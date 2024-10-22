Hello Farmers, Ranchers, and All Y’all Who Buy Regeneratively Raised Food,

If Donald Trump wins, he will be appointing Robert Kennedy Jr. to the USDA, HHS, or maybe to be Attorney General as his dad was.

Those among you who vote for Kamala Harris, cheer up, Trump will do a lot better job clearing Big Ag, Big Junk Food, and Big Pharma out of the federal government, and quite likely there will be reforms to lobbying Congress as well.

It’s obvious Harris wouldn’t bring any improvements because she has never voiced any concerns about agency capture or any other type of governmental corruption that currently degrades our health and our environment.

In contrast, if Trump wins a second term, MAHA — Make America Healthy Again — will transform the nation from spending about 20% of the GDP on medical care to the 1900 percentage of 6%. Once the FarmersForMAHA.org website is published next week, you can sign on to speed that transition.

Cheers,

Lauren

FarmersForMAHA.org

Make America Healthy Again — healthy soil for healthy people.

Farmers, Ranchers & RFK Jr. Unite for Trump!

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr, proposes:

“The solution to many of America’s problems is right under our feet…. I’m going to reverse 80 years of farm policy in this country which directed us toward industrial agriculture, industrial meat production, factory farming, chemical-based agriculture, and carbon-based fertilizers which are destroying the soils in our country.”

Kennedy continues:

“We created the United States Department of Agriculture to support the small farmer…. Thomas Jefferson said that American democracy is rooted in tens of thousands of independent freeholds, each owned by a small family farmer with a stake in our system, both our political system and our economic system.”

In addition:

“The food from Big Ag is not even food anymore… we have a chronic disease crisis in this country fed by processed food which especially affects our children’s health.”

If you agree with Bobby Kennedy about the importance of making Americans healthy again, you've accomplished the first of 3 steps for helping that happen. Step 2 is asking the farmers and ranchers who provide your food to sign it. And step 3 is for all those farm stand customers and farmers market shoppers to also sign, and to pass the info on to neighbors, friends, and family.

1. What exactly is MAHA?

After Kennedy suspended his campaign for president, and because of our country’s alarming health crisis, #MAHA was born. Make America Healthy Again will shift the current paradigm away from Big Ag, Big Processed Food, and Big Pharma.

Donald Trump has publicly stated he also supports the values of MAHA, which is why Kennedy is on Trump’s transition team.

Electing Donald Trump is the way for RFK Jr to serve in the White House!

2. Family farmers provide their customers with top quality food.

These country folks encourage all their customers to support Donald Trump for president and they support Bobby Kennedy, Jr. as an appointee in the new administration.

Customers listen because farmers and ranchers have the highest Trust Quotient– 88%– of all professionals (compared to nurses at 86% and Congress at 12%).

Let us know if you want to sign this list of family farms and ranches. The website is being created today.

3. Along with farmers, anyone who chooses wholesome food can also sign this Declaration. Pass along this invitation to others – the more who sign, the merrier!

Between Election Day and Inauguration, about 4,500 staff members and agency heads for Donald Trump's second administration will be chosen. Your support will ensure they are oriented towards regenerative farming and ranching, and biological and organic methods.

Want to sign?

Email Lauren Ayers at Lauren.yolocounty@gmail.com

Background info for people who haven’t heard of MAHA

• The steady decline in the number of family farmers and ranchers is due to the Department of Agriculture favoring Big Ag, with its monocropping, GMOs, artificial fertilizers, and pesticides. It’s time to level the playing field for regenerative, biological, and organic farming / ranching.

• Trump and Kennedy want to end the decades-long agency capture by transnational corporations in Executive Branch agencies such as the USDA, the FDA, and the CDC that led to Americans paying more for worse health outcomes.

• Ponder the strange lack of media coverage of this #MAHA movement. Is this censorship because Pharma is the top advertiser for print and broadcast media?

• Now, with Kamala Harris being endorsed by Dick Cheney, doesn’t that suggest that if Harris wins then Big Everything will continue dominating the Executive Branch, Congress, and the economy?

• The latest Zogby poll (Sept. 2024) of 4000 likely voters in 6 major swing states shows that Trump and Harris are tied in those crucial states. After Kennedy suspended his campaign in August, this poll found that 56% of the Kennedy Cohort intend to vote for the former president. That would give Trump a 22% margin of victory.

• This is echoed by the Harvard-Harris survey conducted between Oct. 11 and Oct. 13 (2024) which found that although Kamala Harris leads by a single point overall among likely voters, Donald Trump is leading in the 7 swing states which will decide the election.