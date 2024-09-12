Transcript

Hey everybody. A lot of people are asking me if they live in a red state or a blue state, should they still be voting for me. What about swing states?

The answer is easy: no.

No matter what state you live in you should be voting for Donald Trump.

Let me tell you why. That's the only way that we can get me, and everything I stand for, into Washington DC, and fulfill the mission that motivated my campaign.

Right now, free speech is under withering and relentless attack in America and across the globe. But at least we still have enough of it here and you can watch this video. We can still run an opposition political campaign.

Well, in a lot of countries, you can't do that anymore because the state now controls the media. The state censors the internet. Brazil just banned Twitter because Elon Musk refused to censor users’ speech.

Kamala Harris says that Musk better behave himself or he will, quote, [Here we see a video clip of VP Harris saying]

“Lose his privileges and it should be taken down. They are directly speaking to millions and millions of people without any level of oversight or regulation. And that has to stop.”

She thinks, and the Democratic establishment thinks, that free speech is a privilege. Well, you know and I know that it's a right, and if Kamala Harris is elected, the powers behind her will quash that right.

On screen: image of a Reuters headline:

They're already halfway there. It will be too late by 2028. Once we're in the grips of totalitarianism we're not going to be able to vote our way out of it. This is our last chance to stop them.

After long conversations with President Trump and his team and his family, I know that he is fully convinced of this priority. He sees the censorship machine for what it is. Remember, he was kicked off Twitter back in 2021 and [video clips of Trump entering a courtroom] he has experienced directly how government agencies are being weaponized to destroy the government's political opponents.

He's going to be relying on me [clip of Kennedy and Trump shaking hands at the Trump rally where RFK Jr. got a 5-minute standing ovation] to help clean up that corruption.

And that's why I'm relying on my supporters like you to help him return to the White House. As you know, this could be a very close election. A disputed election result would be a disaster for our divided nation.

President Trump needs to win in a landslide, both in the Electoral College and in the popular vote. He can't do that unless my supporters join him.

Look at the big picture. We have to unify. We have to overthrow the entrenched elites who are now ruining our country.

So let's get Donald Trump elected on the November 5th. So that we can restore our constitution. So that we can revive the middle class, rescue our democracy, end censorship and surveillance, unravel the war machine, protect children's health, and make America healthy again.

The complete article:

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/workers-several-large-us-tech-companies-overwhelmingly-back-kamala-harris-data-2024-09-09/

Workers at several large US tech companies overwhelmingly back Kamal Harris, data shows

By Arriana McLymore, 9-9-24

NEW YORK, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Workers at many of the largest U.S. tech companies overwhelmingly back Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, according to donation data, even as some of the most powerful tech billionaires have thrown their support to Republican rival Donald Trump.

Workers at Alphabet (GOOGL.O), opens new tab, Amazon (AMZN.O), opens new tab and Microsoft (MSFT.O), opens new tab are donating millions of dollars to the Harris campaign, significantly more than employees who are opting to send money to former President Trump’s camp, according to the data compiled by political watchdog OpenSecrets. The data includes donations made by company employees, owners, and workers' and owners' immediate family members.

However, tech billionaires like Tesla (TSLA.O), opens new tab Chief Executive Elon Musk and venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz co-founders Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz are rallying behind Trump, citing the former president's stances on the economy, taxes and big business.

The Nov. 5 presidential election has riven Silicon Valley, once a bastion of democratic and liberal support. Venture capitalist Reid Hoffman from Greylock and entrepreneur Mark Cuban are pledging support for Harris’ White House bid, with hopes of seeing more abortion rights for workers and pro-tech policies.

But in recent years several other tech leaders have bristled at Democratic President Joe Biden’s business policies, including a broad attack on mergers and acquisitions and clamping down on data privacy.

Companies themselves cannot directly donate to federal campaigns, including presidential ones, according to campaign finance laws. Corporations often donate to congressional and state-level campaigns through political action committees, which are funded by employee donations and limited on how much candidates can receive.

“Many businesses serve customers on both sides of the political aisle, and they don't want to alienate customers by making contributions that support just one party or one candidate in a partisan race,” said Michael Beckel, research director at campaign finance reform nonprofit Issue One. While corporations are blocked from sending money directly to presidential candidates, their employees aren't, and tech employees are overwhelmingly giving to Harris.

Employees at Alphabet and its subsidiaries, which includes Google, and their family members have donated $2.16 million so far to Harris’ campaign, nearly 40 times as much as Trump has received, according to OpenSecrets.

Amazon and Microsoft employees and family members donated $1 million and $1.1 million, respectively. Trump’s campaign pulled in $116,000 from Amazon workers and $88,000 from Microsoft workers, as well as their family members.

Employees at Amazon, which is also a top U.S. retailer and the second largest employer in the country, are outpacing donations from other e-commerce and brick-and-mortar retail workers.

For example, Walmart workers have donated a total of $275,000 to both Harris and Trump, with both presidential candidates receiving nearly the same amount in funding. Trump’s campaign is taking in $144,000 from Walmart workers, about $14,000 more than Harris’.

Campaign donations mostly come from corporate employees who have more disposable income than the typical warehouse worker or cashier, said Sarah Bryner, director of research and strategy for OpenSecrets. Bryner said Amazon and other tech company corporate employees often make more money than those at Walmart, giving them more leeway to contribute to political campaigns.

Amazon corporate employees on average make more money than Walmart corporate employees, who are often based in Bentonville, Arkansas. Amazon’s U.S. corporate employees take home an average of $133,000 per year, while Walmart’s corporate workers’ average annual salary is $85,000, according to data from job marketplace ZipRecruiter.

Workers and family members at Meta (META.O), opens new tab and Apple (AAPL.O), opens new tab haven’t hit the $1 million mark in donations to Harris yet, but they are continuing the trend of outpacing contributions to Trump. Meta employees have donated $25,000 to Trump compared with $835,000 to Harris, while Apple employees donated $44,000 to Trump compared with $861,000 to Harris.

Silicon Valley has traditionally been seen as more left-leaning in the U.S. In August, more than 100 venture capitalists said in a letter they would support Harris, who has been considered pro-innovation on business and technology.