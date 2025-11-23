A group of us, see below, think it’s time for a pilot project at one school in our county to demonstrate what happens when the school cafeteria offers 100% organic meals. Once that first school has demonstrated the benefits for student health, both physical and mental, we are confident that every school in the county will want to follow that example.

Over 150 people (including youngsters) have signed our survey that says:

We support Yolo County school districts emulating Winters & Esparto in serving locally-grown, organic produce in the school cafeteria, and we want all the ingredients of each meal to be more nutritious and pesticide-free.

Lauren Ayers, Retired Teacher, 530 796-2463

Candice Schaer, Therapeutic Massage

Allison Thomas, Master Gardener

Lindsay Weisenberg, Parent in Esparto Unified

A digital version is at laurenayers.substack.com/p/good-school-food-in-yolo-county

Children Benefit from 100% Organic Cafeteria Meals

Considering the tight budget for school cafeterias, it might seem impossibly ambitious to aim so high. Yet some schools have done it. For instance, the Sausalito-Marin City School District, serving a low-income part of the county, has had all organic meals for 12 years! Conscious Kitchen helped make that possible and they are now working with the West Contra Costa County school district, which has 54 schools, and they have achieved 60% organic content.

Not only that, Tony Thurmond, California’s Secretary of Education, has a goal of organic school meals. Our nation is facing the reality that today’s children will have shorter lifespans than their parents.

Children’s health is (and should be) a bipartisan issue— the 2024 election brought a new head of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is also focused on children’s health and who points to the benefits of nutrient-dense, toxin-free food for children. The fact that over 60% of public school students receive a free or reduced-price lunch means that Mother Nature’s plan of building health with wholesome food can help Make America Healthy Again, which is why the MAHA slogan is bigger than politics.

The federal and state standards could be better. But we don’t need to wait because there’s no rule against setting higher standards in our schools. Upgrades in the breakfasts and lunches served in school cafeterias would transform lives in these ways:

● Fewer sick days improves learning, which increases the high school graduation rate.

● Increased courtesy and cooperation boosts mutual respect in the school community, and can be quantified by a reduced number of visits to the principal’s office.

● Higher standardized test scores and student grades.

● Happier children, happier parents, and happier educators.

A Fishy Tale

Look at this example of improvement in a child’s writing from the Oxford-Durham study on essential fatty acids (Alexandra J. Richardson, 2004):

In this study of 493 school children, one boy’s Before and After writing is representative of the sort of improvement they had. His writing is hard to read, but he was trying so hard! Did you notice how he made every i into a balloon on a stick? With only 3 months of DHA and EPA supplementation, his writing is much easier to read, and he no longer adds those tiny balloons!

DHA and EPA are called Essential Fatty Acids. That’s because while these omega-3 lipids are necessary for every cell membrane, especially nerve cells, humans cannot produce DHA and EPA but must get them from their diet (fatty cold-water fish are the best source) or from cod liver oil, which the USDA recommended for every child in the early 1900s.

However, over the past 60 years, our ocean fisheries have collapsed to a tenth of their former bounty. Hence, the salmon, sardines, cod, mackerel, and tuna that families used to eat at least a few times a week are no longer affordable. Nor are families still advised to provide their children with cod liver oil. Therefore, those essential fatty acids, DHA and EPA, that are crucial for our children, have simply been forgotten. Another factor was that in the 1960s Pope John VI relieved Catholics of eating fish on Fridays, so school cafeterias turned Friday into Pizza Day.

To sum up: we now typically consume far fewer omega-3 lipids than omega-6s. The ratio of omega-3 to omega-6 fatty acids that humanity evolved on ranged from 1:1 to 1:4. But today Americans consume a skewed ratio of 1:15 or even 1:30, which explains why over 65% of adults and 95% of children in the US are deficient in DHA and EPA, the crucial omega-3 lipids. Experts advise adults to get at least 250-500 mg of omega-3s (EPA and DHA) per day for optimal health.

In contrast, research reveals that our higher consumption of omega-6 fatty acids, which were rare in the diet before seed oils were manufactured, parallels the steep rise in our nation of:

● ADD & ADHD

● Allergies

● Anxiety

● Cancer

● Depression

● Diabetes type 2

● Hearing loss

● Heart disease

● Joint pain

● Macular degeneration

The land-based foods that provide the next highest levels of these essential fatty acids for people eating less sea food are eggs from free-range hens with access to insects (or their feed contains flax seeds, which birds can convert to the long-chain lipids DHA and EPA), and pasture-raised chicken, beef, lamb/mutton, and goat.

Note: large fish like albacore tuna bioaccumulate mercury (which falls into oceans from the smoke of coal-burning energy plants); well-informed people have quit eating that type of tuna.

We need to return omega-3s to our children’s meals. That’s why, back in 2005, from April to June, Good School Food member Lauren offered her third graders a sardine every day at first recess. About 3/4 of the kids eagerly participated, which improved their outlook and work.

Reducing Dental Decay Mother Nature’s Way

Most people have never heard of vitamin MK-4. It’s the type of vitamin K 2 that Dr. Weston Price discovered in milk from cows eating fast-growing grass, which in California arrives after spring or autumn rain. This vitamin makes our saliva a donor of minerals to teeth instead of a thief. When people switch to foods rich in MK-4, cavities in their teeth fill in naturally!

