No time to read this now? Click on the headline or on this link to bring it up on your screen in a separate tab for reading later: https://laurenayers.substack.com/p/trumps-secretary-of-ag-will-be-better

Congressman Tom Massie, Republican from Kentucky, is a charming raconteur. This country boy ended up graduating from MIT. But then he and his wife Rhonda, also from Kentucky and also an MIT grad, wanted to raise their kids back home, where they ended up with an off-the-grid pastured cattle ranch – because if they weren’t hooked up to the grid they could avoid all the hassles of building permits.

The Congressman was the keynote speaker at the 2024 Weston A. Price Foundation conference in Florida last month, and the Foundation is making his talk available to all of us who couldn’t attend.

In the first half hour, you’ll hear his impersonations of Donald Trump and of Aaron, the Amish farmer who provides the Massie family with raw milk. He describes how he got into national politics as a result of local politics. And he describes the self-moving chicken tractor he designed and built (in family photo above).

Here’s my (slightly tidied-up) transcript of the second half of his talk, which includes ear tags for beef, processing livestock for market, commodity checkoff programs, and country of origin labeling. It’s more entertaining than you’d imagine, and very germane because Trump may appoint Massie to be our next Secretary of the Department of Agriculture.

35:32

I had breakfast with Antonin Scalia, former Supreme Court Justice, before he passed away. This was when John Boehner was speaker of the house. We Republicans had the majority and Barack Obama was the President and it seemed like the executive branch was so strong we couldn't get anything done though we had a 29-seat majority. Boehner fooled my colleagues into thinking that's just the way it had to be. So they called Scalia over to the Capitol Hill Club … for breakfast….

The topic was supposed to be restoring constitutional balance of government and Scalia … threw the paper down, saying, “I'm not going to speak on this… this isn't my job. All I do is decide has somebody been harmed and what's the remedy. Occasionally we interpret the constitutionality of bills. But it's not my job to referee fights between you and the executive. And, by the way, you're the most powerful branch of government.”

Our favorite Supreme Court Justice is lecturing Republicans! He said, “You’ve got every tool you need in the Constitution to stop the president and his cabinet. One of my colleagues just wasn't getting it; he said, “But impeachment is so hard! You have to get two-thirds vote in the Senate, we've never pulled off an impeachment.”

36:52

And Scalia said, “I'm not talking about impeachment. You guys have the majority and you're funding everything the President does. Quit funding it if you don't like it.”

I've taken that to heart. In the last year I've forced three votes. Through a twist of fate, I got on the Rules Committee, which is the committee that decides which amendments get a vote on the floor of the House so I forced votes on three different things.

37:24

One was electronic animal ID. The USDA is implementing this without a law – Congress never passed anything that said “Go tag every animal.” By the way, the reason they want to tag them is they're trying to turn cattle farming into chicken farming. They want to verticalize everything…. By the way, four corporations control 85% of the meat processing in the United States.

That's not enough for them! They want to control beef farms just like Tyson controls chicken farms by selling the chicks, selling the feed, contracting the birds. JBS [a Brazilian multinational company that is the largest meat processing enterprise in the world] would love to have that arrangement with all the cattle farms, so they want the animal IDs.

The people who want you to eat bugs, not animals, also want the animal IDs because the only way you can stop [how livestock is currently farmed] is to know where every animal is and who owns it.

You see how that's worked out in Europe.… [i.e. not going well for farmers]. So we forced to vote on that…. Defunding it did not pass. But I put everybody on record and they hated that.

38:44

The next thing we had a vote on was a commodity checkoff program. There were about a dozen different products that if you make them, you give a dollar out of every unit that you sell. For cattle you have to give this marketing organization a dollar. It used to be a box you could check when you sold your cow. They got rid of the box; Congress said, “Everybody has to pay it now.” You guys have probably seen the Got Milk ads. But you haven't seen one in a while. I'll tell you why. Or the beef ad, “What's for dinner?”

They're taking all the money but they’re using it to lobby Congress, to work against… raw milk! There's a prohibition on using it for lobbying, but it's all fungible. The National Cattleman's Beef Association gets 75% of revenue comes from that checkoff program ….

The USDA secretary under Obama was Tom Vilsack. When Trump won instead of Hillary, Vilsack didn't have a job. Do you think he bought a farm and started farming in this wonderful utopia he created at the USDA?

No, he became the chief executive at the milk checkoff program and drew a million-dollar salary for four years off the backs of dairy farmers. Then what did he do when Biden got to be president? Oh, he took back that job, so he’s literally been through the revolving door not once, but twice…. He's drawn a seven-figure salary off the backs of the dairy farmers. So we forced a vote on that. We lost.

Here's one I did succeed on. People come to me with what seem like conspiracy theories and then I dig into them and, “Oh my gosh we are funding all of these things!”

What's the difference between a conspiracy theory and the truth? Six months.

For example, I’m told, “They’re funding transgenic edible plant vaccines.” I’m like, “No, that’s science fiction.” But I dig into it and, my gosh, we are!

And not just one department. It’s the USDA, the National Science Foundation, the FDA – they’re all funding little projects to put vaccines in food. I looked into the history; they had a vaccine they were growing in corn to stop diarrhea, over a decade ago. It escaped into a field of soybeans which got harvested. They had to destroy soybeans, but how much of it got loose?

41:47

So I offered an amendment to defund transgenic edible plant vaccine research by the government. It was so scary that they didn't even want to vote on it, so they let it pass by unanimous consent, and it went into that funding bill. Then they later threw that out in the Senate.

42:15

My favorite was in 2015. The World Trade Organization (WEF) said you cannot label Country of Origin on your beef and pork anymore. They said it was an unfair trade practice. But the WEF has no power over … our constitution. So they came to Congress and said, “Repeal the Country of Origin labeling laws.” …. I opposed it. I offered an amendment to have voluntary Country of Origin, they got rid of that….

I thought, “Well what's the best thing we can do?” That’s when I came up with the PRIME Act [Processing Revival and Intrastate Meat Exemption Act], which says you can either go to a USDA facility which typically slaughters hundreds or thousands of animals a day, or you can go to your local abattoir to get your animal processed.

But if you go there then you have to sell half or the whole cow or a quarter of the cow, to your consumer. It's very regressive. Can a single mom buy half a cow and buy the freezer to keep it in, and make sure the electricity doesn't go out, etc?

Frank Nicely, a state senator from Tennessee, and I did this at Joel Salatin's farm…. we put a constitutional limit, which is actually a good thing as far as Food Freedom goes, we just said as long as you don't leave the state – if it's raised, butchered, and bought in the same state – then the federal government has no damn business stopping it.

47:40

If you want to engage your member of Congress, I would say call, don't write…. It takes a living breathing person on the other end to deal with that. I can hear the phone ring in my office when somebody calls…. How many calls do you think I get in a day? I represent 750,000 people. I hear the average is six phone calls a day…. If you're one of those six, that's a lot better for moving the needle than voting every 2 years [and better than a form letter or petition].

If you get 10 friends to call in the same issue, it starts becoming a Hot Topic!

…. I’ll give you a top secret hint – when you call, say, “Who handles legislative affairs for farm policy?” They will be glad to send you to the next person. Now you've moved one step up – you're only one step from the Congressman because now you're probably talking to the person who reads the bills that the Congressman's going to vote on, or … if the Congressman's going to write any policy, you're talking to the person that writes it. You may be talking to the person with a law degree in the Congressional office.

And make sure you only make three phone calls…. Your two Senators and your US Representative are the only three people in Washington DC, besides the president, that you can vote for.