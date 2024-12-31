Yes, we can thank Ai for this quaint illustration of criminals having tea. (I ran out of free ChatGPT time for today so will go with the extra tea cup and Goldilocks’ chair blending with her one leg….)



Of course, stealing a bear cub’s breakfast is nowhere near as serious as gobbling up two Little Pigs. But setting our indignation at their crimes aside for a moment, weren’t both the little girl and the big wolf simply being true to their nature? Children are curious, wolves are carnivorous.

Crimes committed by children are typically kept off their record because they are considered too young to thoroughly understand right and wrong, because, scientists tell us, their prefrontal cortex is not fully developed until their early twenties.

And we don’t take a wolf— or mountain lion or eagle or rattlesnake— to court for their life-long spree of murder, because no one expects them to live on porridge.

Both began with trespassing. Sure, the Three Bears’ front door wasn’t locked. But private property is legally off limits unless one is invited to enter. As for the straw house and the twig house, also private property. Therefore, both defendants are guilty on that count.

Next Goldilocks left her cooties in two bowls of porridge, stole the smallest bowl’s just right contents, broke a chair, messed up two nicely made beds and, exhausted, fell asleep at the scene of her crimes.

In contrast, the Big Bad Wolf didn’t merely trespass, he demolished two houses (it’s irrelevant that those structures were not up to code) and ate the two lazy occupants. A little known fact of the case: not only did the third little pig build a wolf-proof house (obviously, bricks are better than straw or sticks), but he had a legal gun, permit and all, which he refrained from using because his kettle of boiling water was a good enough deterrent against home invasion.

These Are Big Questions That Society Can No Longer Ignore

How would California’s Attorney General deal with these crimes? How would Missouri’s AG respond?

Because I am a Californian, I say Goldilocks should go to Juvenile Hall to be reformed, and the Big Bad Wolf should be fined for breaking and entering but let off for following a higher law, Natural Law, because his true nature is to “thin the herd” of incompetent animals (exemplified by the first and second Little Pigs).

Please feel welcome to state your opinion on these two lawbreakers in the Comments.

Happy New Year!