Linoleic acid, a polyunsaturated fatty acid (abbreviated as PUFA), was first manufactured by Proctor and Gamble 1866, when they made candles with it. By 1900 they realized PUFAs could cheaply replace butter and tallow in food. They didn’t know back then, and don’t care today, that Crisco has none of the vitamins A, D, and K 2 found in butter and tallow.

Today, artificially saturated fat, made by hydrogenating seed oils like soy, corn, canola, and safflower oil, has doubled the linoleic acid in Americans’ body fat in just 60 years since it became widely available. Soy oil alone, because of its wide use in processed food, accounts for 45% of all linoleic acid (LA) consumption!

More stats: linoleic acid is a tenth of total dietary calories, and is a fifth of total fat calories. Compare the modern tidal wave of linoleic acid to a mere teaspoon per day that Americans consumed in 1900.

Nutrition research finds that linoleic acid is a huge factor in America’s high fatality rate from heart disease, cancer, diabetes, and Alzheimer’s, due to replacing nutritious but expensive butter, cream, and tallow with cheap veg oil.

Butter and tallow are naturally saturated, meaning that at room temperature they are solid, so they don’t readily oxidize, which makes them the ideal building block of cell membranes.

In contrast, cell membranes made from PUFAs oxidize quickly, which slows or blocks hundreds of biological processes, such as causing poor energy production in the mitochondria. Rust is oxidation, in other words, our cells get “rusty” from today’s processed foods.

In 1948 Proctor and Gamble paid the American Heart Association $1.5 million to push Crisco as a supposedly “healthier” alternative to the fat in beef, milk, cheese, and butter. Ruminant animals such as cows, sheep, and goats, have a low linoleic content in their milk and meat because no matter what they eat, their fourth stomach contains bacteria which converts the high linoleic fatty acids they eat into saturated and monounsaturated fats.

Just as public health departments educated Americans about the hazards of tobacco, they must start educating us about the hazards of PUFAs.

Dr. Joseph Mercola’s well-cited article with many helpful charts, is available at:

https://www.globalresearch.ca/linoleic-acid-most-destructive-ingredient-your-diet/5818645