Hello Neighbors,

Over the years, as I tried to makes sense of world events, I’ve read a lot of conspiracy theories. This one is the most detailed, and very logical. In fact, it’s a universal conspiracy theory because it fits many other conspiracy theories into one package, and the whole world comes into better focus (at least it did for me).

I firmly believe that my hobby has just saved some people near and dear to me a lot of time, (you know who you are) – people who enjoy stereotyping my early warnings as “crazy” and “extreme.” To which I now reply, “Darlings, I dare you to read this!”

Yes, the 1% Intend to Control Every Aspect of Our Lives –

Unless We Use the Remaining Shreds of our Democracy to Stop Their Plan While We Still Can

You’ll recognize a lot of the clues, and you’ll have to admit that David Hughes organizes the evidence into a hard-to-refute prediction of our imminent plunge over the cliff.

This world-wide psy op began decades ago and is poised for a globalist victory in the near future – unless we in the 99% study their plan, spread the word, and work together to stop it.

Actually, it shouldn’t be that difficult for humanity to prevail over the sociopaths. After all, we in the 99% greatly outnumber the 1%.

The problem is our gullibility. That proverbial emperor truly has no clothes, yet we in the 99% have been bamboozled into seeing his designer threads.

Most folks will find David Hughes’ theory unacceptably grim, as if modernity can’t host evil.

Yet those who dare to read the excerpts below from his first and last chapter will, or at least should, struggle with the enormity of the threat he so clearly describes.

Many will experience denial, then anger, then hopelessness.

But those quite reasonable phases should fade as we realize that knowledge empowers our core feeling of protectiveness of this beautiful, nurturing planet and all who live here.

Now that I begin to see the global elite clearly, I am more abashed at my own blindness up to now than I am angry with them, cruel, self-justifying snobs though they be. It makes me smile when I foresee the face off – the globalists can be caught out. We “suckers” can put them back where they belong, humans among other humans, not the demi gods that they fancied themselves to be, anointed by greed and egotism, or, as some would say, chosen by Lucifer.

If we act on these revelations in time, their heartless plans will shrivel up and blow away, because sunlight is the best disinfectant.

The grandmotherly Dr. Meryl Nass, one of America’s most brilliant and determined provocateurs, posted this back in July, and she includes a link to the interview with Hughes. I didn’t see it until yesterday and stayed up until 3 am this morning organizing this post to give you the big picture as briefly as possible.

We’ll start with 7 excerpts from Elze van Hamelen’s interview with David Hughes about his book, published in April, 2024, “Covid-19,” Psychological Operations, and the War for Technocracy.

From here onward, my comments are identified by “NOTE” since Substack doesn’t offer burgundy font.

NOTE: Van Hamelen begins the interview with some background:

• Building on the work of Professor Kees van der Pijl, Hughes argues that we are dealing with a globalised class struggle. “World inequality has become so great, the oligarchic capitalist system is so skewed, that the ruling class must adopt a new model of governance, a global technocracy, a kind of bio-digital form of totalitarianism.”… • Hughes 'woke up' in December 2016, he says, when he was confronted with the collapse of the WTC7 building in New York. “You don't need to be a student to see that the only way WTC7 could collapse the way it did was if all the columns were destroyed at the same time [as intentional demolitions are done]. This could never have been caused by isolated fires resulting from debris that had fallen from the Twin Towers hours earlier. That showed to me that the official version of 9/11 is a lie.” … • For Hughes, 'Corona' is an extension of 9/11. In his book he shows – supported by hundreds of references – that it was the largest psychological operation in history, based on years of psychological and social engineering experiments aimed at controlling the population. According to Hughes, this psychological warfare is part of a class struggle waged by the international oligarchy against the common man, in an attempt to install a technocratic system of control.… • We need to understand what exactly what we have endured in recent years – the big picture…. The world did not just turn completely upside down on its own, people did not go crazy for no reason whatsoever. All the [Covid] measures were based on far-reaching planning that was rolled out very systematically. • Hughes, who teaches International Relations at Lincoln University in England and was educated at the University of Oxford, reports, “After three peer reviews, my book was published by a respected publisher, Palgrave.” Nevertheless, Hughes has now run into problems. He says his academic career is coming to an end, but does not want to go into details. He has made his book – which is very expensive to purchase – available online for free, so that as many interested people as possible can read it. He is working on a second volume, for which he needs financial support from readers. • Hughes: I build on the work of Kees van der Pijl in States of Emergency. [With] a world population of almost eight billion people, income inequality has never been greater. The richest 10% control 76% of the world's wealth, the poorest 50% own only 2%.… Van der Pijl documents in his book that mass protests broke out in 35 countries in 2019.… Therefore, the ruling class needed a new model of governance [i.e. technocracy]. • Hughes: ….the [CIA’s] MKUltra experiments … [revealed] that when you torture people, force them to hurt or even kill others, or force people to hurt themselves, combined with suppressing sensory sensations (sensory deprivation), they become extremely susceptible to programming. Consider face masks, for example…. The only other time I can find where people were required to wear masks was Guantánamo Bay [which is an off shore location for official American torture].

