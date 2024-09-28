(& CUTE baby beaver at the end)

First the Good News – Water Fluoridation Is Dangerous

Wait, isn’t that bad news?

Yes. But the good news is that Judge Edward Chen (of the District Court of Northern California) ruled that the EPA must finally scrutinize fluoridation properly, which will force this misguided “public health measure” to end.

It may take 10 years to accomplish this public health correction – the court case took 7 years – but at least it will happen, just like we finally banned cigarette smoking in public places and finally required seat belts in cars.

Now the Bad News – Wireless Technology Is Dangerous

Watch this 3-minute video to find out what Google, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, and the company that made your cell phone don’t want you to know: Wireless tech is dangerous:

We’re talking about the “biggest leap in communication since the printing press,” which includes all those cell phones (and cell towers to serve them), all the smart meters, smart cars, smart appliances, and, of course, WiFi.

The microwave electromagnetic fields (EMFs) from those sources are attacking the voltage-gated calcium channels (VGCCs) in every cell in your body. VGCCs keep calcium in between cells instead of allowing calcium to pour into cells, where it causes havoc:

“The accumulation of calcium inside cells mediates a cascade of destructive events including the disruption of enzyme functions, ion and pH balances and alterations in the functions of critical organelles such as the mitochondria.”

Physicists don’t know much about biology, which is clear when they incorrectly claim,

“Microwave energy is very weak and incapable of breaking molecular bonds.”

Sure, the microwaves in your cell phone don’t break molecular bonds the way x-rays do, but along with messing up the VGCCs there are many of other ways EMFs harm our bodies!

This will be like fluoridation: the facts kept hidden as long as possible, because each year they keep us from knowing the truth is a year of continued profits.

And, frankly, we consumers don’t want to know the truth about wireless tech. That’s why we keep repeating the same 2 mental justifications that smokers used for decades:

• So many people do it, it must be OK.

• The FDA would have told us if it was unsafe.

And when the truth can no longer be denied, Big Wireless will say, “It’s not our fault – the EPA and FDA never said it was dangerous.” Which circles back around to the fact that Big Wireless captured those federal agencies, and they also bought Congress.

The Case for TechSafe Schools

Let’s protect our kids. Let’s hardwire our schools.

Wireless technology is all around us, and it has changed the way we live our lives at home, at the office, and at school.

It's certainly convenient but is it safe?

All wireless devices emit radio frequency microwave radiation, or wireless radiation, which can be harmful. Children are especially vulnerable because of their rapidly developing bodies, their thinner skulls, and immature nervous systems.

Because wireless radiation can be harmful, every phone, every router, every tablet – virtually every wireless device – comes with a warning to keep a safe distance between the user and the wireless device. Studies show that exposure to wireless radiation can cause acute symptoms, such as headaches, dizziness, and nausea, as well as more serious long-term effects, including cancer, changes in DNA, weakening of the immune system, and abnormal brain development.

This should be a flashing red warning light for every parent of a school-age child, many of whom sit for hours every day in a classroom filled with wireless technology.

So, if we know about the potential harm, why are schools installing more and more wireless technology?

The government isn't helping. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which is supposed to set standards for controlling radiation emissions from wireless devices, doesn't actually have any standards for exposure.

And the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), which regulates wireless infrastructure, has exposure guidelines developed almost 25 years ago by a group of engineers, not health professionals. The guidelines are based only on whether the exposure produces heating of tissue, not whether it causes other types of biological harm, and they're based on the bodies of adults, not children.

Although these agencies insist that wireless radiation is perfectly safe, many scientists and medical professionals disagree. The large and growing body of peer-reviewed science shows that government standards are inadequate to protect our children.

So, what can we do about this? The good news is there's a solution: hard-wired connections eliminate wireless radiation in classrooms. These connections are faster, more reliable, less prone to hacking, cost-effective, and, once installed, they are ready for whatever technology changes the future brings.

Hardwiring a school doesn't interfere with any technology-based learning. And, best of all, it's completely safe for everyone.

Every parent wants the best for their child, and the best environment is a safe environment. Let's protect our kids – let's hardwire our schools.

To learn more, including things your school can do right now to reduce wireless radiation in classrooms, please visit techsafeschools.org

