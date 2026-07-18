Escape the Box

Escape the Box

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Frances Leader's avatar
Frances Leader
Jul 19

One group of indoctrinators fearmongering about another group of indoctrinators is not providing a solution. It is actually enhancing it by terrorising the audience.

This sort of fear porn is a weapon.

Sorry it doesn't work on me. I have better things to do with my consciousness, thanks.

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