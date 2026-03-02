My Letter to the Editor was published today in the Woodland Daily Democrat (250-word maximum):

Dear Editor,

Back in September 2021, my sister and I, both retired teachers, were leaving a rally held on the Capitol steps in Sacramento against enforced Covid vaccinations. The huge rally had included a march followed by speakers at the podium, the crowd calmly listening and cheering.

A pair of CHP officers, part of the large contingent of law enforcement on duty during the event to ensure that all of us peaceful demonstrators would stay that way, were watching the large crowd disperse.

My sis asked the two, “So, are you in favor of vaccine mandates?” They smiled and one answered, “Do I look stupid?” We all laughed as we passed them on our way to the car.

What was left out of the AP article in Wednesday’s paper about West Coast states wanting to keep all the vaccines once on the standard schedule for kids, was even a hint of the debate points that “anti-vaxxers” have been trying to explain for the past 6 years.

This letter can’t convey why a third of Yolo County voters chose Trump. I’ll simply point out that both my sister and I once believed the “Safe and Effective” line, only to have our “trust in the science” crumble upon further investigation. Most people won’t read The Real Anthony Fauci, Robert Kennedy Jr’s 2021 book. But with this topic so widely divided along party lines, please remember that a lot of us who disagree with the AP version of reality aren’t stupid.

Lauren Ayers, Guinda

The ancient Latin adage applies: Cui bono — Who benefits?

Here’s an upgrade of last July’s Substack article, which uses a surprising decrease in autism to make the point: