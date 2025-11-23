Escape the Box

Escape the Box

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Heather Gallagher's avatar
Heather Gallagher
Dec 2

All this is great, advocating for quality food for students (teachers/Staff) is the best way to boost mental health. We should also advocate for teaching students why they would want to make diet/exercise changes for their health in the PE classes. PE should have a Sports Nutritionist or health specialist. In our district we have a Garden Program and a School Garden Network educating students about growing food and elevating their nutrition. This is great, but we need more. The reason we are here today is because in the 80's we started free/ reduced lunch programs for those in need. Then people that were paying for the lunch program decided that it wasn't fair that they began to accrue higher costs in the 90's because of these free lunch programs. Then the federal government created free meals for all took away scratch kitchens and supplied plastic wrapped/ foods full of toxins. We got what we were paying for. Now we see that didn't work out so well. We no longer have scratch kitchens and its going to cost a lot of money to get back to a sustainable food system, but we know we all have to work together as a community to make this happen for the health and wellbeing of everyone. Now that we have all these trial and errors we can move forward. Funding organic chemical free food and nutrition education is #1.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Lauren Ayers and others
Susan Pelican's avatar
Susan Pelican
Nov 24

Great essay. Please dd my name to this list of sponsors. And let's talk to our Supervisors ayt every meeting.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Lauren Ayers
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Lauren Ayers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture