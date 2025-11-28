If you think, "My efforts don't make a difference"
This doc created a lyrical musical adaptation of the advice to "Do it anyway."
You may feel the uplift that came over me as I listened to William Campbell Douglass’ version of Mother Theresa’s poem. We can all benefit from a beautiful reminder now and then of what motivates us to work for justice and peace.
William’s Version 2 suits me best:
https://suno.com/song/f3783b2b-5899-4d7c-af93-3c48729c53a7
Version #1 has a more pop quality:
https://suno.com/song/1b417e95-b090-48ad-b8e4-1a467df572534
William was inspired by Dr. Meryl Nass, one of my favorite “Covid Conspiracy Theorists.” But even if you disagree with Meryl and me, even if think the mRNA shots are heaven-sent, this song encourages everyone who puts their care into action, something we share regardless of which “side” we’re on.
How horrible a thought!! I couldn't find any verifications or photo of Mother Teresa with Maxwell and the Pope, just photos of MT with each one separately. As for Fauci, does that mean all the orphans got shots galore? Another horrible thought.
"Do it anyway" resonates with true care givers, even if MT was a fake. Famous fakes are good at imitating the real thing. The song doesn't mention names, so I still like it.
Mother Theresa was deep in child trafficking from India through Vatican channels into satanic high level cults. She’s truly evil, like the Pope. Pictures of her, gislaine Maxwell, Robert Maxwell, the Pope. She was close with Anthony Fauci. Very close.