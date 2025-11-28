You may feel the uplift that came over me as I listened to William Campbell Douglass’ version of Mother Theresa’s poem. We can all benefit from a beautiful reminder now and then of what motivates us to work for justice and peace.

William’s Version 2 suits me best:

https://suno.com/song/f3783b2b-5899-4d7c-af93-3c48729c53a7

Version #1 has a more pop quality:

https://suno.com/song/1b417e95-b090-48ad-b8e4-1a467df572534

William was inspired by Dr. Meryl Nass, one of my favorite “Covid Conspiracy Theorists.” But even if you disagree with Meryl and me, even if think the mRNA shots are heaven-sent, this song encourages everyone who puts their care into action, something we share regardless of which “side” we’re on.