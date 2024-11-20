Escape the Box

claudia
Nov 20

thanks Lauren! "Flu season" is vitamin D deficiency season, plus it comes just when people start having their Candy & Dessert & Cookie & Alcohol Holidays (Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year's Eve, and finally Valentine's Day)... and those sugar loads hammer our immune systems. You said: "For comparison, Kaiser Permanente aims for blood levels ranging from 40 to 70 ng/mL." Ironically, I was with Kaiser for a number of years. I declined their mammograms, their colonoscopies, bone scans, flu shots, and Covid jabs... but when I asked to have my Vit D level tested, my Doctor's reply was "That will cost you!" I replied saying "The ONE data point that could do more to inform a physician about the health of their patient is knowing what his or her Vit D level is, and yet that is the one preventative assessment NOT covered by health insurance, really?" I paid $30 to get the result. Do health care provider conglomerates controlled by pHARMa really care about their patients, or do they prefer to be in the position of giving them prescriptions for drugs to treat their symptoms when they do get sick because they haven't been given any good advice about how to stay well? Some of us have connected the dots.

Lauren Ayers
Nov 21

Anthony Fauci pushed through the mRNA shots for Covid by getting Emergency Use Authorizations for them. To get those EUAs, he had to show that there was NO OTHER EFFECTIVE TREATMENT for Covid, so he and all his staff at the CDC suppressed any talk about:

• Ivermectin

• Hydroxychloroquine

• Vitamins C and D

But that hypocrite Fauci told the actress Jennifer Garner in one of her podcasts that he himself took vitamin D and vitamin C every day.

Then a British nursing professor named John Campbell, whose podcasts became quite popular during the pandemic, asked a friend of his at NIH to ask Fauci how much D he takes. Dr. Campbell showed us the email he got back from that friend, which included Fauci’s reply that he takes 6000 IU a day of D.

During the pandemic, Dr. Campbell, the nursing professor, shifted from being pro mRNA vaccine to actively podcasting against the jabs, because his analysis of official data showed that the mRNA vaccines not only did not protect recipients from Covid, but those patients had worse outcomes than the unvaccinated.

Mreanwhile, the FDA has pathetically low RDIs set for vitamin D:

Adults & Children should get 20 mcg, which is 800 IUs (International Units)

Guess how much Fauci takes every day . . . 6000 IUs! That’s 7 times the Recommended Daily Intake !!!

