Food & Behavior — A Natural Connection (the index)
THE INDEX at the end of the book is 15 pages — too long to add to the original post by this name, but too useful to leave out. So here it is as a separate post.
See the main post for which this is the index at:
Index
A
acetylcholine 50
addiction
… food 58
… junk food, case study 88
addictive qualities
… processed foods 92
additives
… average amount per year 83
adolescents
… American 84
… diet of 84
… favorite foods 84
… impacts on 84
… nutrient deficiencies 85
adrenal glands
… function 63
… location 63
… overstimulation by caffeine 71
… overstimulation of 63
… sugar and hypoglycemia 63
adrenaline 63
… glycogen and 63
… production stimulated by caffeine 71
aging process
… selenium and 66
Alameda County Probation Department 195
alcohol 43
… craving, chromium and 156
… nutrients, effect on 56
alcoholism
… hypoglycemia and 43
… orthomolecular approach and 173
allergic reactions. See also allergies
… adults and food additives 64
… causes 57
… common foods cause 57
… discontinue cause 150
… sugar’s effect on 63
… to chemicals in processed foods 64
allergies
… common food 59
… corn 62
… food addictions 58
… hypoglycemia and 63
… sugar 61
…… case study 61
almond butter 143
aluminum
… symptoms 67
American diet
… brain malfunction and 75
… components of typical 75
amino acids 49
animals
… nutrient supplementation for 193
antimony
… symptoms 67
arsenic
… symptoms 67
artificial sweeteners
… never use 150
ascorbic acid 56 See also vitamin C
Aspartame 73
attention deficit 64
avoid
… substances to avoid 150
B
B-vitamins 55. See also vitamin B
… deficiency, effects of 80
… deficiency, symptoms 87
… need for 82
… sources of 83
… supplementation 154
B1. See thiamin
B12 56
… deficiencies 56
Baron Clinic 108
beriberi 87
beverages
…recommendations 149
… sugared 91
biochemical individuality 139
blood sugar 35
… converting to cell energy 66
… levels, testing of 116
body chemistry
… individuality 54
body/mind connection 135
bones
… boron and 66
Boron 66
brain 34
… amino acids 49
… and thiamin 55
… chemical processes of 137
… chemistry affects behavior 188
… damage by sugar 56
… effects of toxins and carbohydrates 103
… malfunction and American diet 75
… minerals and 155
… molecular environment and behavior 136
… neurons 48
… neurotransmitters 48
… nutrient requirements 47
… nutrition 141
… orthomolecular requirements 137, 139
… proper functioning of 75
… proper molecular balance 137
… storage of toxic metals 121
… sugar, damage by 56
… sugar’s effect on 40
… toxic metals and 155
… zinc, importance of 66
bread
… recommendations 148
… selecting 145
… spreads 143, 150
breakfast
… crucial 152
… lack of 90
… sugar and carbohydrate 90
… what to eat 151
… when 151
C
caffeine 71
… approval of 74
… effects 72
cake mix
… ingredients in 83
cancer
… prevention 141
candy
… warning 76
canned fruit juices
… toxic metals in 69
canola oil 143
carbohydrates 36
… and thiamin 55
… complex 141
… fiber and 141
… minimize simple 141
… processed foods 79
… source 141
case study
… detention center 172
… driving under the influence 163
… illegal drugs 167
… indecent exposure 162
… junk food addiction 88
… learning difficulties 164
… metal poisoning 68
… nutritional test groups 171
… petty theft (54-year-old) 165
… Portugal 196
… shoplifting 163
… sugar allergy 61
… telephone harassment 168
… Tidewater juvenile detention home 170
… toxic metal poisoning 123
… U.S. Naval Correctional Center 173
central nervous system
… effects of toxins and carbohydrates 103
cereal
… nutrients, lack of 79
… sugar content of 39
cerebrum 40
chemical intervention 189
chemicals
… in processed foods 64
children
… educating about nutrition 184
junk food abuse 76
Chinese food
… MSG used in 72
chlorpromazine 159
cholesterol 142
choline 50
chromium
… alcohol craving and 156
cigarette smoke
… toxic metals in 70
Clinical Ecology program 196
coal burning
