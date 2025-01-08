There once were two pests on the block,

Named Measles and old Chickenpox.

But Vitamins A and D

Said, “You’ll get no entry!

This bar’s for the strong immune flock!”

~ ChatGPT

How Precious Is the Measles Vaccine?

Not very.

This graph shows that the Johnny-come-lately vaccine arrived years after measles was no longer a big problem in this country.

United States measles mortality rate from 1900 to 1987.

(Vital Statistics of the United States 1937, 1938, 1943, 1944, 1949, 1960, 1967, 1976, 1987, 1992; Historical Statistics of the United States— Colonial Times to 1970 Part 1; Health, United States, 2004, US Department of Health and Human Services; Vital Records & Health Data Development Section, Michigan Department of Community Health; US Census Bureau, Statistical Abstract of the United States: 2003; Reported Cases and Deaths from Vaccine Preventable Diseases, United States, 1950–2008)



If Vaccines Don’t Lower the Fatality Rate for Measles, What Does?

The measles vaccine wasn’t available until 1963, too late for Baby Boomers like me. Which means nearly all Boomers – people born after World War II (1945 to 1963) – got their measles immunity the old fashioned way: by “catching” it from another child in their neighborhood or school.

Any preteen child who had somehow eluded infection would probably be taken by Mom to a “measles party” to protect the youngster from contracting measles as an adult, when it can have serious outcomes.

For us kids in the 50s, a case of measles was rather pleasant – missing school, being coddled with ginger ale, Jello, chicken soup, and daytime TV. Sure, it was inconvenient for our mothers – but they knew it was worth the effort to give a child lifelong immunity.

Note: Vaccines do not provide life-long protection, hence booster shots are part of the CDC schedule.

Despite the scary news reports of “epidemic levels” of measles, the CDC has reported no measles deaths in the US since 2000. That may be why public service announcements promoting childhood vaccinations refer to the scary world-wide fatality rates. Developed nations like us have a lot fewer acute infectious due to our clean water, sewage systems, and adequate food. (There was a similar decline in typhoid fever which Pharma never mentions because they can’t take credit – there’s no vaccine for typhoid.)

Vitamin A Repletion Protects Us from Infection

Here’s where ChatGPT’s inspiring poem comes in – measles, chicken pox, mumps, diphtheria, pertussis, etc. can’t get started in a truly healthy person.

Vitamin A (retinol) is necessary for almost every function in the body. For example, it:

• Protects us from infections

• Keeps our immune system from overreacting with allergies

• Is necessary for growth and reproduction

• Supports strong bones and teeth

• Is required for hormone activity

Unfortunately, while vitamin A is crucial for health, it’s difficult for the body to absorb and utilize.

The problem is made worse by 4 misunderstandings most doctors have:

• They don’t think vitamin A deficiency is widespread

• Because of a small and flawed study years ago, they consider excessive vitamin A to be dangerous so they warn patients against taking a vitamin A supplement or consuming any foods that are rich in it

• They encourage their patients to take vitamin D supplements without realizing that every molecule of vitamin D requires a molecule of vitamin A in order to be utilized in the body

• They incorrectly believe that beta carotene (a precursor to vitamin A found in plants) is equivalent to vitamin A, however we need 12 molecules of beta-carotene to produce 1 molecule of retinol, due to limited absorption from diet and the inefficiency of this conversion. (BTW, cooked vegetables yield their carotene much better than raw!)

Sources of Vitamin A

• In the good old days, people ate liver about once a week.

• Back in the early 1900s, cod liver oil (which contains vitamins A and D, as well as the omega-3 fatty acids DHA and EPA) was promoted by public health departments to boost children’s health. Today, however, they rarely mention vitamins A and D, but heavily promote vaccines.

• Dairy products provide A because, unlike us, ruminants (cows, goats, sheep, camels) can convert grass into vitamin A. Animals on pasture will provide more A than those in CAFOs (confined animal feeding operations).

• Eggs also contribute vitamin A to the diet.

What’s a Sensible Daily Dose?

This excellent article says a reasonable daily dose for adults 10,000 to 20,000 IU a day. Compare that to the FDA’s Recommended Dietary Allowance for adults that’s a tenth of that: 700 to 900 IU. As an example why being overly cautious is foolish, when mothers were supplemented with a very large one-time dose (200,000 IU) of true vitamin A after delivery, their breastfeeding infants had a significantly lower incidence of respiratory tract infections and fever. Most babies need Mom to provide them with vitamin A – 73% of American infants are born deficient.

Other Benefits from Vitamin A

For instance, you’re probably deficient if you have any of these problems:

• Is it difficult to see in the dark? If you avoid driving at night that is probably a sign of vitamin A deficiency.

• Do you have little bumps on the back of your arms, on your legs or other places on your skin?

• Are your eyes dry or do you often use eye drops?

• Do you have frequent colds or infections?

• Do you have any sort of seasonal, environmental or food allergies?

• Do you have difficulty sleeping?

• Are you forgetful?

• Do you always need sunglasses when you’re outside in bright light?

• Do you have chronically dry skin?

In addition, vitamin K 2 (from food) enhances the protective actions of A and D.

Note: The MK-4 type of K2 is more biologically active than the MK-7 variety.

Handy Chart of Amount of Vitamin A in Various Foods

Healthline gathered these top sources from the USDA:

Food Serving………….…………….Size………………….Mcg of Retinol

1. Beef liver, cooked.…………….3.5 oz. or 100 g.………7,740

2. Lamb liver, cooked……………3.5 oz. or 100 g…….…7,780

3. Liver sausage (liverwurst)..3.5 oz. or 100 g……….8,310

4. Cod liver oil………………………1 tbsp or 14 g………….4,080

5. King mackerel, cooked……..3.5 oz. or 100 g………….252

6. Salmon, cooked…………………..3.5 oz. or 100 g……………69

7. Bluefin tuna, cooked………….3.5 oz. or 100 g………….757

8. Goose liver pate, canned……1 tbsp or 13 g……………130

9. Goat cheese………………………...1 oz. or 28 g……………….82

10. Butter…………………………………1 tbsp or 14 g…………….97

11. Limburger cheese……………..1 oz. or 28 g……………….96

12. Cheddar cheese…………………1 oz. or 28 g……………….74

13. Camembert cheese……………1 oz. or 28 g……………….68

14. Roquefort cheese………………1 oz. or 28 g……………….83

15. Eggs (hard-boiled)………………1 large (50 g.)……………..75

16. Trout, cooked…………………….3.5 oz. or 100 g………..100

17. Clams, canned……………………3.5 oz. or 100 g…………101

18. Cream cheese…………………….1 oz. or 28 g………………..87

19. Oysters, canned…………………..3.5 oz. or 100 g…………..98

20. Whole milk………………………..1 cup (237 mL)……………78

One last time – this article has many details for the info above:

https://www.westonaprice.org/health-topics/vitamin-a-mazing/