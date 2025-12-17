This was written in 2021. Remember, the mRNA shots were becoming available?

Even then, some of us knew that we couldn’t trust the CDC as far as we could throw it.

In the fond hope that accurate information would appeal to our county’s public health department, this alternative approach was provided to the community.

Nope, there wasn’t a spark of curiosity from the expert shot promoters.

Thanks goodness, as of 2025, HHS Secretary Kennedy and his colleagues are sweeping the stairs at HHS from the top down. Now that more people are clambering for change in our county’s public health dept, we in the grassroots can help re-direct public health towards Mother Nature’s wisdom and efficiency.

On the basis that the deep state will foist more scamdemics on us, here’s info for those who can think for themselves and who can’t be herded into a Pharma profit scheme by well-intentioned but gullible medical people perpetrating a Fear Campaign.

COVID Protection Via Vitamin D Repletion

1. Whereas: Dr. Roger Seheult’s 1-hour MedCram video, “Vitamin D3 & COVID-19 — The Evidence for Prevention & Treatment of Coronavirus” reveals a reliable, natural path.

2. Whereas: VAERS (the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System) reveals far more vaccine harm1 than the CDC reports; many families are leaving the state instead of getting the shot.

3. Whereas: The vaccinated majority fears their unvaccinated children will catch COVID from people who refuse to be vaccinated while, simultaneously, the ‘vaccine hesitant’ minority (25%) strongly opposes2 the shots because research is showing that these mRNA injections are dangerous.3

4. Whereas: If Congress is so sure of the safety of these shots, then why did they relieve Pharma of any liability4 for harm? And why are House members, Senators and staff not required to get the shot?5

5. Whereas: Dr. Fauci6 takes 6000 IU7 of D3 a day, instead of the FDA’s puny recommended amount of 800 IU.8 Most Americans are D-deficient9 due to less time outdoors and eating less tuna, salmon, and sardines. Additionally, lower D levels correlate with more diabetes, cancer,10 & heart disease.11

6. Whereas: Decades of research12 show infections plummet to zero when people are replete in vitamin D3, which is defined as an optimum level of D, not the minimum for avoiding rickets.

7. Whereas: Most doctors know little about vitamin D; so show your doctor these two resources: http://www.orthomolecular.org/resources/omns/v14n22.shtml https://citizens.org/vitamin-d-the-role-of-vitamin-d-in-reducing-risk-of-covid-19-a-brief-survey-of-the-literature/

8. Whereas: Native Americans, Latinx, and people with African and Asian heritage make only ¼ to 1/6 the vitamin D from sunlight13 in the same time span as pale people because melanin is a sunscreen, yet doctors don’t educate patients of color about getting D replete, so their COVID death rate is higher.

9. Whereas: Currently, abroad or in the US, there are up to three ways to work and go to school, shop, eat out, go to the theater, travel, etc: 1st vaccination, and 2nd people who recovered from COVID (they have antibodies), and 3rd frequent testing.

10. Whereas: Scientific research backs vitamin D repletion as a 4th path to normal life. People with 50 ng/mL of vitamin D3 should qualify for a D Repletion Exemption that is equivalent to proof of vaccination/boosters.

Therefore: We urge Yolo County supervisors and health department staff to form an ad hoc committee that includes community volunteers to emulate Florida’s14 new, expanded approach beyond masks15 and COVID shots: i.e. optimizing nutrients like vitamins and minerals. About a fifth of Yolo residents firmly refuse the shots; they deserve equal respect and support as the inoculated majority now enjoys. (The Lancet, a leading medical journal, explains why it’s wrong16 to shame and blame the unvaccinated.)

Here are emails to share this info with:

Yolo county’s Public Health Officer: Aimee.Sisson@yolocounty.org

Local Media: news@DailyDemocrat.com

Our County Supervisors: ClerkoftheBoard@yolocounty.org

This is leaflet is online for you to edit if you live in a different county: tinyurl.com/2ax56dne

D Repletion Basics

Those who don’t want17 shots18 in order to keep their jobs should be able to prove they’re replete in vitamin D instead, which is defined as 50-70 nanograms of D3 per milliliter of blood. However, usually only 10% of us achieve that level (lifeguards due to sun exposure, health nuts via high supplementation). The FDA suggests 600-800 IU/day, which won’t even achieve 20 ng/m L. The 4 sources of vitamin D: sunlight,19 tanning beds,20 nutritious21 food22, and supplements like capsules or drops.23 Certain nutrients enhance D’s utilization: vitamins A,24 C25 and K 2 (MK-4),26 the essential fatty acids DHA/EPA,27 quercetin,28 magnesium,29 and zinc.30

Start with a D3 test, which probably won’t show a high enough level. Next, use a chart31 to find32 a safe33 daily dose34 up to 10,000 IU. (It’s hard to overdose; the Mayo Clinic says that a toxic level35 of ingested D is six times that amount, i.e. 60,000 IU per day, taken for months.) In 4-8 weeks, another blood test will reveal if 50 ng/mL has been reached. Finger prick tests36 are less daunting than a blood draw.37 (D3 is better38 than D2.)

This is not medical advice; check with your doctor before taking high doses of Vitamin D, particularly if you have any underlying health conditions.