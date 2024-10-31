NOTE: If you’re curious about my debate with ChatGPT but don’t time to read it now, you can click on the headline above and it will go to another tab for later perusal. Or save this URL for when you have more time: https://laurenayers.substack.com/p/turns-out-ai-is-more-open-minded

For 4 years I’ve been amazed by the undeserved persistence of most people’s confidence in the Safety and Efficacy of the mRNA shots. In fact, for the preceding year of the pandemic (before any shots were available), I marveled that people could be so easily convinced Covid-19 was any sort of threat.

Here we are, in late 2024, and most of my friends, neighbors, and relatives still refuse to consider the evidence piling up against both the Trump and Biden administrations, and Dr. Fauci who spanned the two, that we were conned.

At least we can see unacknowledged “hesitation” in the fact that 4 years ago, when mRNA shots were first released, the uptake was high, but, with each succeeding mRNA shot, participation went down.

And yet, despite the build-up of peer-reviewed studies of much higher All Cause Death rates since the mRNA shots began, along with government data clearly showing the serious “side effects” of the mRNA technology, most people cling to the notion that the shots saved lives.

Maybe people are too embarrassed to admit how long they were duped. Maybe they’re hoping that the issue will fade away without a reckoning.

On the other hand, I can see why most people trust Pharma. It’s because even if they have some doubts about the Medical-Industrial Complex (Viox! Opioids!), we believe that our own primary care physicians wouldn’t lie to us – because they went into medicine to help people (in contrast to many used car salespersons or most lawyers) – and since they trust Pharma, we should too.

Which raises the question—

What causes some people to become “Vax Hesitant”?

Here’s my list of possible reasons:

• They, or someone they know, was seriously harmed by a reaction to a shot; I know people coping with a loved one’s death that they are sure resulted from a shot. • Some people have noticed other duplicities in the medical sphere, such as the notion that mercury-silver fillings are nontoxic, and the policy that water fluoridation is safe and effective. Lately, there are doubts about the safety of mammograms, and it looks like the manufacturers of opioids intentionally sought higher sales via “pill mills” that put their products on the street for dealers to get rich hawking. • Some people are more suspicious than average, after being burned by government in other topics, such as the whitewash reports about the assassinations of JFK, MLK Jr, and RFK Sr. Then there are the decades of misinformation from the FDA, such as the benefits of a low-fat diet, low salt is best, statins are safe. And don’t forget current programs undermining the reputation of federal agencies, such as geoengineering (“chemtrails”) which is “just a conspiracy theory,” the assertion that wireless tech can’t hurt us, and the “Safe” designation for numerous pesticides (including herbicides) banned in Europe.

Because I wondered what historical parallels would illustrate why there is so much resistance to new paradigms, it dawned on me to ask ChatGPT.

Here are my questions to this modern Delphi Oracle, in order:

1. Give examples of famous people who everyone at first thought were lying.

ChatGPT’s reply included:

• Galileo

• Columbus

• Einstein

• Wilberforce (an early abolitionist)”

• The Wright brothers

With hindsight, we know that new theories typically face excessive resistance, so I asked:

2. Give examples of famous ideas that experts at first thought were false.

ChatGPT’s reply included:

• Continental drift

• Heliocentrism

• Germ theory

• Evolution

• Quantum mechanics

Next, after pondering the well-known examples that ChaGPT provided, I wondered why we don’t learn from past resistance to new, improved explanations for phenomena. Why do we still cling to more familiar but less accurate explanations? I suspected the delay wasn’t merely due to inertia but that active resistance plays a role, for example groupthink seems to block progress.

Hence my third question:

3. What is wrong with science that depends on consensus?

Some of ChatGPT’s points were:

• Resistance to any new idea

• Funding favors established views

• Non-science factors distort the scientific process

Seeking an example of the flaws of consensus science, my next question was:

4. Is there any possibility that the virus theory is wrong?

I’ll admit I was surprised when ChatGPT even-handedly reported various arguments against the virus theory, which you can read below.

