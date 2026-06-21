See the main post for which this is the index at:

Index

A

acetylcholine 50

addiction

… food 58

… junk food, case study 88

addictive qualities

… processed foods 92

additives

… average amount per year 83

adolescents

… American 84

… diet of 84

… favorite foods 84

… impacts on 84

… nutrient deficiencies 85

adrenal glands

… function 63

… location 63

… overstimulation by caffeine 71

… overstimulation of 63

… sugar and hypoglycemia 63

adrenaline 63

… glycogen and 63

… production stimulated by caffeine 71

aging process

… selenium and 66

Alameda County Probation Department 195

alcohol 43

… craving, chromium and 156

… nutrients, effect on 56

alcoholism

… hypoglycemia and 43

… orthomolecular approach and 173

allergic reactions. See also allergies

… adults and food additives 64

… causes 57

… common foods cause 57

… discontinue cause 150

… sugar’s effect on 63

… to chemicals in processed foods 64

allergies

… common food 59

… corn 62

… food addictions 58

… hypoglycemia and 63

… sugar 61

…… case study 61

almond butter 143

aluminum

… symptoms 67

American diet

… brain malfunction and 75

… components of typical 75

amino acids 49

animals

… nutrient supplementation for 193

antimony

… symptoms 67

arsenic

… symptoms 67

artificial sweeteners

… never use 150

ascorbic acid 56 See also vitamin C

Aspartame 73

attention deficit 64

avoid

… substances to avoid 150

B

B-vitamins 55. See also vitamin B

… deficiency, effects of 80

… deficiency, symptoms 87

… need for 82

… sources of 83

… supplementation 154

B 1 . See thiamin

B 12 56

… deficiencies 56

Baron Clinic 108

beriberi 87

beverages

…recommendations 149

… sugared 91

biochemical individuality 139

blood sugar 35

… converting to cell energy 66

… levels, testing of 116

body chemistry

… individuality 54

body/mind connection 135

bones

… boron and 66

Boron 66

brain 34

… amino acids 49

… and thiamin 55

… chemical processes of 137

… chemistry affects behavior 188

… damage by sugar 56

… effects of toxins and carbohydrates 103

… malfunction and American diet 75

… minerals and 155

… molecular environment and behavior 136

… neurons 48

… neurotransmitters 48

… nutrient requirements 47

… nutrition 141

… orthomolecular requirements 137, 139

… proper functioning of 75

… proper molecular balance 137

… storage of toxic metals 121

… sugar, damage by 56

… sugar’s effect on 40

… toxic metals and 155

… zinc, importance of 66

bread

… recommendations 148

… selecting 145

… spreads 143, 150

breakfast

… crucial 152

… lack of 90

… sugar and carbohydrate 90

… what to eat 151

… when 151

C

caffeine 71

… approval of 74

… effects 72

cake mix

… ingredients in 83

cancer

… prevention 141

candy

… warning 76

canned fruit juices

… toxic metals in 69

canola oil 143

carbohydrates 36

… and thiamin 55

… complex 141

… fiber and 141

… minimize simple 141

… processed foods 79

… source 141

case study

… detention center 172

… driving under the influence 163

… illegal drugs 167

… indecent exposure 162

… junk food addiction 88

… learning difficulties 164

… metal poisoning 68

… nutritional test groups 171

… petty theft (54-year-old) 165

