By Dr. Elisa Song, MD, 10-30-24

The Hidden Horrors in Halloween Candy

Let’s face it – from Halloween through the New Year is one of the most sugar-filled times of the year. As our kids get ready to fill their trick-or-treat baskets with what they think are “treats,” we need to understand what “tricks” lurk underneath. Most importantly, we need to arm ourselves with the knowledge of what hidden health threats lie in Halloween candy, and also what we can do to help our kids detox from what, for many kids, can be a months-long Halloween Hangover.

Let's uncover the truth about the harmful effects of heavy metals, food additives, artificial colors, and sugar, and discover ways to safeguard our children's microbiomes, mitochondria, immune systems, and brains.

Knowledge is Power, and here is how I, as a holistic pediatrician, navigate Halloween with my own kids.

Elisa Song, MD

👻 Know the Frightful Facts 👻

Heavy Metals

Many candies, especially those with vibrant colors and made with chocolate, contain heavy metals like lead and cadmium. In fact, just last week, Consumer Reports released findings that 1 in 3 chocolate products they tested contained “concerning” levels of lead and cadmium. Heavy metals are harmful for children’s developing brains and can affect cognition, behavior, and mood. There is NO SAFE LEVEL of blood lead.

Food Additives & Artificial Colors

Artificial colors and preservatives have been found to trigger hyperactivity and behavioral problems. In fact, for decades the European Union has required that any food product containing artificial colors and preservatives must have a warning label for parents to be aware of these harmful effects. 1 in 3 children with ADHD symptoms will IMPROVE if they cut out artificial dyes and preservatives from their diets.

Sugar

Excessive sugar is not just about the sugar bugs that lead to cavities or the added calories that lead to obesity and diabetes. Added sugar can also negatively impact a child’s developing gut-brain connection, gut-immune system connection, and gut-mitochondria connection. Sugar can reduce the immune system’s capacity to fight off infections by up to 50% within 30 minutes of consumption!

😈 Understand the Scary Science 😈

Halloween candy that is filled with heavy metals, food additives, artificial dyes, and added sugar are harmful to our children’s gut microbiomes and their mitochondria – two of the most important factors that determine their lifelong health and resilience.

Microbiome: Your child’s gut microbiome plays a critical role in their developing gut-immune system, gut-brain, gut-mitochondria, and even gut-gene connections. Heavy metals and food emulsifiers - like mono- and diglycerides, carrageenan, and carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) - can directly disrupt the gut microbiome, cause gut dysbiosis and leaky gut, and even increase the risk of autoimmunity and chronic disease later in life. A healthy gut microbiome sets the stage for lifeline health and resilience. Any disruption to the gut microbiome - whether it’s antibiotics, environmental toxins, psychological stress, or in this case Halloween candy - can set the stage for future chronic disease UNLESS we know how to restore our children’s health and gut microbiomes with the Halloween Hangover Detox below.

Mitochondria: Mitochondria are the energy powerhouses of our cells. Food additives, heavy metals, artificial dyes and added sugar all increase inflammation and oxidative stress, disrupting the ability of our mitochondria to generate cellular energy for proper body, brain and immune system repair and function. As you saw in my last newsletter, mitochondrial dysfunction in children is associated with ADHD, autism, anxiety, autoimmune illness, eczema, asthma, chronic constipation, headaches, and more. A Halloween Hangover Detox ensures that your mitochondria have the best chance to get back on track for a healthy, happy winter, and a healthy, happy cold/flu season!

🎃 Seek the Sweet Solutions 🎃

Create a “Health Bubble.” For the days before and after Halloween, surround sugary, artificial “treats” with the diet and lifestyle factors that support detoxification and protect your child’s microbiome, mitochondria, brain and immune system.

1. Eat REAL FOOD loaded with phytonutrient-rich vegetables

2. Make sure your child is eliminating toxins efficiently through their sweat (exercise), pee (hydration) and poop (fiber)

3. Minimize psychological stressors

4. Prioritize a good night’s sleep

Have a visit from the Switch Witch

Our kids get to choose a few select “treats” to enjoy, and then swap them out for Gut Hero-approved candy or non-candy treats from the Switch Witch. I do let my kids eat some of their trick-or-treat loot, as withholding all of them would, in my opinion, create an undesirable backlash now and for their future relationship with candy. But I do try to guide their choices, and we double down on our “Health Bubble” as above.

Do a Halloween Hangover Detox

Support your kids with supplements that allow their microbiomes, mitochondria, brains and immune systems to bounce back as quickly as possible from their Halloween Hangover. These include:

• CoQ10: CoQ10 reduces oxidative stress and supports mitochondrial function. Coq10 can help to counteract the inflammatory effects of excess sugar, heavy metals and food additives.

• Glutathione: Known as the body's master antioxidant, glutathione helps detoxify heavy metals and reduces the inflammatory impact of added sugars and food additives.

• Probiotics: Probiotics aren't just for restoring the gut microbiota that are disrupted by Halloween candy. Probiotics also support detoxification and produce compounds that improve immune and brain health.

Remember, the key to lifelong health is not about getting rid of all “treats.” It’s about knowing where the “tricks” lie, and learning how to build resilience so that your kids can bounce back no matter what Halloween Hangover season throws their way!

Here’s to a healthy, happy, and safe Halloween! 🎃

xo Elisa Song, MD

Integrative Pediatrician

P.S. from Lauren

This sad collection of numbers is at the end because no one would been able to continue reading once they got to these facts:

There is another reason to minimize chocolate treats: unpaid child labor – child enslavement – is widespread in Ivory Coast and Ghana, which produce about 70% of cocoa sold each year. It’s estimated that over 1.5 million youth are forced to work in growing and harvesting cocoa in those 2 countries alone. Over 20 years ago the major chocolate corporations agreed to reduce child slave labor. Nothing has changed.