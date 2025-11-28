Escape the Box

Discussion about this post

Lauren Ayers
Nov 29

How horrible a thought!! I couldn't find any verifications or photo of Mother Teresa with Maxwell and the Pope, just photos of MT with each one separately. As for Fauci, does that mean all the orphans got shots galore? Another horrible thought.

"Do it anyway" resonates with true care givers, even if MT was a fake. Famous fakes are good at imitating the real thing. The song doesn't mention names, so I still like it.

John Visher
Nov 28

Mother Theresa was deep in child trafficking from India through Vatican channels into satanic high level cults. She’s truly evil, like the Pope. Pictures of her, gislaine Maxwell, Robert Maxwell, the Pope. She was close with Anthony Fauci. Very close.

