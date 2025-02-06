Their long, detailed report connects many dots and led me to conclude that RFK Jr. will be undermined at every turn by Pharma wolves pretending to be MAHA sheep. One person in particular exemplifies the problem (others are noted in the report) — the Poster Boy of Big Bad Pharma that you and I never heard of is named Jim O’Neill.

Feel free to skip my 12 introductory paragraphs and go directly to the bleak excerpts I pulled from the 10,000-word report. Or – I dare you! – read the entire report yourself at: https://unlimitedhangout.com/2025/01/investigative-reports/thiel-linked-hhs-nominee-threatens-maha-ambitions-with-biotech-stance/

A very large minority of Americans have lost people near and dear to them in wildly unexpected ways – such as robust athletes who collapsed midgame and died on sports fields, while other loved ones peacefully went to bed but never woke up.

These deaths were not categorized as vaccine outcomes. However, the rate of All Cause Mortality among healthy employees covered by work-paid insurance more than tripled soon after the mRNA shots got their Emergency Use Authorization. A logical explanation is that the mRNA vaccines have unexpected but serious side effects not observed during the development of those genetically engineered products.

We knew that the mRNA vaccines utilize the spike proteins on the corona to stimulate an immune response. But it took autopsies to reveal that the body makes countless more spike proteins than expected, which attack the heart, the brain, the lungs or ovaries/testes.

This trend was, and is still, ignored by regulatory agencies, and by most electeds who voted to fund the mRNA Covid-19 shots.

Adding misery to loss, even more of us in this ever-expanding minority have suffered unprecedented disabilities, from Guillan Barre to “turbo cancers” to extreme exhaustion, to list a few.

The Wisdom of the Crowd explains why we ordinary people, including some brave medical professionals, have been forced to consider that the mRNA shots are more dangerous than anyone expected. That’s why, despite constant reassurances from public health departments, each passing month finds fewer people accepting mRNA boosters or mRNA shots for their children. In fact, more people are questioning all vaccines than ever before.

This “hesitancy” isn’t covered by most news outlets, but it is being amplified by social media. And everyone knows that this caution impacted the recent election. When Robert Kennedy Jr. ended his campaign and endorsed Donald Trump, that led to all 7 swing states going to Trump, providing a resounding victory.

Kennedy supporters are well aware of the nation’s dreadful health failure: the US spends more on medical care, but has worse illness and disability stats, than nearly all developed nations. Kennedy gathered strong support by appealing to voters who want a paradigm change for health practices, hence the term MAHA – Make America Healthy Again.

There are two sorts of Prevention. Which do you prefer?

• The MAHA prevention of nutrient-dense food and removing toxins from food, water, and air.

• The Jim O’Neill fake prevention of vaccines for everything (coming soon: the Broken Leg Vaccine, then the Sunburn Vaccine).

Here are some revealing statements from the Jones-Webb report, which is titled, “Thiel-Linked HHS Nominee Threatens MAHA Ambitions with Biotech Stance.” (It’s so long that I numbered the 6 sections, as identified by large subtitles, so you can find the excerpts in context, if you’re not busy weeping or writing angry emails to the Transition Team.)

First section:

Late last November, President Donald Trump announced Jim O’Neill as his nominee for deputy secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS), where he would work under Robert F. Kennedy Jr….

O’Neill’s business connections, both past and present, as well as his previous statements on public health policy, strongly suggest that he is not only unlikely to implement the policies that MAHA-centric voters are expecting, but that he may in fact pursue an agenda that stands in direct conflict with the main tenets of the MAHA movement….

[Bill] Gates, as well as others like Trump surrogate Vivek Ramaswamy, have embarked on an effort to dismantle the current regulatory paradigm and replace it with one friendly to “innovation,” or in other words, one with significantly less rigorous standards.

2. O’Neill’s Early Forays in Public Health: From Bird Flu Panic to Project BioShield

O’Neill “led the speechwriting team …. between 2004 and 2005, focus[ing] on fearmongering over the threat of pandemic “bird flu,” specifically H5N1, which [was] later deemed overblown.… [which] ensured that the U.S. government spent over $7 billion on combating the bird flu “threat” by purchasing significant quantities of medications like Tamiflu, an anti-viral produced by Gilead. Notably, Gilead’s former chairman was then-Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld….

3. O’Neill’s Connections to the Biotech Industry

According to his LinkedIn, O’Neill has only served on the board of directors of one biotechnology company, ADvantage Therapeutics, ….Their main product is a compound called AD04, previously known as Alhydrogel. It is an aluminum-based vaccine adjuvant (aluminum hydroxide) that has been used historically in human and animal vaccines, but ADvantage Therapeutics seeks to transform this adjuvant into a “therapeutic” for Alzheimer’s patients….

O’Neill’s enthusiasm for turning an aluminum adjuvant into a therapeutic for a neurodegenerative disease clashes directly with past statements from incoming HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. For example, in his book Vax-Unvax: Let the Science Speak, co-written with Dr. Brian Hooker, Kennedy characterizes aluminum adjuvants as harmful to human health and as one of his major concerns with respect to vaccine safety.