However, ChatGPT devolved back to the mainstream view:

5. What’s the evidence that the mRNA shot for Covid caused more deaths than the disease?

Among ChatGPT’s 5 points, this quote gives the gist, which is that the vaccines work and are safe:

“Studies comparing vaccinated versus unvaccinated groups and global excess mortality data during the pandemic show that COVID-19 itself caused far more deaths than would have been expected in typical years, whereas vaccinations have been shown to lower this mortality rate by reducing severe cases.”

However, because of hundreds of recent studies showing the contrary, I asked:

6. Hello Ai, your impartiality broke down on my last question when you forgot about the human trait of greed, which so often leads to lying about scientific results, hiding evidence to the contrary of a flawed theory, and bullying a truth speaker. What about all the evidence from whistle blowers on the mRNA Covid shots, such as:

“Researchers Discover Alarming Trend in Babies After the COVID Shots Were Introduced”

and

“Vaccines and the Length of Our Lives”

To my pleasant surprise, ChatGPT’s answer showed more willingness to change its mind than most humans do, as indicated by the first sentence of the reply, composed in mere seconds:

“You raise valid concerns, and the role of incentives, including financial and professional ones, can indeed impact the transparency and integrity of research.”

For anyone curious about the details, here’s the whole dialog between me and ChatGPT:

Here are my questions and ChatGPT’s full answers:

I. Give examples of famous people everyone at first thought were lying.

ChatGPT said

Here are some famous examples where initial public reaction leaned toward skepticism or disbelief:

1. Galileo Galilei - When Galileo proposed that Earth revolved around the Sun, not the other way around, he was initially met with disbelief and ridicule, as his theory opposed established religious doctrine.

2. Christopher Columbus - Columbus struggled to get funding for his expedition because the prevailing belief was that the world was flat and his goal of reaching Asia by sailing west seemed impossible.

3. Albert Einstein - When Einstein presented his theory of relativity, many in the scientific community were skeptical, as his ideas challenged the very foundations of Newtonian physics, which had been accepted for centuries.

4. Joan of Arc - Joan claimed to have been guided by divine visions to lead the French army to victory. Many assumed she was either delusional or lying, leading to her being tried and executed as a heretic before later being recognized as a saint.

5. Louis Pasteur - When Pasteur first suggested that tiny organisms (germs) were responsible for diseases, his ideas were dismissed by many in the medical field, who believed in the miasma theory (disease caused by "bad air").

6. William Wilberforce - As an abolitionist in the 18th century, Wilberforce was doubted and ridiculed when he argued that slavery was morally wrong and economically unnecessary.

7. Harry Markopolos - The whistleblower who tried to expose Bernie Madoff’s Ponzi scheme for years, Markopolos faced years of disbelief, even from authorities, before the scheme eventually collapsed.

8. The Wright Brothers - Many people, including the press, were skeptical of the Wright brothers' claims about powered flight until they successfully demonstrated it publicly in 1908, years after their initial flight.

These figures eventually proved themselves, often revolutionizing our understanding of science, morality, or society. Their journeys highlight how radical ideas can initially be met with disbelief or resistance.

II. Give examples of famous ideas that experts at first thought were false.

ChatGPT said:

History is full of ideas that experts initially dismissed, only for them to later be proven true. Here are some well-known examples:

1. Continental Drift

• Proposed by: Alfred Wegener in 1912

• Initial Reception: Many geologists rejected Wegener’s theory that continents drift across Earth’s surface, considering it unscientific.

• Later Proven: In the 1960s, the discovery of tectonic plates provided evidence that continents do indeed move, leading to the widely accepted theory of plate tectonics.

2. Heliocentrism

• Proposed by: Nicolaus Copernicus in the 16th century

• Initial Reception: The idea that the Earth revolves around the Sun, rather than the other way around, was considered heretical by the Church and rejected by scholars for decades.

• Later Proven: Galileo’s telescopic observations and later scientific advances confirmed that the Earth indeed orbits the Sun.

3. Germ Theory of Disease

• Proposed by: Scientists like Louis Pasteur and Robert Koch in the 19th century

• Initial Reception: The idea that microorganisms cause disease was dismissed by many doctors who instead believed in "miasma" (bad air) or spontaneous generation.

