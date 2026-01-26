Public Money Should Be Managed by Publicly Owned Banks

We the people already own many essential services:

● Municipal water

● Sewage treatment

● Residential garbage and green waste pickup (actually, 30% are run by for-profit companies)

● Parks, roads, tunnels and bridges

● Public schools and colleges

● Public transit systems

● Police and fire fighting

● Even some electric grids are publicly owned (15%)

Less obvious utilities:

● Public health departments

● Regulatory agencies

● The registrar of voters that manages our election

● Inspectors of all sorts – construction, fire safety, food safety in restaurants

Strangely, although internet service is now considered essential, very few municipalities emulate Cedar Falls, Iowa, in providing internet from a publicly owned agency. Virtually 100% of cell phone service is provided by corporations.

As for banks, also an essential service, nearly all are run by for-profit corporations.

Bankers Are Magicians

Keep in mind, contrary to common belief, whenever a bank lends money for big ticket purchases like home ownership or college tuition, it creates money that didn’t exist before, in your name, “from thin air.” So letting them profit off this is like letting huge corporations cut trees or mine ore on federal land for free.

Civic projects funded by loans from public banks save 35% to 50%. That’s why treasurers, state lawmakers and citizen activists in New England, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, Oregon, Washington State, and California are advancing public banking.

Last month, Michael Melio, Communications Director for the Public Banking Institute, reported that 93% of the largest 550 cities by population are using the top 2.2% of the largest banks as their primary depository institution. In fact, in the last 30 years (1994 to 2024), the combined revenue from every city, county, and state exceeds $35 TRILLION!

Melio adds:

“And since a ‘deposit’ is legally a ‘loan’ to the bank, our governments – city, county, state – are entrusting our wealth to Wall Street behemoth banks who have a clear record of reckless investments in derivates and other speculative instruments, with a virtual guarantee that they are ‘too big to fail’ and will be bailed out … when they fail.”

That’s what happened in the 2008 financial collapse – government budgets were gutted, but Wall Street banks didn’t suffer because taxpayers bailed them out.

You may be wondering, since the interest on loans can cost as much as the actual construction, or even more, why don’t towns and states use public financing instead of always borrowing from Wall Street banks?

Afterall, governments at local and state levels own tremendous assets, as the first paragraph shows, which are all part of the secure foundation a public bank needs to start. Plus the incoming revenue from taxes and fees, as well as outgoing money in the form of employee payrolls and construction and maintenance, provide a large cash flow. It’s clear municipalities and states have plenty of financial stability to support public banking.

In 1919, as a result of populist era activism, North Dakota did the obvious: they set up the Bank of North Dakota (BND). Strangely, despite its clear success, in the succeeding century no other state-owned, state-run financial institutions were formed in the United States. (A fact that provides a lot of fodder for conspiracy theorists.)

North Dakota Sailed Through the Recession

● Strong Economic Indicators: During the height of the national financial crisis, North Dakota consistently led the nation in several economic metrics, including unemployment rates, state budget surpluses, and GDP growth.

● Minimal Housing Crisis Impact: The state experienced one of the lowest rates of home foreclosures in the U.S.

Some particulars:

● By law, all funds belonging to the State of North Dakota and its agencies must be deposited in the BND. This provides a stable and significant deposit base for the bank’s operations.

● Wholesale Bank Role: The BND functions primarily as a “bankers’ bank,” providing services like loan guarantees, interest rate buy-downs, and check clearing for community banks and credit unions across the state.

● Limited Retail Services: North Dakota residents can open basic checking and savings accounts, however, to avoid competing with the private sector, the bank does not offer standard consumer products like debit cards, credit cards, or online bill pay.

● State Guarantee and Oversight: BND deposits are not insured by the FDIC. Instead, they are guaranteed by the full faith and credit of the State of North Dakota. The bank is overseen by the North Dakota Industrial Commission, composed of the Governor, Attorney General, and Agriculture Commissioner.

Public Banking Is Widespread Around the World

Few Americans know that from Brazil to Germany to India, and many more, publicly-owned banks are the proven correction for the prior waste of tax dollars on the high interest collected by conventional banks. In fact, 17% of banks around the world are publicly owned, with assets just under $49 trillion.

Ellen Brown, founder and president of the Public Banking Institute, explains:

“That is how China built 12,000 miles of high-speed rail in a decade: credit created on the books of government-owned banks was advanced to pay for workers and materials, and the loans were repaid with profits from passenger fees. “ Unlike the Quantitative Easing (QE) pumped into financial markets, which creates asset bubbles in stocks and housing, this sort of public credit mechanism is not inflationary. Credit money advanced for productive purposes balances the circulating money supply with new goods and services in the real economy. Supply and demand rise together, keeping prices stable. China increased its money supply by nearly 1800% over 24 years (from 1996 to 2020) without driving up price inflation, by increasing GDP in step with the money supply.”