… toxic metals and 70
coffee
… quitting 149
cola
… quitting 149
cold pressed oils 143
commercials
… food habits and 181
corn 49
… allergy 62
corn sweetener
… processed foods, use in 62
correctional institutions
… costs 132
costs
… correctional institutions 132
… juvenile detention centers 132
courts
… case load 194
craving
… allergies, and 58
… caused by addition of sugar 76
… reducing 156
crime
… increase in 132
… prevention 131
… prevention (orthomolecular approach) 136
… processed foods and 85
… recidivism rate 134
… statistics 195
criminal justice system
… costs 195
… current state 134
… rehabilitation and 194
… state of 194
criminality
… hyperactivity and 64
… learning disability and 64
D
dairy products
… avoid 150
deficiencies
… niacin 53
… nutrient, in adolescents 85
… thiamin 55
… vitamin B, effects of 80
… vitamin B, symptoms 81, 87
… vitamin Bl2 56
… vitamin C 56
delinquency. See juvenile delinquency
… predictors of 133
… prevention method failure 134
depression
… and vitamin deficiency 55
… vitamin B deficiency and 81
dermatitis 52
diabetes 118
… diagnosing 116
diagnostic tests 110
diarrhea 52
diet
… behavior and 196
… correctional 146
… effects for everyone 198
… prison 93
probation departments 195
… probationers’ typical 90
… recommended 146
… rotation 153
… treating illness by 131
… variety in 153
dinner
… recommendations 152
dirty minds 68
dopamine 50
drink
… high-protein 152
driving under the influence 163
E
eating pattern 151
economy
… processed food and 198
Edison, Thomas A.
… prevention of disease 131
empty calories
… in children’s diet 87
endocrine system 40
enrichment
… lacking nutrients 140
… of processed foods 52
enzymes 47
exercise
… beneficial effects 158
… effects of 109
… recommendation 158
… recommendations 150
F
fast foods
… fats from 143
fats
… content of nuts and seeds 143
… fast foods, source of 143
… recommendation 142
fiber 37
fight or flight 44
flashers 68
flour. See also white flour
… avoid refined bleached 150
food
… forming habits 179
… shopping 144
food additives 64
… adults, effect on 64
… aspartame 73
… caffeine 71
… FDA approval of 73
… MSG 72
… Nutrasweet 73
food allergies
… common 59
food habits
… influenced by commercials 181
… moderation in revising 181
… peer pressure and 180
… school’s influence 182
… television’s influence 181
food industry 75
… sugar, addition of 76
food processing
… nutrients lost during 79
food sensitivity 157
foods
… natural 140
… recommendations 144
… recommended 140
fresh fruits and vegetables:
… low consumption of 92
Freudian theories 187
fructose 37
fruits
… recommendations 147
G
“ghost in the machine” 187
glucose 35
Glucose Tolerance Test 108, 116
glycogen 36
… conversion to glycose 63
grains
… recommendations 148
Graphoanalysis 115
grocery store 144
Growing Mind 171
H
habits
forming food behavior 179
hair
… storage of toxic metals 121, 122
Handwriting Analysis 115
headaches
… vitamin B deficiency and 81
Health Evaluator questionnaire 104, 111
… evaluation 106
… source 106
high-protein drink 152
Hinkley, John Jr. 32
Hoffer; Abram 189
Hoffer Osmond Diagnostic test 108
hope 199
human potential
… diet effects on 198
hyperactivity 64
… and criminality 64
… orthomolecular approach and 173
hyperinsulinism 118
hypoglycemia 35. See also Low Blood Sugar
… adolescents and 84
… adrenaline and 63
… allergies and 63
… “Rat curve” 118
… reactive 119
… signs of 118
… speed of onset 61
… systems 41
hypothalamus 63
I
illegal drugs (case study) 167
illness
… treating by diet 131
indecent exposure 162
indigestion 156
indoles 55
insomnia
… vitamin B deficiency and 81
insulin 40
iron 66
J
junk food
… addiction, case study 88
… adolescents and 84
… diet, changes when discontinued 170
… prison population, use by 85
… ultimate child abuse 76
juvenile delinquency
… causes of 136
juvenile detention centers
… costs 132
K
ketones 142
L
L-Glutamine
… recommendation 156
