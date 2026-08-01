Nick Hulscher won’t get rich telling us about the hazards of wireless tech, and he’s targeted by some of the biggest corporations on the planet for doing so.

But wise consumers will consider his minority opinion before buying this shiny new product. Here’s a succinct roundup that should put you off 6G and even make you reconsider 5G.

And if you think I’m being Henny Penny, here is my depressing list of “innovations” that later turned out to have serious consequences:

Conventional Medical Practices:

Amalgam Fillings,

Fever Suppressants,

Fluoridated Tap Water,

Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) (Bioidentical hormones are much better than synthetics),

Mammograms, Prophylactic Antibiotics,

Root Canals,

Routine X-rays and CT Scans,

Statin Drugs,

Vaccines

Environmental and Technological Exposures:

Fluorescent and LED Lighting,

Microwave Ovens,

Smart Meters,

Ultrasound Scans,

WiFi and 5G Radiation

Dietary and Lifestyle Factors:

Artificial Sweeteners,

Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs),

Homogenized and Pasteurized Milk,

Refined Vegetable Oils

Personal Care and Household Products:

Antiperspirants with Aluminum,

Chemical Sunscreens,

Chlorinated Water,

Plastic Food Containers