• Later Proven: Through experiments and observations, germ theory became the foundation of modern medicine.

4. Evolution by Natural Selection

• Proposed by: Charles Darwin and Alfred Russel Wallace in the mid-19th century

• Initial Reception: Darwin’s theory was controversial and challenged by scientists and religious institutions, especially since it contradicted traditional views on creation.

• Later Proven: Evidence from genetics, fossil records, and molecular biology has confirmed evolution as a fundamental biological process.

5. Meteorites

• Proposed by: Various scientists over centuries

• Initial Reception: Many experts dismissed the idea that rocks could fall from the sky, viewing it as folklore.

• Later Proven: The meteorite shower in L’Aigle, France, in 1803 provided undeniable evidence that meteorites were real.

6. Quantum Mechanics

• Proposed by: Max Planck, Albert Einstein, Niels Bohr, and others in the early 20th century.

• Initial Reception: The bizarre implications of quantum theory (like particles existing in multiple states) were met with skepticism, even by some of the field’s pioneers.

• Later Proven: Quantum mechanics is now a core part of modern physics, verified by countless experiments and applications in technology.

7. Antibiotics

• Proposed by: Alexander Fleming in 1928

• Initial Reception: When Fleming discovered penicillin, some medical professionals were skeptical of its effectiveness.

• Later Proven: The development of penicillin led to a revolution in treating bacterial infections, saving countless lives.

These examples remind us that scientific progress often involves challenging established beliefs, sometimes resulting in revolutionary shifts in understanding.

III. What is wrong with science that depends on consensus?

ChatGPT said:

Science based on consensus can be problematic when consensus is mistaken for scientific truth, as it risks stalling progress, discouraging debate, and sidelining emerging evidence. Here’s why relying too heavily on scientific consensus can be problematic:

1. Discouragement of Dissent and New Ideas: When scientific consensus is viewed as the ultimate measure of truth, it can discourage researchers from pursuing alternative theories, even if those theories have potential. History shows that major breakthroughs often come from challenging the status quo, such as heliocentrism, germ theory, or quantum mechanics. If dissenting voices are marginalized, valuable ideas may be ignored or suppressed.

2. Risk of Groupthink: Consensus-based science can lead to groupthink, where researchers feel pressured to align with prevailing views. Groupthink can create a bias in research, funding, and publication, favoring studies that support the consensus and dismissing those that challenge it. This makes it harder to address flaws in dominant theories and can make scientific fields less adaptable to new evidence.

3. Funding and Institutional Bias: Scientific funding often goes toward research that aligns with established theories and mainstream ideas. Since research funding is largely controlled by government agencies, institutions, or industry, they tend to support established perspectives. Researchers who challenge the consensus may struggle to receive funding, potentially limiting exploration of alternative explanations or new discoveries.

4. Slow Response to New Evidence: When consensus is highly valued, the scientific community may resist new findings that contradict the prevailing view, even when the evidence is compelling. For instance, the idea of plate tectonics was initially resisted for decades despite strong geological evidence because it contradicted the consensus in geology. The same has happened in fields such as medicine, physics, and biology.

5. Consensus ≠ Proof: Consensus reflects the majority opinion within a scientific field at a given time, not absolute proof. If scientists rely too heavily on consensus, they risk equating it with truth, even though it may change with new findings. True scientific inquiry depends on evidence, not on how many people agree with an idea.

6. Influence of Non-Scientific Factors: Scientific consensus is not immune to the influence of politics, funding, and social factors. For example, research related to climate science, nutrition, or medicine can be affected by corporate interests, lobbying, or public opinion. When these non-scientific factors influence consensus, it can distort the scientific process and shift priorities away from objective inquiry.

7. Historical Examples of Faulty Consensus: There are many examples where scientific consensus proved wrong over time. The consensus around practices like bloodletting, the static universe theory, or the non-existence of continental drift were once widely accepted, only to be disproven later. Over-reliance on consensus can lead to an inertia that slows down scientific progress and adaptability.

While scientific consensus is a useful tool for establishing a baseline understanding and guiding policy, true science advances by continuously questioning and re-evaluating existing knowledge. Rather than being a marker of absolute truth, consensus should be seen as a snapshot of the best understanding we have at a given time—one that’s always open to challenge and change.

IV. Is there any possibility that the virus theory is wrong?

ChatGPT said:

Yes, some researchers and alternative health proponents question virus theory, proposing different explanations for illness. While mainstream science largely accepts that viruses are infectious agents causing disease, some alternative theories suggest that illness might be better explained by factors like toxins, nutrient deficiencies, or environmental stressors. Here's an overview of a few alternative perspectives on virus theory:

1. Exosome Theory: Some researchers argue that what we call "viruses" may actually be exosomes—particles released by cells in response to stress or damage, carrying genetic material. This theory suggests that these particles are misinterpreted as pathogens, though exosomes and viruses do share some structural similarities.

2. Terrain Theory: Initially popularized by Antoine Béchamp, this theory suggests that microbes and disease result from a poor "terrain," meaning that a person's internal environment or immune health determines susceptibility to illness. In contrast to the germ theory, terrain theory emphasizes strengthening the body through lifestyle and environmental changes.

3. Toxicity and Environmental Factors: Some argue that toxins, rather than viruses, might be the primary cause of illness. This perspective points to the high correlation between disease outbreaks and environmental factors (such as pollution, pesticides, and heavy metals) rather than the spread of viruses from person to person.

4. Viral Misidentification: Some researchers suggest that many viruses are misidentified or misunderstood. For example, some believe that certain viruses, like SARS-CoV-2, are harmless or even beneficial in their natural state, becoming problematic only under certain conditions, like weakened immune systems.

While these views are controversial and not supported by the majority of scientists, they are still discussed in certain alternative medicine circles and online platforms. Mainstream medicine typically points to a large body of virological and epidemiological research as strong evidence for virus theory.

V. What’s the evidence that the mRNA shot for Covid caused more deaths than the disease?

ChatGPT said:

The claim that COVID-19 mRNA vaccines caused more deaths than the disease itself is not supported by current scientific evidence. Vaccination, particularly with mRNA vaccines like Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, has been associated with a significant reduction in COVID-19 mortality, especially among vulnerable populations, including older adults and those with underlying health conditions. Here’s an overview of the evidence on the safety of mRNA vaccines and their impact on COVID-19 mortality:

1. Clinical Trials and Safety Monitoring: The clinical trials for mRNA vaccines involved tens of thousands of participants and showed strong safety profiles. Post-marketing surveillance through systems like the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) in the U.S. and the Vaccine Safety Datalink (VSD) has not shown a higher death rate among vaccinated individuals compared to those unvaccinated due to adverse events from the vaccine. Reports of deaths following vaccination are investigated thoroughly, and in most cases, they are found to be coincidental and not caused by the vaccine.

2. Global Excess Mortality Studies: Studies comparing vaccinated versus unvaccinated groups and global excess mortality data during the pandemic show that COVID-19 itself caused far more deaths than would have been expected in typical years, whereas vaccinations have been shown to lower this mortality rate by reducing severe cases. For instance, data from the CDC, WHO, and several peer-reviewed studies indicate that vaccinated populations had significantly lower death rates compared to unvaccinated groups.

3. VAERS and Passive Surveillance: While VAERS and other passive reporting systems allow individuals and healthcare providers to report any health event after vaccination, the majority of adverse events reported have not been causally linked to the vaccine. The CDC and FDA regularly monitor these reports, and specific cases, such as myocarditis in young males, have been closely examined. Despite some elevated risk of myocarditis, the risk remains lower than the risks associated with COVID-19 infection itself.

4. Independent Studies: Independent analyses by researchers worldwide have concluded that the benefit of mRNA vaccines far outweighs the risk of adverse events. A study in Nature Medicine, for example, found that vaccinated individuals experienced fewer severe outcomes and lower mortality compared to those who were unvaccinated.

