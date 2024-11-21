No time now? Click on the headline to put this into a new tab.

Here’s a transcript of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. describing our tax dollars at work:

This is a war that never should have happened. It’s a war the Russians tried repeatedly to settle, on terms that were very beneficial to Ukraine and us. The major thing they wanted was for us to keep NATO out of the Ukraine.*

The big military contractors want to add new countries to NATO all the time. Why? Because then that country has to conform its military purchases to NATO weapon specifications. Which means certain companies – Northrop Grumman, Raytheon, General Dynamics, Boeing, and Lockheed – get a trapped market.

In March of 2022, we committed $113 billion. Just to give you an example, you could build a home for almost every homeless person in this country.

We then committed another $24 billion since then, two months ago, and now President Biden’s asking for another $60 billion. But the big, big expenses are gonna come after the war, when we have to rebuild all the things that we destroyed.

Mitch McConnell was asked, “Can we really afford to send $113 billion to Ukraine? He said, “Don’t worry. It’s not really going to Ukraine.

Video clip of McConnell:

“It is going to American defense manufacturers.”

So he just admitted it. It’s a money laundering scheme.

And who do you think owns every one of those companies? BlackRock.

So Tim Scott [Republican Senator from South Carolina], during the Republican debate, said:

Video clip of Senator Scott:

“Don’t worry, it’s not a gift to Ukraine. It’s a loan.”

Raise your hand if you think that that loan is ever getting paid back.

Yeah, of course it’s not. So why do they call it a loan? Because if they call it a loan they can impose loan conditions.

And what are the loan conditions that we impose on them?

#1. An extreme austerity program, so if you’re poor in Ukraine, you’re going to be poor forever.

#2. Most important: Ukraine has to put all of its government-owned assets up for sale to multinational corporations, including all of its agricultural land, the biggest single asset in Europe, in Ukraine.

There’s been a thousand years of war fought over that land. It’s the richest farmland in the world. It’s the bread basket of Europe.

500,000 kids, almost – Ukrainian kids – have died to keep that land as part of Ukraine. [“War and theft: The takeover of Ukraine’s Agricultural Land, Oakland Institute, 2-21-23]

They almost certainly didn’t know about this loan condition.

They’ve already sold 30% of it. The buyers were Dupont, Cargill, and Monsanto.

Who do you think owns all of those companies?

Yeah, BlackRock.

And then, in December, President Biden gave out the contract to rebuild Ukraine. And who do you think got that contract? BlackRock.

Image on screen of Washington Examiner headline:

Zelensky announces alliance with BlackRock for Reconstruction of Ukraine

Brady Knox, 12-28-22

They’re doing this right in front of us. They don’t even care that we know anymore because they know that they can get away with it.

And how do they know that?

Because they have a strategy. That strategy is an old, old strategy, which is they keep us at war with each other. They keep us hating on each other. They keep the Republicans and Democrats fighting each other, and Black against white, and all these divisions that they sow.

*Which is as reasonable as us saying we still don’t want Russian missiles in Cuba.