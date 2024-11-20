(No time for this now? Click on the title of this post to open a new tab you can come back to later.)

New research shows that vitamin D helps prevent flu.(1) Bureaucracies change slowly, however, so it will be years before California and federal public health agencies, such as the CDC, alert the public. You don’t have to wait!



Emory University scientists recently examined D studies and concluded that D not only prevents but treats flu.(2) The Harvard Heart Letter (November 2009) reports, “Having enough D in circulation can help the body fight off the flu, tuberculosis, and infections of the upper respiratory tract.”(3)



A newly discovered immune system, different from the immunity we get from vaccines, requires ample vitamin D to function, according to University of Oregon researchers.(4)



Latinos, African Americans Especially Low in D

Overall, only 3 out of 10 American children have enough vitamin D.(5) Even worse, only 2 of 10 Latino children, and only 1 out of 10 African American children have adequate D – because melanin in the skin blocks the ultraviolet B rays which make Vitamin D.(6)



It’s shocking -- in just 10 years, the average blood serum level of D in Americans went from low to lower, that is, from 30 to 24 ng/mL (nanograms per milliliter).(7) For comparison, Kaiser Permanente aims for blood levels ranging from 40 to 70 ng/mL.(8) Farmers and lifeguards are the gold standard because they make D from sunlight (meaning they make what they actually need) and typically have 100 ng/mL.



Doctors Advise Supplementation

Dr. John Cannell advises parents to provide children at least 1,000 IU per 25 pounds of body weight each day (for example, a 75-pound child would need 3000 IU).(9) Dr. C.L. Wagner recommends 6,400 IU for nursing mothers in order for enough D to spill over into breast milk.(10) Dr. Douglass Bibuld at the Community Health Center in Boston prescribes as much as 7000 IU a day for adults with low blood levels.(11) Experts say the largest safe amount is 10,000 IU a day.(12)



Compare these multi-thousand IU dosages to the miniscule FDA standard of 200 IU a day for both children and adults! Amazingly, in 1997 the FDA lowered the Daily Recommended Intake (DRI) from 400 to 200, based on a faulty 1984 study which found that 3,800 IU a day(13) produced toxic symptoms like kidney stones and vomiting – but the amount given participants was mistakenly about 100 times higher, 380,000 IU! This one flawed study still rules, despite dozens of more recent studies showing the 200 IU DRI is completely inadequate.(14) Think about it, how could 3,800 IU be toxic when a pale person sunbathing for 20 minutes midday in the summer makes about 20,000 IU of vitamin D? (15)



Food can’t provide enough D. For instance, to get 2000 IU per day from food you would need 6 servings of salmon, or 10 servings of tuna, or 20 glasses of fortified milk every day.(16)



School food only provides 100 to 200 IU a day. Therefore it’s up to parents to insure their children get enough D. Note that vitamin D3 is more effective than vitamin D2. D3 is made from fish liver oil, or lanolin (which has no fishy taste; it’s usually a powder inside a capsule so parents can pull apart the capsule and mix the powder into food).



Keep in mind that D supplementation calls for sufficient dietary calcium and magnesium, which are easily provided by greens (chard, kale, spinach), nuts, and milk products. Anyone with liver or kidney disease, or sarcoidosis, needs medical supervision.(17)



Affordable Home Test

If you want to know your, or your child’s, current blood level of D, the 25-OH-D test will tell you. Doctors are becoming aware of the importance of vitamin D and are willing to order a test, especially for people over 50. This reliable $65 home ‘blood spot’ D test hurts no more than pulling a splinter. At GrassrootsHealth.org click on the Order Now button. There is a sample of the questionnaire at the bottom of the page (everyone who gets their test here is part of a study).



Why Are So Many People Deficient?

Americans eat less fish than ever, we work and play inside more than ever, use sunscreen, weigh more (excess body fat sequesters D), and no longer take supplements like cod liver oil. Plus, we cannot make D during the winter because the earth’s tilt means sunlight travels through the atmosphere at an oblique angle; since it’s a longer path, the ultraviolet-B rays are absorbed by the atmosphere before reaching us.



North of the 34th latitude (Los Angeles, Atlanta), we can’t make D from sunlight from October to March. By February most people have used up their reserves, which is why “flu season” happens then. Even in spring, summer and fall, we only produce D when the sun is directly overhead (between 11 and 1), i.e. when your shadow is shorter than you are.



Not Just for Flu

Vitamin D is needed by every cell in the body and is actually not a vitamin but a hormone. Here is a list of health problems which research finds related to D deficiency: acne, asthma, arthritis, cancer, diabetes, fibromyalgia, heart disease, high blood pressure, MS, muscle weakness, obesity, osteoporosis, TB, tooth decay, ADD, autism, depression, schizophrenia, Alzheimer’s, and Parkinson’s.(18) The brain uses a lot of vitamin D, so the cheapest way for schools to close the Achievement Gap is to ensure that students of color get enough D supplements to compensate for their melanin blocking UVB rays.



Vitamin D Needs Vitamin K2

Back in the 1930s, the brilliant Dr. Weston Price, DDS, arranged for butter samples from dozens of locales to be delivered to his lab for analysis, some arriving weekly, others monthly. He discovered a mystery nutrient in milk fat (butter) from cows grazing on fast-growing grass that he determined it wasn’t vitamin D. He called it Activator X.

Years later, nutritionists realized that Dr. Price’s mystery nutrient provided the same benefits as Vitamin K2, specifically MK-4 (not MK-7). Since a person replete in vitamin D is able to absorb more calcium, it’s important to be aware that without MK-4, the body may deposit that extra calcium in soft tissues instead of in bones and teeth. Calcium deposits in the brain might cause Alzheimer’s, calcium plaque in the circulatory system look like atherosclerosis, and calcium in the slippery linings of joints relates to arthritis.

When Dr. Price provided Activator X to patients, it had the amazing effect of causing their saliva to donate minerals to teeth rather than extract minerals from them, so that dental cavities actually filled in! (19)

Besides pastured butter, foods rich in MK-4 are various types of bird eggs, especially duck and goose eggs, also the fat of these birds. Emu oil is richest.

(In the same time frame, and unbeknownst to each other, a pair of scientists also isolated this nutrient. They named it vitamin K2 and were awarded the Nobel Prize!)

MK-4 from ruminants (cows, sheep, goats, buffalo, antelopes and giraffes) is made via fermentation in their specialized first stomach, which then is modified by subsequent digestion. The human intestinal tract, if healthy, contains microorganisms that produce MK-7; however MK-7 isn’t readily absorbed by our villi into the blood. One indicator of that fact is that MK-7 as a nutritional supplement does not cross the placental barrier while MK-4 does.

