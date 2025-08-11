https://learningforsustainability.net/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/canstockphoto53009505.jpg

We Americans call our government a representative democracy. In other words, we elect people to make decisions for us.

That’s different from a pure democracy, such as the ancient Greeks had, where all the voters had to vote on each issue.

Still, as a shortcut, we say our nation is a democracy.

Considering that the majority of Americans don’t like how our government operates, the obvious question is: Why haven’t we fixed it?!

The article I invite you to read provides answers to that mystery.

Maya Angelou once said to an audience (that happened to be mostly white), “If you don’t have any Black friends, get some.”

Today, she might say, “If you don’t have friends who voted differently from you in the presidential election, get some.”

Please click on this link. If you don’t have time for it now, I think you’ll be glad if you remember to read it later:

Cheers,

Lauren