This leaflet (open to see the cute illustrations) was put together by Pat Nobel, a volunteer for Kennedy, soon after many of us volunteers followed our candidate’s lead and are now working to elect Donald Trump. Kennedy tried to discuss such reforms with Kamala Harris, but she wouldn’t meet with him.

It’s clear to me that Harris is under the thumb of Big Ag, Big Processed Food, and (especially) Big Pharma and would not be able to reform even the most obvious examples of malfeasance of the federal regulatory agencies, such as the dreadfully low nutrition of school cafeteria meals, which goes along with the shockingly high levels of pesticides residues in school food being fed to millions of children every school day.

I’ve come to see that, yes, Trump still seems braggy, callous, and self-serving, but he has been willing to learn from his supporters, who pressed him to discuss the poor health of Americans with Kennedy. Trump now sees the immense chronic disease problems our nation faces and why Pharma’s solutions are empty promises.

Perhaps he really cares, or (cynical me) at least he wants to leave a legacy of caring. Trump’s base won’t let Trump conveniently forget to follow through with appointing Kennedy, like he did in 2016, because they have respected Bobby from the beginning of Children’s Health Defense, when these Trump folks were among the few who could see how captured agencies were not protecting our kids.

These excerpts are from Pat Nobel’s succinct leaflet (which has QR codes for each quote):

Last month Trump said in an interview:

“Bobby will do great on health and on the environment…. He looks at other countries where they don’t use chemicals [pesticides, herbicides, food additives] … and people are healthier than they are in the United States.”

In an interview with Dr. Phil last August, Trump said of Kennedy:

“I think he will be a fantastic and influential person in terms of getting this country back on track.”

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., spoke at Senator Ron Johnson’s Roundtable on “American Health and Nutrition: A Second Opinion,” on Sep. 21, 2024 [which, as usual, mainstream media did not cover]:

“About 18% of American teens now have fatty liver disease. That disease, when I was a boy, only affected late-stage alcoholics who were elderly. Cancer rates are skyrocketing in the young and old. Young adult cancers are up 79% and 1 in 4 American women is on anti-depressant medication. 40% of teens have a mental health diagnosis. 15% of high schoolers are on Adderall, and half a million American children are on SSRIs. No other country has anything like this.”

Robert Redfield, past director of CDC (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) from 2018 to 2021:

“To heal our children, a president must see the possible and lead our nation to act. After more than 40 years in the public health arena, it might surprise some of my colleagues to know I think President Trump chose the right man for the job: Robert Kennedy, Jr…. We know chronic disease is more than 75% of the country’s $4 trillion annual health care expenditure. Unfortunately, we have become a sick nation. We’re paying too much chronic disease, and this must change. It’s time to make America healthy again.”

On the Reclaim America Tour last month, Kennedy said: