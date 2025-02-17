Final warning: delete Josh Stylman’s article below without reading it. I’m providing this sincere advice because if you read this, your view of reality will be forever changed.

Remember, however, you are probably already familiar with disillusionment.

That’s because way back when you were short and innocent, Santa Disenchantment shattered your world view. (Maybe you lasted until you were 6 or 7 years old.)

My point is that many of us we’ve have had practice at finding the truth beneath a vast conspiracy foisted on many children for their benefit.

Even if your family didn’t celebrate this 2000-year-old anniversary, you heard about Santa from friends and may have secretly wished to be a Christian for that one day each year.

Which means having a strong belief smashed should be no big deal.

(Oddly enough, when a child finds out the truth, they typically don’t resent being lied to — instead, they go into cahoots with the grown-ups to keep younger children in the dark!!)

“Facts” (that are obviously not true to anyone from first grade onward) about Santa Claus:

• He runs a huge toy manufacturing operation at the North Pole.

• He brings toys to children around the world after kids go to sleep on Christmas Eve.

• He still uses a sleigh, tho’ UPS would be more efficient, yet he gets it all done before kids wake up.

• The sleigh is pulled by reindeer, and they FLY through the air.*

• The sleigh holds ALL the toys he needs to deliver to millions of kids.

• He carries them in a bag down a chimney, tho’ most houses no longer have chimneys.

• He then levitates UP the chimney to return to his sleigh.

• He is either fantastically psychic or has an amazing intelligence network which tells him if you’ve been bad or good.

• Strangely, Santa gives children from wealthy families more expensive presents than poor children.

*A more recent addition to the Santa Facts: there’s a certain reindeer who went from low status to high because of his red nose.

BTW, by now you also know that there is no Easter Bunny. Nor is there a Tooth Fairy.

OK, ready for another Big Disillusionment? This one about the Deep State is very well articulated by Josh Stylman. If you dare to proceed, the unavoidable conclusion is that the so-called Good Deeds funded by our tax dollars in USAID are a giant hoax. Maybe we can face our gullibility and start to speak truth to power.

The Pattern Beneath

USAID and the Architecture of Perception

Joshua Stylman, Feb 16, 2025

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has long portrayed itself as America's humanitarian aid organization, delivering assistance to developing nations. With an annual budget of nearly $40 billion and operations in over 100 countries, it represents one of the largest foreign aid institutions in the world. But recent disclosures reveal its true nature as something far more systematic: an architect of global consciousness. Consider: Reuters, one of the world's most trusted news sources, received USAID funding for 'Large Scale Social Deception' and 'Social Engineering Defence.' While there's debate about the exact scope of these programs, the implications are staggering: a division of one of the world's most relied-upon sources for objective reporting was paid by a US government agency for systemic reality construction. This funding goes beyond traditional media support, representing a deliberate infrastructure for discourse framing that fundamentally challenges the concept of 'objective' reporting.