NOTE: And now, ladies and gentlemen, 4 pages of “Cliff Notes” from the book, mostly from his overview in chapter 1 (page numbers in parentheses), plus a few from chapter 8. To boost readers’ spirit, a few encouraging points are italicized. (Substack doesn’t provide highlighting yet.)

NOTE: Confession – I didn’t read chapters 2-7 yet! BTW, for continuity, I removed the many citations Hughes puts in parentheses after each astonishing statement; find them in the free online book. Also, his British spelling remains, you’ll just have to cope.

Deception is [essential for the globalists to succeed] – the public must not get wise to what is happening, lest there be a surge in revolutionary activity…. (page 3)

The dress rehearsal for “9/11” was the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995, whose provenance is dubious. Senator Joe Biden introduced the Omnibus Counterterrorism Act two months before the bombing that enabled its passage, and it served as the template for the USA PATRIOT Act that was hurriedly passed into law in 2001. In 2002, Biden reﬂected that the 1995 legislation was intended to alter the 1878 Posse Comitatus Act, which prevents the military from exercising police powers within the United States, to allow the military to intervene in incidents involving WMD. (page 8)

The 3000 lives lost in the attacks of September 11, 2001, enabled the transnational deep state to pull off a covert coup d’état, and Western democracy was replaced by a new mode of governance modelled on the Italian Strategy of Tension, though its outward trappings remained. This involves normalising emergency powers through a never-ending series of manufactured threats (terrorism, ﬁnancial crisis, the “climate emergency,” disease outbreaks, etc.) to keep the public fearful, shocked, duped, and willing to cede its liberties in the name of dealing with those threats. Western societies have thereby been manoeuvred in an increasingly authoritarian direction…. (page 9)

Edward Bernays writes in the famous opening lines of Propaganda that, “The conscious and intelligent manipulation of the organized habits and opinions of the masses is an important element in democratic society” and those who do this constitute “an invisible government which is the true ruling power of our country.” …. According to Fortune magazine in 1949, “It is as impossible to imagine a genuine democracy without the science of persuasion as it is to think of a totalitarian state without coercion,” leading Noam Chomsky to infer: “indoctrination is to democracy what coercion is to dictatorship.” In neither system is there real freedom. (page 13)

Sheldon Wolin uses the term “inverted totalitarianism” to describe the United States. No national institution in the USA can properly be regarded as democratic, he claims, pointing to:

• The highly managed, money-saturated elections

• The lobby-infested Congress

• The imperial presidency

• The class-biased judicial and penal system

• The media

(page 13)

“The government does not need to stamp out dissent,” Wolin argues, because “the uniformity of imposed public opinion through the corporate media does a very effective job.”…. Yet, the rise of social media, independent media, and citizen journalism during a period of relative internet freedom up to 2020 posed an increasing threat to the “genius” of the Western propaganda system. More and more people, waking up to the extent to which their previous worldview had been manipulated through propaganda, came to see through that system and to lose trust in liberal democracy. (page 14)

In Zbigniew Brzezinski’s words, Henry Kissinger and President Nixon “initiated a kind of secret collaboration or even perhaps you could call it an alliance” with China in the early 1970s, paving the way for David Rockefeller’s trip to China in 1973. Signaling his eagerness to collaborate with China, Rockefeller (1973) wrote in the New York Times: “The social experiment in China under Chairman Mao’s leadership is one of the most important and successful in human history”…. (page 18)

Thus, James Corbett remarks, “the Chinese industrial juggernaut did not just spring up overnight”; rather, it was “carefully and deliberately constructed by wealth transfers, banking agreements, R&D investments, military technology ‘leaks’ and offshoring of manufacturing over the course of several decades.” (page 18)

Patrick Wood warns of the dangers of the Chinese social credit system (SCS), noting that those with a higher score “will have travel freedoms, will attend better schools and get better jobs. Low SCS holders will not be allowed to have travel passes, live in better housing, get into better schools and will be left with less desirable work conditions.” The social credit scoring system was then extended to companies in China…. Wood also cites a BBC experiment conducted in Guiyang to test how long it would take for police to locate and apprehend a reporter … in 3.5 million people. The answer: just seven minutes. (page 19)

How Can the Few Wage War Against the Many?

Let us consider some numbers. The richest 10% of the world’s population controls 76% of the wealth and receives 52% of the total income, whereas the poorest 50% -- half of humanity – only accounts for 2% of the wealth and 8.5% of the income….

Another way of thinking about the numbers is in terms of millionaires. There are 62.2 million people in the world with a fortune of $1 million or over – a meagre 0.8% of a global population of eight billion. So, when talking about “the 1%”… are, effectively, the millionaire class. Between 1995 and 2021, the richest 1% captured 38% of global wealth growth. (page 22)

Note: Keep in mind, any millionaire got there by exploiting the Commons, i.e. mines, forests, rivers, top soil, cheap labor (or free labor, as in slavery), inadequate pollution regulations, kickbacks, illegal (or legal) drugs, human trafficking, loan gouging, arms dealers, Pentagon contractors, social media influencers. Even famous athletes and rock stars are exploiting the media’s quest for celebrities – recall the brilliant baseball players in the Negro League who never earned the big bucks that less talented but more famous white players got. There are no millionaire kindergarten teachers, bus drivers, and nurses because it’s almost impossible to be honest and non-exploitative and end up with a million dollars.

The key elements of the new way of war will, of necessity, remain classiﬁed, but there is nevertheless much that can be worked out based purely on the logic of the situation.… The most fundamental principle is deception: the public must not be allowed to know that war is being waged against it. Sun Tzu famously claimed that “All warfare is based on deception.” The Mossad motto reads: “By way of deception, thou shalt do war.” Much as the United States has not formally declared war since 1941, despite being almost continually at war ever since, particularly through covert operations, so World War III is undeclared and is waged by stealth. (page 25)

Deception must be carried to the extreme in World War III, for if the public gets wise to what is happening before the technocratic architecture of its oppression reaches maturity, worldwide social revolution becomes a realistic possibility. Therefore, the war must be waged pre-emptively, to preclude revolution, and it must remain “invisible” to the extent that its weapons are not immediately obvious and it is concealed by a highly advanced propaganda system. (page 25)

No war has ever been won through solely psychological means. However, the point will inevitably come when public consciousness starts to align with the objective reality of the global class war. [Then], the war could turn physical in ways that it has not already. In that respect, it is troubling that the injections reportedly administered to over 5.55 billion people turn out to have been a military operation from start to ﬁnish (see Chap. 6). Moreover, they demonstrably contain an array of undisclosed ingredients, apparently including EMF-responsive self-assembling and disassembling nanotechnologies. Coupled with the simultaneous 5G rollout (the Secure 5G Act of 2020 was passed into U.S. law on March 23, 2020), we must take seriously the possibility that a weapons system is being installed that would allow human bodies to be targeted via remote administration of particular frequencies (see Chap. 8). This, in the ﬁnal analysis, is how a tiny cabal of technocrats could ﬁght and win a war against the rest of humanity. (page 25)



Omniwar thus includes a war on free speech and a drive to censor dissident voices, consistent with emergent totalitarianism. The U.S. National Security Commission on Artiﬁcial Intelligence, headed by former Google/Alphabet CEO Eric Schmidt, advises on “countering disinformation” online, including the use of A.I. to identify which accounts to censor and deplatform. (page 27)

Certain fabricated narratives on which the transnational ruling class depends – always involving a global crisis, the myth of “settled science,” and the need for a global solution based on ceding power to authorities at ever higher levels – are not allowed to be questioned. (page 28)

These gruesome measures, intended to enslave the human race through biodigital means, would never be accepted by a healthy, conﬁdent, free-thinking population. The population must, therefore, be rendered sick, demoralised, and psychologically incapacitated before the main ﬁghting breaks out. This, it seems, was the whole point of the “Covid-19” operation. For if “man can be so utterly demoralised that he accepts any political system,” then technocracy can be rolled out once the population’s will to resist has been broken. “War is an affair of morale,” Brigadier John Rawlings Rees, MD, writes, “and all weapons… should have, a morale-destroying effect.” (page 29)

