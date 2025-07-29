This will be the 34th Hoes Down that the farm sponsors and produces with at least 80 volunteers, as a benefit for community organizations. It takes place in Capay Valley (Yolo County), one of the high-production areas for organic produce and animal-sourced food (meat and eggs) for many Northern California farmers markets.

In our cranky times, seeing people of all sorts enjoying a day in the country at a wholesome, non-corporate event is refreshing. It makes me smile to see the local high school’s Future Farmers of America kids mingling with tie-dyed-clothed hippies, both old (like me) and young (like my grandkids).

Visit https://www.eco-farm.org/hoes-down to find out more about

● Live music

● Organic food

● Farm tours

● Farm life demonstrations — milking a cow, sheep shearing, backyard chickens for fresh eggs)

● Children's Area (adults welcome) — arts and crafts, pumpkin carving, petting zoo, ice cream churning, etc.

I’ll be volunteering at the Paint a Pot table, say “Hi” when you see me!