Here in Yolo County, I know of a two people who are convinced that their spouses suffered from the shot – a woman whose husband died, and a man whose wife was laid up with Guillain-Barre syndrome for nearly 2 years.

Those are merely anecdotal reports, of course – worthless in science except to provoke curiosity leading to careful, unbiased research. I’ve listed some URLs at the end for actual research, which was not part of the NY Times article published May 5, 2024, titled “Thousands Believe Covid Vaccines Harmed Them. Is Anyone Listening?”

Apoorva Mandavelli “spent more than a year talking to dozens of experts in vaccine science, policymakers and people who said they had experienced serious side effects after receiving a Covid-19 vaccine.”

The NY Times has a pay wall, but the Telegraph in India seems to have the whole article here: https://www.telegraphindia.com/world/thousands-believe-covid-vaccines-harmed-them-is-anyone-listening/cid/2017850

A few clips from the article:

Within minutes of getting the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine, Michelle Zimmerman felt pain racing from her left arm up to her ear and down to her fingertips. Within days, she was unbearably sensitive to light and struggled to remember simple facts.

She was 37, with a Ph.D. in neuroscience, and until then could ride her bicycle 20 miles, teach a dance class and give a lecture on artificial intelligence, all in the same day. Now, more than three years later, she lives with her parents. Eventually diagnosed with brain damage, she cannot work, drive or even stand for long periods of time.

“When I let myself think about the devastation of what this has done to my life, and how much I’ve lost, sometimes it feels even too hard to comprehend,” said Dr. Zimmerman, who believes her injury is due to a contaminated vaccine batch.

….

Dr. Zimmerman’s account is among the more harrowing, but thousands of Americans believe they suffered serious side effects following Covid vaccination. As of April, just over 13,000 vaccine-injury compensation claims have been filed with the federal government — but to little avail. Only 19% have been reviewed. Only 47 of those were deemed eligible for compensation, and only 12 have been paid out, at an average of about $3,600.

….

Dr. Gregory Poland, 68, editor in chief of the journal Vaccine, said that a loud whooshing sound in his ears had accompanied every moment since his first shot, but that his entreaties to colleagues at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to explore the phenomenon, tinnitus, had led nowhere.

He received polite responses to his many emails, but “I just don’t get any sense of movement,” he said.

“If they have done studies, those studies should be published,” Dr. Poland added. In despair that he might “never hear silence again,” he has sought solace in meditation and his religious faith.

….

Asked at a recent congressional hearing whether the nation’s vaccine-safety surveillance was sufficient, Dr. Peter Marks, director of the F.D.A.’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said, “I do believe we could do better.”

….

The European Medicines Agency has linked the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to facial paralysis, tingling sensations and numbness. The E.M.A. also counts tinnitus as a side effect of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, although the American health agencies do not. There are more than 17,000 reports of tinnitus following Covid vaccination in VAERS.

….

Despite surveillance efforts, U.S. officials were not the first to identify a significant Covid vaccine side effect: myocarditis in young people receiving mRNA vaccines. It was Israeli authorities who first raised the alarm in April 2021. Officials in the United States said at the time that they had not seen a link. [NYT has also been negligent in coverage, now we hear about this, which happened over 3 years ago!]

….

But the National Institutes of Health is conducting virtually no studies on Covid vaccine safety, several experts noted. William Murphy, a cancer researcher who worked at the N.I.H. for 12 years, has been prodding federal health officials to initiate these studies since 2021.

The officials each responded with “that very tired mantra: ‘But the virus is worse,’” Dr. Murphy recalled. “Yes, the virus is worse, but that doesn’t obviate doing research to make sure that there may be other options.”

A deeper understanding of possible side effects, and who is at risk for them, could have implications for the design of future vaccines, or may indicate that for some young and healthy people, the benefit of Covid shots may no longer outweigh the risks — as some European countries have determined.

….

The federal government has long run the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program, designed to compensate people who suffer injuries after vaccination. Established more than three decades ago, the program sets no limit on the amounts awarded to people found to have been harmed. [This fund has paid out over $4.5 billion since it began in 1986, funded by $.75 per shot given, according to Wikipedia, which adds: “A significant, positive result of the Program is that costly litigation against drug manufacturers and health care professionals who administer vaccines has substantially decreased.” No other medical product is free of liability in this way.]

But Covid vaccines are not covered by that fund because Congress has not made them subject to the excise tax that pays for it. Some lawmakers have introduced bills to make the change.

Instead, claims regarding Covid vaccines go to the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program. Intended for public health emergencies, this program has narrow criteria to pay out and sets a limit of $50,000, with stringent standards of proof.

It requires applicants to prove within a year of the injury that it was “the direct result” of getting the Covid vaccine, based on “compelling, reliable, valid, medical, and scientific evidence.”

The program had only four staff members at the beginning of the pandemic, and now has 35 people evaluating claims. Still, it has reviewed only a fraction of the 13,000 claims filed, and has paid out only a dozen.

….

Apoorva Mandavilli is a reporter focused on science and global health. She was a part of the team that won the 2021 Pulitzer Prize for Public Service for coverage of the pandemic.

These are some investigative reports, all of which never made it into the NY Times, and only a few were in the “right wing” mainstream media, the rest were heavily censored by Facebook, Youtube, and other social media:

Jay Bhattacharya on Covid, Myocarditis, & Vaccines

14 min.

0:18 “If there had been an open discussion allowed around it, it would have been very clear to most doctors and most parents that the benefit of the Covid vaccine for young people, especially children, was very, very small. Why? Because children’s mortality risk of dying from Covid was very, very small… so you're not getting much benefit… [while the] possible side effects in that group would lead you to say ‘Don't use that product in that group.’ “

60% of Young People with COVID Vaccine-Induced Myocarditis Had Heart Damage 6 Months Later

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/covid-vaccine-myocarditis-under-30-fda-study/

Critics said the authors of the FDA-funded study downplayed the seriousness of their findings. Even small areas of damage invisible to cardiac MRI could put vaccine recipients at risk for a future cardiac arrest, a cardiologist told The Defender.