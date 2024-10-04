Escape the Box

Nov 2

This is such a great synopsis, Lauren, thank you!!!

Oct 8Edited

Eccentrik is another Substack writer. She or he has done us the favor of compiling a heap of evidence in one place to show doubters how dramatic and lethal weather or "wildfire" events can be initiated by human intervention. They look like "acts of nature" but have multi-purpose benefits for the 1%. What better way to get your mitts on land than to wreck it so disastrously that people's insurance doesn't cover the damages or they didn't even have insurance, because then they will be so desperate to move on with their lives they'll sell it to you for a song and move away, and you won't have all the hassles of buying up lots one by one, over years, but get a big chunk of prime land with demolition done and only a lot of trash to clear out.

Eccentrik's compilation includes:

• A U.S. Patent Office document (one of hundreds) on weather modification

• Articles about weather mod

• Comments from insiders on why this was a big (but secret) goal of our government

• Some NOAH and NASA images showing how it's done

• The illegal but enforced gag orders on National Weather Service employees

• "Lahaina wasn't a Wildfire"

• NEXRAD and HAARP

• The DoD's huge incentive to control the lithium in Helene-ravaged areas

Simply skimming the words and images should shake loose your confidence that "Our government would never do that to us!" Prove how open-minded you are here:

https://eccentrik.substack.com/p/you-want-more-proof-of-weather-warfare