Historically, psychological warfare aims precisely to break the opponent’s will to ﬁght. During World War II, for instance, William Donovan, the head of the Ofﬁce of Strategic Services (the forerunner to the CIA), described psychological warfare as “the coordination and use of all means… which tend to destroy the will of the enemy to achieve victory.” According to the Nuremberg Tribunal Prosecutor in 1946, “Before every major aggression, [the Nazis] initiated a press campaign calculated to weaken their victims … In the propaganda system, it was the daily press and the radio that were the most important weapons.” “If a period of peace can be used to soften up a future enemy,” Joost Meerloo writes, “the totalitarian armies may be able, in time of war, to win a cheap and easy victory. Totalitarian psychological warfare is… an effort to propagandize and hypnotize the world into submission.” (page 29)

Those who think that no conspiracy could be planned on such a scale and in such detail not only ignore the role of compartmentalisation – only the most senior board-level executives of global corporations, for instance, have oversight of the operation as a whole – but they also radically underestimate (or are totally ignorant of) a transnational deep state dating at least as far back as the late 1940s. True, there are tensions and rivalries within and between different ruling classes and class fractions, but when it comes to suppressing the international working class, they act as one, and have done so of necessity since 1968. (page 31)

NOTE: At the end of the book, in chapter 8, Hughes offers some wisps of hope:

A simple but extremely powerful tactic – mass disabling event, from the perspective of technocracy –would be for a new social norm to cascade, whereby as many people as possible got rid of their “smart” (slave) devices by which they voluntarily hook themselves up to the control grid and feed it information on all areas of their lives. There is a reason why those devices are designed to be highly addictive; notifications, for instance, create “short-term, dopamine-driven feedback loops,” as Chamath Palihapitiya, Facebook’s vice-president for user growth until 2011, admitted. In that respect, society urgently needs to kick its habit. (page 357)

Towards Worldwide Revolution

With class consciousness rapidly rising, the day is fast approaching when the wider population starts to awaken to the undeclared Omniwar that is being covertly waged against it and begins to resist in large numbers. What that resistance will look like cannot be foreseen, but it begs the all-important question: “Can the world population still be kept under control?” (page 363)

The U.S. Declaration of Independence asserts “the Right of the People to alter or to abolish” any form of government that becomes destructive of citizens’ “unalienable Rights.” Today, all rights are under attack from totalitarian technocracy, including the rights to free speech, freedom of movement, freedom of assembly, and bodily autonomy. If the Declaration still means anything to American patriots, then it is hard to see the status quo being maintained once they realise what is happening. (page 363)

Any mass uprisings in the United States are almost certain to be met with an attempt to implement martial law. Planning for such an eventuality goes back to the Continuity of Government (COG) arrangements made in the early 1950s anticipating a possible nuclear attack, followed by the creation of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 1978, the activation of COG provisions on “9/11,” and the formation (page 363) of a “shadow government that could take over from the formal, statutory agencies” in case of emergency. FEMA’s Federal Continuity Directive 1 states that the U.S. Government must provide “leadership visible to the Nation and the world [while] maintaining the trust and confidence of the American people”; if this fails, van der Pijl infers, then “a replacement, or military command, may take over,” and thus there is “explicit provision for a seizure of power by the Deep State through the military.” The transnational aspect of the deep state means that similar measures will be attempted in multiple countries near-simultaneously. (page 364)

There is no guarantee they will succeed, however. As the populations of affected countries come to understand that they have been viciously abused and lied to as part of a transnational deep state operation intended to lead to their technocratic enslavement, overwhelming numbers of people will join the resistance, shifting the balance of class forces decisively against the would-be global technocrats. The result will then be, not the passive acquiescence to tyranny witnessed during the “shock and awe” phase of the psychological warfare in 2020, but rather a global mass movement to defeat the actors and organisations behind the war for technocracy. Once victory is achieved, all collaborators, including those who pushed for “lockdowns,” mandatory masks, testing, injections, and other assaults on human dignity and freedom, will need to be held to account. (page 364)

NOTE: If you got this far, feel free to comment if this was (1) stupid, (2) helpful, or (3) ho hum.