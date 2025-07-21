Escape the Box

Escape the Box

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lauren Ayers's avatar
Lauren Ayers
2d

John Macgregor gave me a link to see the book online at no cost, which I assume he's willing for others to use: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1_Q_nr0y9P1X0XZ8rb8td05DTDc-oT6zr/view

We are in such dire need of a big course correction in our country! This book could have a similar impact that Tom Paine's "Common Sense" had back around the time of the Boston Tea Party.

In the next few years, we face an equally crucial change. The percentage of the population who read Common Sense, or heard it read aloud, was greater for that book than for any book since. It was pivotal in nudging people from complacency into action at a time when the British Empire was already fighting on other fronts, so we actually had a chance to gain independence.

In that time and place, an armed revolution had to be the path for independence, but this book is about negotiating and arriving at a common cause. People's ideas of what Preppers have guns for don't fit this approach, sympathetic tho' some of us may be. It's about discussions in every neighborhood, and about trying out methods that have worked in troubled areas around the world.

It won't be easy, but the reward of being alive during— and participating in— a second, peaceful Revolution would be worth it if we reach a tipping point and get government at every level to truly serve the 99%, not the 1%.

"Third Draft" is about building on the first draft in Athens, and extending the second draft that happened in the late 1700s for 13 former colonies working together.

It seems to me that anyone with some time (retired people, for instance) could form Third Draft Chapters that meet on a regular basis. I'll bet the Athenians (property-owning males, specifically) had discussion groups way back then. Ours would be better-- poor and rich, blue collar workers, secretaries, farmers, and nurses and (eye-roll) lawyers, various religions and ethnicities, there might even be a toddler or two in the room!

Each person could take a certain chapter to summarize for the group, as a way to get familiar with these new-to-us methods for real change. (Surely you don't think the Republicans and Democrats will do that for us!)

As a concerned voter, as a person who has been part of large demonstrations (that made no difference), and as a grandmother, I felt the situation was hopeless, until I read about citizen-led groups that solved complex problems in many countries. If they can do it, so can we.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
John Visher's avatar
John Visher
2d

The federal government doesn’t represent us. So let’s stop submitting to it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Lauren Ayers
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture