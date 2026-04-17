My name is Lauren Ayers. I am the volunteer coordinator of the Capay Valley Chapter of the Weston Price Foundation. Our tagline is “Wise Traditions in Food, Farming, and the Healing Arts.”

In Yolo County, we know the importance of water [because of the droughts that occur all too often in agricultural areas of California]. However, very few people here have heard about the Fourth Phase of Water. It’s also called Structured Water, because the molecules form hexagonal layers that resemble a semi-crystalline or gel-like state.

At the University of Washington, Professor Gerald Pollack and his colleagues in the Bioengineering Department have been researching structured water for over 2 decades because they sought explanations for the many mysteries of water, such as

● Why do we sink in dry sand, but not in wet sand?

● Why does warm water freeze quicker than cool water?

Tap water has lost the beneficial traits of Structured Water. For instance:

1. Structured water appears to be more readily absorbed by cells than regular water. 2. When exposed to light, particularly infrared light, structured water can store and release energy, acting like a biological battery. Professor Pollack has even likened this process to a form of human photosynthesis. 3. Research strongly suggests that a deficiency in this type of water contributes to various pathologies, including cancer. 4. Ghee, lard, tallow, and coconut oil support the body in making structured water, which would help explain why seed oils, which displaced those traditional fats in the American diet, are so harmful. 5. As Professor Pollack describes in his books, structured water even appears to have a different molecule – instead of H 2 O, it’s H 3 O 2 .

Sooner or later, structured water will be recognized as important for human health and the people that you and I serve will benefit from knowing how to increase their intake of it.

~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~

References

These citations were sent to the county supervisors after the April 14 meeting.

Books

For the layperson, these explain the work of Professor Pollack and his team on structured water:

1. Cells, Gels and the Engines of Life: A New Unifying Approach to Cell Function (Ebner and Sons, 2001)

2. The Fourth Phase of Water: Beyond Solid, Liquid, and Vapor (Ebner and Sons, 2013)

Articles

1. The Fourth Phase of Water

Water plays a central role in all features of life.

Gerald Pollack, Wise Traditions, 2-15-16

https://www.westonaprice.org/health-topics/health-issues/the-fourth-phase-of-water/

2. EZ Water – What Is It, Why Do I Need It, and How Do I Make It?

Dr. Gerald Pollack interviewed by Ari Whitten

Video of interview, 1:22:43

Note: There is also an audio version at the webpage

https://theenergyblueprint.com/ez-water/

For video URL, remove space after colon –

https: //youtu.be/XE4gFbvGwK4

3. The Forgotten Side of Water

Water’s 4th phase explains many mysteries of nature and the human body, while its neglect sheds light on the politics of science.

A Midwestern Doctor, 3-4-23

For video URL, remove space after colon –

https: //www.midwesterndoctor.com/p/what-is-the-forgotten-side-of-water

4. Where Does the Body’s Vitality Come From?

How liquid crystalline water creates the strength and stability of the body.

A Midwestern Doctor, 3-10-23

For URL, remove space after colon –

https: //www.midwesterndoctor.com/p/what-actually-happens-with-water

5. What Causes Water to Move Inside the Body?

Liquid Crystalline Water Provides the Essential Circulation Life Depends Upon

A Midwestern Doctor, 4-29-23

For URL, remove space after colon –

https: //amidwesterndoctor.substack.com/p/what-causes-water-to-move-inside

6. The Hidden Powers of Water That Shape Our Health

Healthy water creates the structure, solidity and circulation throughout the body and plays a critical role in preventing many common “inexplicable” diseases. Viktor Schauberger’s discoveries regarding zeta potential, crystalline water, and vortex.

A Midwestern Doctor, 8-14-25

https://www.midwesterndoctor.com/p/the-hidden-powers-of-water-that-shape

An amazing 75-minute video -

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XyOGdjWDVM4&list=PL9nSpvOadQ0XJhdwiRTkqq_71-B-jSaaq&index=1&t=14s

Also, The Vigilant Fox summarizes this topic here (for video URL, remove space after colon) -

https: //www.vigilantfox.com/p/what-if-your-body-runs-on-more-than

7. Structured Water

Dr. Marie McMahon, Ph.D. Professor of Anatomy and Physiology

Many helpful diagrams and photos

https://sdmiramar.edu/sites/default/files/2023-05/Structured%20Water.pdf

8. Bioavailable Water

Jenifer Morrissey, Rural Heritage, April-May 2026

https://user-35215390377.cld.bz/Rural-Heritage-April-May-2026/24/

9. The Fourth Phase of Water

H 3 O 2 the Healing Power of ‘Structured Water’

https://mandarinwater.com/en/science/h3o2

10. Structured Water

Grander Magazine, 88 pages

Johann Grander, a German researcher, devised a way to revitalize water.

https://www.grander.com/intl-en/international/service-faqs/downloads-press-promotional-material/send/20-grander-journale/475-grander-magazin-eng