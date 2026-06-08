Escape the Box

Escape the Box

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Lauren Ayers
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This is my 2-minute public comment that I'm offering to our county board of supervisors at their meeting on June 23, 2026:

Next year’s projected budget for Yolo County is just over 700 million dollars. The largest item is Health and Human Services, which comprises 35% of the total budget, or $250 million dollars.

Nearly a tenth of that 250 million goes to Communicare-Ole, which operates low-income clinics in Woodland, Davis and West Sacramento.

Elected officials, like you 5 county supervisors, claim to agree that an Ounce of Prevention is worth a Pound of Cure.

Isn’t it common sense that what we do 3 times a day – namely breakfast, lunch and dinner – is the main source of health?

Instead, the county’s notion of Prevention is for everyone to have a Medical Home. Ask yourselves: is making sure that low income children have access to drug prescriptions for allergies, asthma, ADD, obesity and diabetes is the same thing as preventing those ailments from happening in the first place?

Doctors and nurses get almost zero training in nutrition. That’s why chronic diseases are more prevalent today than at any time in history, with over 40% of young people in school having at least one of those conditions.

It’s not possible to know from ancient skeletons what ailments kids had in prehistoric times, but a reliable indicator of total health is a child’s rate of dental caries. Anthropologists report that ancient people living on traditional diets had uncrowded teeth with no cavities, so they were far healthier than today's kids.

I sent you the electronic edition of a short book about the connection between diet and health [which is in this post.] In 226 pages it describes a diversion program in Cleveland that replaced jail with nutrition education for 5000 probationers. In the 12 years of this program, none who stayed on the good diet were arrested for any new criminal activity.

Compare that to a 65% rate of re-arrest for the probationers who did not choose the nutrition path!

The book called Food and Behavior, written by the chief probation officer, Barbara Reed, who created the program.

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