega-3s and low seed oils, fermented foods, soaked carbs and sourdough, organ meats & bone broth, raw milk products, no artificial colors or flavors, organic fruit and veggies (raw or cooked), and a low-toxin lifestyle.

Dr. Price’s years of analyzing the mineral and vitamin content of foods, especially milk, led to discovering Activator X. Study these Before and After x-rays à The upper 6 images show a teenage girl’s 24 teeth with 42 cavities. The lower set of x-rays show how her saliva filled in the cavities when she followed Dr. Price’s advice! She didn’t need dentures after all!

Dr. Price isolated Activator X from the butterfat of cows that grazed on fast growing grass. Years later, 2 scientists won the Nobel Prize for isolating vitamin K 2 , yet still no one realized it was Dr. Price’s Activator X.

This butter-derived nutrient causes a person’s saliva to donate ionic minerals to teeth rather than withdraw minerals from teeth; over time cavities caused by bacteria fill in and gain a hard surface.

Besides grass-fed butter, goose fat and emu fat are very rich in MK-4, found in animal sources, is the best absorbed form of K 2 (the other forms of K 2 result from fermentation). Dr. Price’s animal experiments also showed that MK-4 moves minerals to bones and teeth rather than depositing them in soft tissue like arteries (arterial sclerosis) and joints (arthritis).

The 1st edition of Dr. Price’s Nutrition & Physical Degeneration is online: http://gutenberg.net.au/ebooks02/0200251h.html

Check out Chapter 22 (which isn’t in the 1st edition) to learn how to prevent or recover from tooth decay:

https://www.westonaprice.org/health-topics/chapter-22-of-nutrition-and-physical-degeneration-on-the-fat-soluble-vitamins/

Membership includes our quarterly journal ($35/yr). Our national website is loaded with great articles and podcasts: WestonAPrice.org. Our chapter website lists local farms: chapters.westonaprice.org/capayvalleyca/

In Yolo County, annual organic farm production is the 4th highest in sales, after almonds, tomatoes, and wine grapes, at $56.9 million. That local food goes to regional farmers markets, CSA’s, and restaurants. Plus, 65% of the produce prepared in Winters Unified cafeterias is organic! This shows a high potential in Yolo County for building health beyond average, by exploring traditional ways of preparing organic, regenerative, and pastured foods. Our mission: Wise Traditions in Food, Farming, and the Healing Arts.

Both parents and public health officials want our kids’ dental caries rate to be as low as self-sufficient traditional cultures had: < 1%. Since pasteurization severely lowers milk’s nutrients, let’s learn from Mother Nature: give kids full-fat, raw, grass-fed milk!

Unfortunately, many still believe the FDA’s claims that raw milk is dangerous. Also, the Foundation dares to provide research about the lack of efficacy and the hazards of vaccines, so we are “fact checked” (AKA censored). However, polls are showing a shift away from total trust in government, so keep an open mind while reading the journal; decide for yourself.

Anyone, whether they are members of the Foundation or not, who wants to hear about our activities in the county (films, talks, potlucks, and issues) can join the Capay Valley WAPF email group by contacting the chapter’s volunteer coordinator Lauren Ayers at 530 796-2463.

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3-24-26

(This includes a few sentences that didn’t fit into the 2-minute time allotment.)

Nature Provides the Best Antibiotic —

Intravenous Vitamin C

By Lauren Ayers

My goal in speaking to you on a regular basis is to bring little-known holistic practices to your attention, because conventional medicine gets a huge proportion of tax payer dollars in Yolo County ($3 million to Communicare-Ole’ alone), despite Alternative Medicine methods being not only safe and effective, but also usually cheaper.

For instance, starting in the 1940s, Dr. Frederick Klenner published 47 journal articles on the benefits of mega doses of intravenous vitamin C in emergency medicine. This treatment achieved astonishing recovery for patients such diverse ailments such as herpes, mumps, measles, tetanus, multiple sclerosis, polio, burns, heat stroke, schizophrenia, electric shock, heavy metals, and venomous snakebites.

Years later, his work inspired Linus Pauling’s better-known research on how this nutrient can become a powerful medicine.

Intravenous vitamin C acts as either a “flash oxidizer” or a reducing agent, often correcting a condition in minutes. The more serious the condition, the more vitamin C is required. In other instances, it can be an anti-clotting agent, or an antihistamine.

With polio patients, vitamin C acts as a diuretic, clearing the polio-caused edema of the brain. It’s that edema which cuts off the blood supply to the motor cells, causing paralysis. Among the 60 cases of polio that Dr. Klenner treated, most were well in 72 hours.

In a more difficult case, Dr. Klenner’s patient was a 5-year-old girl with paralysis of both legs accompanied by knee and back pain. After 4 days of vitamin C in the hospital, she was able to move both legs and was sent home, where treatment continued with 1 gram of vitamin C taken orally every 2 hours. By the 11th day of vitamin C, she was walking. She would be about my age today, and I can imagine her lifetime of gratitude to Dr. Klenner for making polio a fleeting ailment instead of a lifelong burden.

Dr. Sabin, the developer of the “oral” polio vaccine, attempted to discredit the use of vitamin C. He gave test monkeys a miniscule one-time dose of 100 milligrams, the amount of vitamin C in 2 oranges, so it was no surprise that these monkeys developed unmodified polio. Dr. Klenner wrote: “Thousands of children owe their paralyzed limbs to this unfortunate blunder by Sabin.”

It’s baffling that, despite the endorsement of a Nobel scientist like Linus Pauling and successful use by holistic MDs, this treatment has not been widely adopted in the intervening 75 years. You don’t have to be a conspiracy theorist to wonder if Big Pharma did everything possible to keep this information from both patients and doctors.

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County Leaders Contact Info

Yolo County Supervisors:

Oscar Villegas, 1st <Oscar.Villegas@yolocounty.gov> (West Sac) 916 375-6440

Lucas Frerichs, 2nd <LucasF@yolocounty.gov> (Davis, Winters) 530 757-5557

Mary Vixie Sandy, 3rd <Mary.VixieSandy@yolocounty.gov> (Woodland) 530 666-8621

Sheila Allen (Chair), 4th <Sheila.Allen@yolocounty.gov> (Davis) 530 757-5554

Angel Barajas (VC), 5th <Angel.Barajas@yolocounty.org> (rural towns) 530 666-8627

Michael Webb, County Admin’r, <Michael.Webb@yolocounty.gov> 530 666-8150

Monica Morales, Dir. of HHS, <Monica.Morales@yolocounty.gov> 530 309-5835