Roosevelt’s Reconstruction Finance Corporation

Brown tells another success story:

“The American president dealing with an economic situation most closely resembling today’s … was Franklin D. Roosevelt. America’s 32nd president resolved massive unemployment and infrastructure problems by greatly expanding the Reconstruction Finance Corporation (RFC) set up by his predecessor Herbert Hoover. “The RFC was a remarkable publicly-owned credit machine that allowed the government to finance the New Deal and World War II without turning to Congress or the taxpayers for appropriations. The RFC was not called an infrastructure bank and was not even a bank, but it served the same basic functions. It was continually enlarged and modified by Pres. Roosevelt to meet the crisis of the times until it became America’s largest corporation and the world’s largest financial organization. Its semi-independent status let it work quickly, allowing New Deal agencies to be financed as the need arose.”

According to Encyclopedia.com:

“[T]he RFC—by far the most influential of New Deal agencies—was an institution designed to save capitalism from the ravages of the Great Depression. Through the RFC, Roosevelt and the New Deal handed over $10 billion to tens of thousands of private businesses, keeping them afloat when they would otherwise have gone under.”

In fact, this approach goes back to the beginning of our nation. Brown, writes that the first self-funding national infrastructure bank was set up in the ‘American System’ by Alexander Hamilton. Later Abraham Lincoln used a similar method to pay for the Civil War – funding national production simply with ‘sovereign’ money and credit.

The Federal Reserve –

How For-Profit Banks Finagled the System

We became dependent on private banks after a secret meeting took place in 1910 at the Jekyll Island Club off the coast of Georgia. Staff were told that the 9-day gathering was a duck-hunting excursion. Six powerful figures – a Senator and representatives from major banks like J.P. Morgan’s – drafted a plan for what they would call “bank reform.”

The participants traveled there under assumed names and wouldn’t admit the meeting occurred until over 20 years later (in their memoirs) because if Americans found out in 1913, when Congress made it law, the plan would have failed due to progressive era suspicion of the “Money Trust.”

Later, The New York Times, which usually favored Wall Street, atypically called the final bill’s government oversight system a “colossal political machine,” and described how the public had been lulled into thinking this was true government reform that put public interests first.

The Fed’s Real Purpose

However, the core concepts from the secret Jekyll Island meeting were that the Federal Reserve:

● Decides when the money supply would expand or contract, based on economic conditions and public demand, which helps prevent financial panics

● Provides an institutionalized “discount window” that allows banks to manage their short-term liquidity risks and access a source of funds in times of stress, i.e. it serves as the “lender of last resort” role for the banking system.

● Has authority over interest rates.

In short, the Federal Reserve is neither “federal” nor a “reserve.” Hence the need to consider the Public Banking alternative.

Californians Want Public Banks

California’s Assembly Bill 310 (AB 310) was proposed in the 2020 session. It would have created a state-owned public bank to fund economic recovery and infrastructure, but the bill did not pass.

Hmmm, I wonder why.

Here’s the answer: Organizations like the American Bankers Association (ABA), the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA), and the California Community Banking Network expressed strong opposition to such legislation.

Their high-falutin’ arguments would amuse North Dakotans. According to Wall Street, a state-owned bank would:

● Create undue taxpayer risk!

● Divert deposits from local community banks and credit unions!

● Put Californians at financial risk!

● The private market already provides the necessary banking services and competition!

Sacramento Is Working on their Public Bank

Activists in Sacramento have a Town Hall meeting set for Tuesday, January 27:

Bring Our Public Dollars Home!

Speakers:

• Katie Valenzuela, former Sacramento City Council Member

• Trinity Tran, Executive Director, California Public Banking Alliance

• Dr. Flo Cofer, former Sacramento mayoral candidate

• Moderator: Chris Brown, Sacramento Climate Coalition

5:30 Doors open: food, music, community tabling

6:30-8 Program

At the Parkside Community Church

5700 S. Land Park Drive

P.S.

Public Banking Could Prevent California’s Looming Budget Bust

In addition to its market-rate programs in participant lending, student loans, and forthcoming financial tech offerings, the Bank of North Dakota has continued to provide, at below-market rates, disaster relief, loans for schools, clean energy, and infrastructure projects, among other initiatives.

Here’s my homemade extrapolation, it’s more poetic than mathematical, but still good news for us:

According to its 2024 Annual Report, the Bank of North Dakota reported $200 million in revenue, and a total return to the state of $335 million.

California’s population is roughly 50 times larger than North Dakota’s, and California‘s total economy is roughly 51 times larger than North Dakota’s, so 51 times their $335 million profit from public banking would mean $17 billion more revenue for CA if we had a public bank here.

That revenue would sure come in handy since the Legislative Analyst’s Office (LAO), which is nonpartisan, projects an $18 billion deficit for the 2026–27 year.

Get it? If we had public banking in California, we’d only need to cut out $1 billion from the budget, instead of $20 billion!

By the way, Governor Newsom’s own projection was only a $2.9 billion deficit because he forecasts continued high tax revenues from artificial intelligence and tech sector earnings. The LAO’s estimated deficit of $18 billion is 6 times worse because they foresee a stock market downturn and rising program costs and shifts in federal funding.

We should consider the LAO’s much bigger budget deficit predictions as more accurate because Governor Newsom’s budget projections underestimated the deficit for the past 4 years (sometimes by tens of billions of dollars).

For those who don’t believe that Ignorance Is Bliss, check out Cal Matters’ article from 3 months ago which paints a very clear (and very grim) picture of California’s economy without jargon, graphs, or equations.