… Portugal 196

… shoplifting 163

… sugar allergy 61

… telephone harassment 168

… Tidewater juvenile detention home 170

… toxic metal poisoning 123

… U.S. Naval Correctional Center 173

central nervous system

… effects of toxins and carbohydrates 103

cereal

… nutrients, lack of 79

… sugar content of 39

cerebrum 40

chemical intervention 189

chemicals

… in processed foods 64

children

… educating about nutrition 184

junk food abuse 76

Chinese food

… MSG used in 72

chlorpromazine 159

cholesterol 142

choline 50

chromium

… alcohol craving and 156

cigarette smoke

… toxic metals in 70

Clinical Ecology program 196

coal burning

… toxic metals and 70

coffee

… quitting 149

cola

… quitting 149

cold pressed oils 143

commercials

… food habits and 181

corn 49

… allergy 62

corn sweetener

… processed foods, use in 62

correctional institutions

… costs 132

costs

… correctional institutions 132

… juvenile detention centers 132

courts

… case load 194

craving

… allergies, and 58

… caused by addition of sugar 76

… reducing 156

crime

… increase in 132

… prevention 131

… prevention (orthomolecular approach) 136

… processed foods and 85

… recidivism rate 134

… statistics 195

criminal justice system

… costs 195

… current state 134

… rehabilitation and 194

… state of 194

criminality

… hyperactivity and 64

… learning disability and 64

D

dairy products

… avoid 150

deficiencies

… niacin 53

… nutrient, in adolescents 85

… thiamin 55

… vitamin B, effects of 80

… vitamin B, symptoms 81, 87

… vitamin B l2 56

… vitamin C 56

delinquency. See juvenile delinquency

… predictors of 133

… prevention method failure 134

depression

… and vitamin deficiency 55

… vitamin B deficiency and 81

dermatitis 52

diabetes 118

… diagnosing 116

diagnostic tests 110

diarrhea 52

diet

… behavior and 196

… correctional 146

… effects for everyone 198

… prison 93

probation departments 195

… probationers’ typical 90

… recommended 146

… rotation 153

… treating illness by 131

… variety in 153

dinner

… recommendations 152

dirty minds 68

dopamine 50

drink

… high-protein 152

driving under the influence 163

E

eating pattern 151

economy

… processed food and 198

Edison, Thomas A.

… prevention of disease 131

empty calories

… in children’s diet 87

endocrine system 40

enrichment

… lacking nutrients 140

… of processed foods 52

enzymes 47

exercise

… beneficial effects 158

… effects of 109

… recommendation 158

… recommendations 150

F

fast foods

… fats from 143

fats

… content of nuts and seeds 143

… fast foods, source of 143

… recommendation 142

fiber 37

fight or flight 44

flashers 68

flour. See also white flour

… avoid refined bleached 150

food

… forming habits 179

… shopping 144

food additives 64

… adults, effect on 64

… aspartame 73

… caffeine 71

… FDA approval of 73

… MSG 72

… Nutrasweet 73

food allergies

… common 59

food habits

… influenced by commercials 181

… moderation in revising 181

… peer pressure and 180

… school’s influence 182

… television’s influence 181

food industry 75

… sugar, addition of 76

food processing

… nutrients lost during 79

food sensitivity 157

foods

… natural 140

… recommendations 144

… recommended 140

fresh fruits and vegetables:

… low consumption of 92

Freudian theories 187

fructose 37

fruits

… recommendations 147

G

“ghost in the machine” 187

glucose 35

Glucose Tolerance Test 108, 116

glycogen 36

… conversion to glycose 63

grains

… recommendations 148

Graphoanalysis 115

grocery store 144

Growing Mind 171

H

habits

forming food behavior 179

hair

… storage of toxic metals 121, 122

Handwriting Analysis 115

headaches

… vitamin B deficiency and 81

Health Evaluator questionnaire 104, 111

… evaluation 106

… source 106

high-protein drink 152

Hinkley, John Jr. 32

Hoffer; Abram 189

Hoffer Osmond Diagnostic test 108

hope 199

human potential

… diet effects on 198

hyperactivity 64

… and criminality 64

… orthomolecular approach and 173

hyperinsulinism 118

hypoglycemia 35. See also Low Blood Sugar

… adolescents and 84

… adrenaline and 63

… allergies and 63

… “Rat curve” 118

… reactive 119

… signs of 118

… speed of onset 61

… systems 41

hypothalamus 63

I

illegal drugs (case study) 167

illness

… treating by diet 131

indecent exposure 162

indigestion 156

indoles 55

insomnia

… vitamin B deficiency and 81

insulin 40

iron 66

J

junk food

… addiction, case study 88

… adolescents and 84

… diet, changes when discontinued 170

… prison population, use by 85

… ultimate child abuse 76

juvenile delinquency

… causes of 136

juvenile detention centers

… costs 132

K

ketones 142

L

L-Glutamine

… recommendation 156

… reducing sweet cravings 156

labels

… reading 146

lead 66

… exposure 66

… poisoning, symptoms 124

… symptoms 67

… zinc and 66

learning difficulties

… case study 164

learning disability 64

… and criminality 64

… misdiagnosed 68

lecithin 50

low blood sugar. See also hypoglycemia

Low Blood Sugar (booklet) 106

lunch 151

M

macrobiotic foods

… effects on juveniles 171

macronutrients 47

magnesium 66

Maimonides

… diet to treat illness 131

maladaptive reaction 59

malnutrition

… definition 101

… in America 102

… psychological effects of 102

margarine 143

Maryland

… use of orthomolecular approach 172

meat

… serotonin level effects 49

“memory pill” 156

mental illness 193

mercury

… symptoms 67

metabolic disorders

… assessing 104

metabolic dysperception 53

metal poisoning

… actions of 67

… case study (drug felony) 68

… case study (learning disability) 68

metals 66

… toxic 66

micronutrients 47

… minerals 66

… source of 153

milk

… high consumption by probationers 92

… recommendations 149

… ulcers, and 60

mind

… chemical function 47

… concept of 187

mind/body connection 135

minerals 47, 66

… brain function and 155

… metals 66

… supplementation 155

… toxic metals and 155

Minnesota Multiphasic Personality Inventory 108

monosodium L-glutamate. See MSG

Montgomery County Detention Center 172

MSG (Monosodium L-glutamate) 72

… effects 72

muscle function

… sodium and 66

N

“Natural flavoring”

… on food labels 146

natural foods 140, 145

nerve function

… sodium and 66

neurochemistry 188

neurons 48

neuroses

… orthomolecular approach and 173

neurotics

… allergies 58

neurotransmitters 48

… acetylcholine 50

… dopamine 50

… norepinephrine 50

… serotonin 48

… sugar consumption effect on 50

… tyrosine 50

niacin 51

… deficiency 53

… pellagra 51

… RDA 53

niacin-responsive schizophrenia 53

norepinephrine 50

Nutrasweet 73

nutrients

… depletion and white sugar 56

… individual needs 54

… lacking in processed foods 77

… recommendations 140

… supplementation, animals vs. humans 19

nutrition

… parents’ responsibility 179

… training needs for doctors 192

nutritional test groups 171

nutritionist

… orthomolecular 178

nuts 143

0

oil

… recommendation 143

olive oil 143, 149

omega-3 148

oriental cooking

… MSG used in 72

orthomolecular approach

… advantages over other programs 158

… alcoholism and 173

… for crime prevention 136

… founders 189

… hyperactivity and 173

… neuroses and 173

… psychiatric patients and 193

… psychiatric professionals’

…… opinions 185

… resistance to 173

… returning to 190

… schizophrenia and 173

… success in correctional institutions 170

orthomolecular diet

… incentives 157

… reaction to 157

orthomolecular nutritionist 178

orthomolecular program

… exercise and 158

… inexpensive 160

… safety of 158

… successes of 161

Orthomolecular Psychiatry 186

orthomolecular psychiatry 108

… opposition to 185

orthomolecular treatment center 171, 172

Osmond, Humphry 189

oxygen

… delivery to cells 66

P

pancreas 40

papaya enzymes 156

parents

… changing food habits 199

… nutritional counseling for teens in trouble 184

… responsibility for nutrition 179

Pauling, Linus

… brain chemistry 47

… orthomolecular approach 136

peaches, canned 79

peer pressure

… food habits and 180

pellagra 51

… sub-clinical 53

… symptoms 52

petty theft 165

poisons 65

pop. See soda

Portugal 196

prevention of disease 131

primary treatment 193

prison population

… junk foods, use by 85

probationers

… diet patterns of 90

processed foods

… addictive qualities of 92

… additives 83

… cake mix, ingredients in 83

… carbohydrates, consist of 79

… chemicals in 4

… corn in 49

… corn sweetener, use of 62

… crime and 85

… economic implications 198

… enrichment of 52

… food additives in 64

… heat destroys vitamins in 78

… high consumption by probationers 91

… high in sugar 56

… low in nutrients 56

… nutrients, lack of 77, 79

… problems with 76

… vitamins lost during heating 79

… water-soluble vitamins lost 79

… white flour used in 78

protein

… low consumption of 91

… recommendations 148

… source (recommended) 142

psychiatric patients

… orthomolecular approach and 193

psychiatric professionals

… orthomolecular approach, opinions on 186

psychiatry

… chemical intervention approach 189

… modem training 192

… orthomolecular 186

psychoactive drugs, use of 189

… psychoactive drugs 189

… lack of cure 189

… profits 189

… quick results 189

Purple Heart Homestead 172

Q

Qolla 45

questionnaire

… Health Evaluator 104, 106, 111

… Schizophrenics Anonymous 104, 110

R

Rat curve hypoglycemia 118

RDA

… intention 53

… levels 53

RDA (Recommended Daily Allowance)

… niacin 53

reactive hypoglycemia 119

recidivism

… reducing 197

… sugar and 195

recipe

high-protein drink 152

recommendations

… avoid substances 150

… beverages 149

… bread 148

… diet 146

… exercise 150, 158

… fruits 147

… grains 148

… L-Glutamine 156

… milks 149

… omega-3 148

… proteins 148

… snacks 148

… vegetables 147

reduced-sugar diet results on teens 170

rehabilitation 197

repeat offenders 134

rotation diets 153

S

San Luis Obispo Juvenile Probation Department 196

schizophrenia

… low levels of NAO 55

… niacin-responsive 53

… orthomolecular approach and 173

… zinc and treatment of, 66

schizophrenics

… allergies 58

Schizophrenics Anonymous Questionnaire 104, 110

school

… influence on food habits 182

seeds 143

selenium 66

… aging process slowed by 66

serotonin 48

… deficiencies 49

… meat’s effect on 49

shoplifting 163

shopping

… nutritious foods 144

sickness

… reduction with orthomolecular approach 173

Smith, Lendon

… improvement is possible 177

snack 151, 152

… required for hypoglycemic 152

snacks 152

… recommendations 148

social history

… evaluation 105

sodas

… reducing use of 150

sodium 66

soft drinks. See sodas

starches 36

Stitt, Paul

… Beating the Food Giants 77

… margarine 143

… refining of whole wheat 77

… sugar in processed foods 77

stress

… adrenaline production 63

… reaction during hypoglycemia 44

sub-clinical pellagra 53

sucrose 36

sugar

… allergies 61

… avoid in diet 150

… in processed foods 39

sugars 36

supermarket 144

supplementation

… mineral 155

… need for 154

sweet cravings

… reducing 156

T

teeth

… boron and 66

telephone harassment 168

television

… influence on food habits 181

test

… Glucose Tolerance Test 116

thiamin 55

… deficiencies 55

… deficiency 87

… deficiency in presence of high carbohydrate diet 88

Thorazine 159

tin

… symptoms 67

tomato soup, canned 79

toxic metals 66

… minerals and 155

… poisoning, case study 123

… preventing absorption 71

… sources 69

… stored in tissues 121

toxic substances 65

training

… children and teens on nutrition 184

tranquilizers 158

tryptophan 49

… indoles (may change into) 55

… meat a source of 49

… niacin 51

… vitamin B 3 51

tyrosine 50

U

U.S. Naval Correctional Center 173

ulcers

… milk, and 60

V

variety

… in diet 153

vegetables

… recommendations 147

violence

… causes of 80

… controlling 80

vitamin 47, 51

… A, supplementation 155

… B deficiency, symptoms 80, 81

… B, “enrichment” 80

… B vitamins 55

… B 12 56

… B 3 51. See also niacin

… C, deficiencies 56

… C, prevent absorption of toxic metals 71

… C, stress, during times of 154

… C, supplementation 154

… destroyed during food processing 79

… E 66

… E, aging process slowed by 66

… E, supplementation 155

… pills, no substitute for nutritious diet 153

… supplementation 154

… water-soluble 79

W

water

… drinking 151

… toxic metals in 69

… when to drink 151, 152

white flour 77

… “enriched” 78

… falsely named as wheat flour 145

… uses of 78

white sugar 36. See also sugar

… average annual consumption 39

… body’s reaction to 38, 40

… effect on neurotransmitters 50

… nutrient depletion 56

whole wheat

… nutrients of 77

… refining of 77

wholistic approach 192

Y

Youngman, Tamara 172

Youth Consultation Service 191

Z

zinc 66

… brain processes, importance in 66

… schizophrenia, treatment of 66