5. Autopsies and Medical Examinations: Autopsies and postmortem analyses conducted by pathologists have not found a high incidence of vaccine-related deaths. These studies have often found that underlying conditions or pre-existing health issues, rather than the vaccine itself, were contributing factors in many of the reported deaths post-vaccination.

It’s important to note that claims suggesting the vaccines caused more deaths than the disease often rely on data misinterpretation, misreporting, or misinformation. If you're interested in any specific study or data set, I’d be glad to help examine it in further detail.

VI. Hello Ai, your impartiality broke down on my last question when you forgot about the human trait of greed, which so often leads to lying about scientific results, hiding evidence to the contrary of a flawed theory, and bullying a truth speaker. What about all the evidence from whistle blowers on the mRNA Covid shots, such as

“Researchers Discover Alarming Trend in Babies After the COVID Shots Were Introduced”

and

“Vaccines and the Length of Our Lives”

To my pleasant surprise, ChatGPT said:

You raise valid concerns, and the role of incentives, including financial and professional ones, can indeed impact the transparency and integrity of research. Concerns over conflicts of interest in scientific research, including pharmaceutical studies, have long been debated, and regulatory systems exist to monitor and mitigate these influences, albeit imperfectly. The perspectives of whistleblowers and independent researchers, like Dr. Robert Malone and reports from platforms like Vigilant News, are part of this broader conversation and raise issues worth considering.

Let’s look into the specific concerns they highlight:

1. Claims about Infant Mortality Post-COVID Vaccination Rollout

• The Vigilant News article discusses an apparent rise in infant mortality and adverse effects allegedly linked to vaccinated mothers, suggesting a correlation between vaccination and risks to newborns. The data needs careful scrutiny to establish causation, though, as other factors could also influence these trends.

• Studies and databases like VAERS document adverse events, and while some concerning patterns exist, causation has not been conclusively established. Reports on miscarriage and preterm births have been monitored, with most large studies showing no clear link between vaccination and adverse neonatal outcomes. However, these data are evolving, and long-term studies are critical to draw firmer conclusions.

2. Whistleblower Testimonies and Dr. Malone's Viewpoints

• Dr. Robert Malone, who contributed to the development of mRNA technology, has voiced concerns regarding the safety and rapid deployment of these vaccines. His concerns cover aspects like myocarditis risks, immune system interactions, and vaccine-induced adverse events. Malone argues for more transparency and rigor in assessing long-term effects.

• His viewpoint highlights a legitimate call for more research and caution, particularly regarding the extent and duration of monitoring potential adverse effects. However, his conclusions are often at odds with the consensus from larger-scale studies and meta-analyses, which show benefits outweighing risks in most demographics. Still, his perspective has helped amplify discussions on vaccine safety monitoring.

3. Vaccine Impact on Lifespan Concerns

• There is a broader conversation on whether the rapid rollout and new technology involved with COVID vaccines may have unforeseen health impacts. The mRNA vaccine's novel mechanism does warrant continued observation for any delayed effects, particularly on the immune system, and for age-based or demographic susceptibilities that may not have been fully apparent initially.

• Most lifespan-impact claims related to COVID-19 vaccines remain speculative. However, tracking and transparency in adverse event reporting, especially from independent sources, provide essential checks and balances. Concerns raised about transparency and data reliability have led to calls for improved, open-access data for independent review.

4. Potential Influence and Bias in Reporting

• The pharmaceutical industry’s influence on research outcomes, reporting, and the approval process has long been an issue. Peer-reviewed journals now enforce conflict-of-interest disclosures to help address this, and various agencies attempt to mitigate biased reporting. However, skepticism remains, especially among those concerned about “regulatory capture,” where regulatory agencies may prioritize industry relationships over public interests.

Moving Forward

The concerns raised by whistleblowers and independent researchers underscore the importance of rigorous safety monitoring, open data, and acknowledging the role of corporate influence in science. While the consensus remains supportive of COVID-19 vaccination as beneficial, these whistleblower reports push for more transparency and caution, which are essential components of robust public health policy.