Dr. Weston A. Price, DDS, discovered this fat-soluble vitamin, which he called Activator X, that not only helped prevent and heal caries, but also helped shape the very faces of the isolated peoples he studied. He felt it was such an important nutrient that in 1945 he added a new chapter about it to his book, Nutrition and Physical Degeneration.

Is Organic Really Worth It?

Note that children in the foothills (left side on both plates) of northwestern Mexico, who had scant exposure to pesticide drift, had the fine motor control to draw detailed images of people; by the age of 5, most kids will include details like fingers and belly buttons.

However, valley children (right sides of the 2 plates), who were exposed to pesticide drift from the farms all around them, could only manage scribbles or, at best, rudimentary rag doll figures that look tossed aside. An organic diet supports the natural removal of toxins. Heavy metal chelation is a way to accelerate excretion of heavy metals, but it needs medical supervision.

These drawings were made by 4.5-year-olds:

These drawings were made by 5-year-olds:

We’ve covered 2 aspects of student health:

1. Why DHA and EPA are important for kids’ health and academic achievement.

2. Organic food protects children from toxins that reduce their mental and physical capacities.

The third pillar of health is known to all— reduce added sugar in school meals, it’s addictive!

School Lunches, A to Z

Take a look at what school lunches in various countries look like:

Austin TX

(Breakfast at a public charter school)

Columbia

Finland

(This is a free school lunch, note the salmon)

France

South Korea

USA

What a contrast! A typical American lunch includes chicken nuggets, canned fruit AND a cookie, which is simply sugar bribery to keep the kids coming back.

Zimbabwe

Students enjoy Sadza (finely ground corn), vegetables, beef (simple, no added sugar)

What Moms Across America Found Out

Out of concern for America’s skyrocketing mental and physical health crises, Moms Across America, MAA, a nationwide grassroots group, recently sent samples of cafeteria food to the lab to be tested for minerals, B vitamins, toxins, and calories:

● The Bad News: Most School Food Is Inadequate and/or Contaminated with Toxins

● The Good News: We Know How to Do Better

Large food processing corporations often supply most of the 30 million school meals served to our children each day.

Food utilized in school cafeteria meals is rarely produced with organic, regenerative, or sustainable methods, which we believe contributes to these problems:

● 1 in 5 Americans have a mental illness

● 54% of our children have a chronic health issue

● Over 50% of Americans are now obese, leading to dozens of chronic illnesses and a lifetime of prescription medications. An article from 2010 points out that the Pentagon considers school lunches a “national security issue” because 27% of high school students weigh too much to join up

Happier Kids

MAA members report that switching to whole, organic foods led their children, who had previously behaved erratically, to become happy, capable learners. When parents switched to organic food and also provided their children with trace minerals and B complex vitamins, some even left behind their autism diagnosis.

Zen Honeycutt, Moms Across America’s founder and director, stated:

“After reviewing the fast food and school lunch test results, it is clear that the consistent consumption of food-like products, such as fast food and school meals, is a major contributing factor to chronic disease, mental illness, violence, and the demise of our American communities.” She adds, “One of the most important things for the future of our country is a transition to regenerative farming for safer, nontoxic, nutrient-dense food.”

Vitamins & Minerals

The tests revealed abysmally low levels of Vitamin B1, B2, B3, B5, B6. Deficiencies in these vitamins can lead to fatigue, weakness, rashes, nausea, diarrhea, irritability, and depression. Speaking of this research, MIT Senior Scientist Stephanie Seneff, PhD. author of Toxic Legacy, writes:

“It’s astonishing that there is no cobalamin (B 12 ) or folate (B 9 ) in the foods. Deficiencies in these two B vitamins can be linked to autism. The signs and symptoms of pediatric B 12 deficiency can lead to anxiety, depression, or mental illness.”

The tests found low levels of both macro minerals like calcium, magnesium, and potassium, as well as trace minerals:

● Boron activates and regulates gene expression

● Copper is required for cardiac health and immunity

● Manganese is necessary for the metabolism of amino acids

● Zinc is essential for hundreds of enzymes, wound healing, and the sense of smell

One Last Reform that Would Bring Big Results

In 1865, the average American ate 2 grams (about half a teaspoon) of vegetable oil, or a hundredth of their calories for the day. Now, the average American consumes 15 times more, and veg oil accounts for a quarter of the total calories eaten in a day. Early humans did not have any vegetable oil until about 3500 years ago olive oil appeared in the Mediterranean and sesame oil appeared in Asia. Both are monosaturated fatty acids; they are liquid at room temperature.

Then, a mere 130 years ago, polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) were produced from corn, soy, canola, safflower and sunflower. These highly reactive oils set us up for inflammation, which is the precursor to all chronic disease. These cheap oils replaced lard and tallow, as well as coconut oil, and even butter, in home kitchens, restaurants, and school cafeterias. Recent studies show that saturated fats were wrongly demonized; in fact they are crucial for health. Nevertheless, today our kids get only skim milk at school and are loaded up with PUFAs in salad dressings, mayonnaise, sauces, and canned foods. Read more in this short article:

Linoleic Acid — The Most Destructive Ingredient in Your Diet

Linoleic acid found in vegetables and seed oils may be the biggest contributor to chronic disease in the Western world.