… reducing sweet cravings 156
labels
… reading 146
lead 66
… exposure 66
… poisoning, symptoms 124
… symptoms 67
… zinc and 66
learning difficulties
… case study 164
learning disability 64
… and criminality 64
… misdiagnosed 68
lecithin 50
low blood sugar. See also hypoglycemia
Low Blood Sugar (booklet) 106
lunch 151
M
macrobiotic foods
… effects on juveniles 171
macronutrients 47
magnesium 66
Maimonides
… diet to treat illness 131
maladaptive reaction 59
malnutrition
… definition 101
… in America 102
… psychological effects of 102
margarine 143
Maryland
… use of orthomolecular approach 172
meat
… serotonin level effects 49
“memory pill” 156
mental illness 193
mercury
… symptoms 67
metabolic disorders
… assessing 104
metabolic dysperception 53
metal poisoning
… actions of 67
… case study (drug felony) 68
… case study (learning disability) 68
metals 66
… toxic 66
micronutrients 47
… minerals 66
… source of 153
milk
… high consumption by probationers 92
… recommendations 149
… ulcers, and 60
mind
… chemical function 47
… concept of 187
mind/body connection 135
minerals 47, 66
… brain function and 155
… metals 66
… supplementation 155
… toxic metals and 155
Minnesota Multiphasic Personality Inventory 108
monosodium L-glutamate. See MSG
Montgomery County Detention Center 172
MSG (Monosodium L-glutamate) 72
… effects 72
muscle function
… sodium and 66
N
“Natural flavoring”
… on food labels 146
natural foods 140, 145
nerve function
… sodium and 66
neurochemistry 188
neurons 48
neuroses
… orthomolecular approach and 173
neurotics
… allergies 58
neurotransmitters 48
… acetylcholine 50
… dopamine 50
… norepinephrine 50
… serotonin 48
… sugar consumption effect on 50
… tyrosine 50
niacin 51
… deficiency 53
… pellagra 51
… RDA 53
niacin-responsive schizophrenia 53
norepinephrine 50
Nutrasweet 73
nutrients
… depletion and white sugar 56
… individual needs 54
… lacking in processed foods 77
… recommendations 140
… supplementation, animals vs. humans 19
nutrition
… parents’ responsibility 179
… training needs for doctors 192
nutritional test groups 171
nutritionist
… orthomolecular 178
nuts 143
0
oil
… recommendation 143
olive oil 143, 149
omega-3 148
oriental cooking
… MSG used in 72
orthomolecular approach
… advantages over other programs 158
… alcoholism and 173
… for crime prevention 136
… founders 189
… hyperactivity and 173
… neuroses and 173
… psychiatric patients and 193
… psychiatric professionals’
…… opinions 185
… resistance to 173
… returning to 190
… schizophrenia and 173
… success in correctional institutions 170
orthomolecular diet
… incentives 157
… reaction to 157
orthomolecular nutritionist 178
orthomolecular program
… exercise and 158
… inexpensive 160
… safety of 158
… successes of 161
Orthomolecular Psychiatry 186
orthomolecular psychiatry 108
… opposition to 185
orthomolecular treatment center 171, 172
Osmond, Humphry 189
oxygen
… delivery to cells 66
P
pancreas 40
papaya enzymes 156
parents
… changing food habits 199
… nutritional counseling for teens in trouble 184
… responsibility for nutrition 179
Pauling, Linus
… brain chemistry 47
… orthomolecular approach 136
peaches, canned 79
peer pressure
… food habits and 180
pellagra 51
… sub-clinical 53
… symptoms 52
petty theft 165
poisons 65
pop. See soda
Portugal 196
prevention of disease 131
primary treatment 193
prison population
… junk foods, use by 85
probationers
… diet patterns of 90
processed foods
… addictive qualities of 92
… additives 83
… cake mix, ingredients in 83
… carbohydrates, consist of 79
… chemicals in 4
… corn in 49
… corn sweetener, use of 62
… crime and 85
… economic implications 198
… enrichment of 52
… food additives in 64
… heat destroys vitamins in 78
… high consumption by probationers 91
… high in sugar 56
… low in nutrients 56
… nutrients, lack of 77, 79
… problems with 76
… vitamins lost during heating 79
… water-soluble vitamins lost 79
… white flour used in 78
protein
… low consumption of 91
… recommendations 148
… source (recommended) 142
psychiatric patients
… orthomolecular approach and 193
psychiatric professionals
… orthomolecular approach, opinions on 186
psychiatry
… chemical intervention approach 189
… modem training 192
… orthomolecular 186
psychoactive drugs, use of 189
… psychoactive drugs 189
… lack of cure 189
… profits 189
… quick results 189
Purple Heart Homestead 172
Q
Qolla 45
questionnaire
… Health Evaluator 104, 106, 111
… Schizophrenics Anonymous 104, 110
R
Rat curve hypoglycemia 118
RDA
… intention 53
… levels 53
RDA (Recommended Daily Allowance)
… niacin 53
reactive hypoglycemia 119
recidivism
… reducing 197
… sugar and 195
recipe
high-protein drink 152
recommendations
… avoid substances 150
… beverages 149
… bread 148
… diet 146
… exercise 150, 158
… fruits 147
… grains 148
… L-Glutamine 156
… milks 149
… omega-3 148
… proteins 148
… snacks 148
… vegetables 147
reduced-sugar diet results on teens 170
rehabilitation 197
repeat offenders 134
rotation diets 153
S
San Luis Obispo Juvenile Probation Department 196
schizophrenia
… low levels of NAO 55
… niacin-responsive 53
… orthomolecular approach and 173
… zinc and treatment of, 66
schizophrenics
… allergies 58
Schizophrenics Anonymous Questionnaire 104, 110
school
… influence on food habits 182
seeds 143
selenium 66
… aging process slowed by 66
serotonin 48
… deficiencies 49
… meat’s effect on 49
shoplifting 163
shopping
… nutritious foods 144
sickness
… reduction with orthomolecular approach 173
Smith, Lendon
… improvement is possible 177
snack 151, 152
… required for hypoglycemic 152
snacks 152
… recommendations 148
social history
… evaluation 105
sodas
… reducing use of 150
sodium 66
soft drinks. See sodas
starches 36
Stitt, Paul
… Beating the Food Giants 77
… margarine 143
… refining of whole wheat 77
… sugar in processed foods 77
stress
… adrenaline production 63
… reaction during hypoglycemia 44
sub-clinical pellagra 53
sucrose 36
sugar
… allergies 61
… avoid in diet 150
… in processed foods 39
sugars 36
supermarket 144
supplementation
… mineral 155
… need for 154
sweet cravings
… reducing 156
T
teeth
… boron and 66
telephone harassment 168
television
… influence on food habits 181
test
… Glucose Tolerance Test 116
thiamin 55
… deficiencies 55
… deficiency 87
… deficiency in presence of high carbohydrate diet 88
Thorazine 159
tin
… symptoms 67
tomato soup, canned 79
toxic metals 66
… minerals and 155
… poisoning, case study 123
… preventing absorption 71
… sources 69
… stored in tissues 121
toxic substances 65
training
… children and teens on nutrition 184
tranquilizers 158
tryptophan 49
… indoles (may change into) 55
… meat a source of 49
… niacin 51
… vitamin B3 51
tyrosine 50
U
U.S. Naval Correctional Center 173
ulcers
… milk, and 60
V
variety
… in diet 153
vegetables
… recommendations 147
violence
… causes of 80
… controlling 80
vitamin 47, 51
… A, supplementation 155
… B deficiency, symptoms 80, 81
… B, “enrichment” 80
… B vitamins 55
… B12 56
… B3 51. See also niacin
… C, deficiencies 56
… C, prevent absorption of toxic metals 71
… C, stress, during times of 154
… C, supplementation 154
… destroyed during food processing 79
… E 66
… E, aging process slowed by 66
… E, supplementation 155
… pills, no substitute for nutritious diet 153
… supplementation 154
… water-soluble 79
W
water
… drinking 151
… toxic metals in 69
… when to drink 151, 152
white flour 77
… “enriched” 78
… falsely named as wheat flour 145
… uses of 78
white sugar 36. See also sugar
… average annual consumption 39
… body’s reaction to 38, 40
… effect on neurotransmitters 50
… nutrient depletion 56
whole wheat
… nutrients of 77
… refining of 77
wholistic approach 192
Y
Youngman, Tamara 172
Youth Consultation Service 191
Z
zinc 66
… brain processes, importance in 66
… schizophrenia, treatment of 66
THANK YOU.