4. Eliminating Efficacy Testing in the Name of “Innovation”

Notably, the current nominee to head the FDA, Johns Hopkins’ Martin Makary, has been deemed very friendly to the biotech industry. While Makary was a critic of Covid-19 lockdowns and some other policies, like vaccine mandates, he supported universal masking and early doses of mRNA Covid-19 vaccines. He also criticized the FDA during Covid-19 for being too slow to approve the “lifesaving” mRNA Moderna and Pfizer vaccines…. Mocking the FDA’s apparent dawdling on its review process, Makary called it “Operation Turtle Speed.” Upon his appointment to head the FDA for Trump’s second term, biotech industry leaders told STAT News they felt relief at Makary’s appointment, with one remarking we “dodged a bullet.” ….

O’Neill’s comments on the FDA, which he will oversee and greatly influence, ultimately fit into his larger plan to “[streamline] licensing and drug development and reducing time and costs”….

It would be these types of companies that would stand to benefit the most from O’Neill’s prior proposals to eliminate efficacy testing for vaccines and other products, freeing them from long-standing concerns about their mRNA delivery mechanisms.

5. O’Neill’s Proximity to Palantir and What it Means for HHS’ Approach to Ai

The merging of Big Tech, Big Healthcare and the public sector are part and parcel to the emergency deregulatory framework that O’Neill appears to support, both through his own statements and his business associations. It turns out that O’Neill has dabbled in all three of these ever-harder-to-distinguish sectors. As this article has previously noted, biosurveillance works in tandem with accelerated drug development, as the lack of regulatory scrutiny in these contexts provides the perfect pretext to justify the surveillance of those who receive the “experimental” drugs. This notably occurred during Operation Warp Speed. It just so happens that the government contractor on the front lines of this increasingly pervasive industry is Palantir, which was co-founded by O’Neill associate, Peter Thiel….

O’Neill has long been a vocal supporter of the “artificial intelligence-driven” healthcare system that CFA [CDC’s Center for Forecasting & Outbreak Analytics] and Palantir are currently implementing, and which Big Tech, Big Healthcare and the Pentagon support….

The regulatory paradigm O’Neill seeks to implement will likely lead to huge gains for Thiel associates and Trump administration officials, ranging from Roivant co-founder Vivek Ramaswamy, to biotech investor JD Vance, to O’Neill, and Thiel themselves. Further, if efficacy trials are eliminated from the drug approval process, biosurveillance will likely be deemed the necessary alternative in order to “prove efficacy after [the drugs have] been legalized,” justifying the entire biosurveillance infrastructure built up by Palantir and its public sector partners.

6. Vaccine “Innovation” Seems Likely in New Trump Administration

Under O’Neill’s desired system, the entire biotech industry at large would be liberated from the regulatory hurdles that so often block its most “innovative” products from getting to market. Perhaps this is best demonstrated by prominent mRNA and biotech proponent Bill Gates’ recent praising of Trump. Gates, whom people often associate with the liberal side of the political spectrum, stated that he was “frankly impressed” with Trump after a “wide-ranging,” three-hour discussion with the current President in which they discussed Gates’ ambitions for global health. They even both apparently got “pretty excited” when discussing the possibility of fast-tracking a HIV vaccine in the same manner that Trump enabled with the Covid-19 vaccine….

Gates’ recent comments, along with the ties of O’Neill and Vance to the biotech industry, suggests that the Trump administration will enable the proliferation of mRNA vaccine technology over the next four years. This notably indicates another betrayal of the MAHA movement, as the Trump-brokered era of Covid-19 “vaccine innovation” recently touted by Bill Gates has been long criticized by his incoming HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy. Indeed, in Kennedy’s book The Real Anthony Fauci, RFK demonstrated the integral role Gates played in Dr. Fauci’s “slow the spread, flatten the curve, wait for the jab” strategy of stopping the pandemic — specifically, in one instance, by literally orchestrating “homicidal” studies designed to kill clinical trial participants taking Hydroxychloroquine.

As Kennedy detailed:

“Dr. Fauci, Bill Gates, and WHO financed a cadre of research mercenaries to concoct a series of nearly twenty studies—all employing fraudulent protocols deliberately designed to discredit Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) as unsafe… “Instead of using the standard treatment dose of 400mg/day, the 17 WHO studies administered a borderline lethal daily dose starting with 2,400mg on Day 1, and using 800mg/day thereafter. In a cynical, sinister, and literally homicidal crusade against HCQ, a team of BMGF operatives played a key role in devising and pushing through the exceptionally high dosing…. “Gate’s deadly deception allowed FDA to wrongly declare that HCQ would be ineffective at safe levels.”

The final paragraph of this huge report sums up:

Touting RFK Jr.’s endorsement on the campaign trail may have subverted the chance for critical analysis of Trump’s policy positions (or lack thereof) on public health and pandemic preparedness. As a result, the MAHA movement presumably led many voters who were disaffected, betrayed and harmed by the policies of Operation Warp Speed back into the very hands of the man who touted and took credit for them in the first place. With RFK Jr. acting as the public face of Trump’s HHS — all while the most powerful forces of the biosecurity agenda lurk in the shadows behind him — resistance to this agenda from within the administration appears doubtful despite the hopes of the MAHA voting bloc.