When the state of our world is especially discouraging, it cheers me up to see the 150 trees our family planted around our acre in the country. The future olive hedgerows will provide a shady corridor for flying and scampering critters, soil bacteria, fungi and invertebrates, not to mention more carbon in the soil.

The family’s worker bees live in the city, balancing work with parenting, while the retired teacher gets to live here full time because I’m the one who waters those trees, and all the shrubs and groundcovers, in the very hot summers of Capay Valley. It’s more affordable to have me drag hoses along every few days than to install irrigation, and I enjoy it (mostly).

That joy in life allows me to keep going, along with millions of other activists around the globe, in our effort to show decision-makers how to really improve life for everyone:

● No, chemical fertilizers and pesticides are not as good as organic and regenerative farming. ● No, WiFi is way too toxic, so let’s use Ethernet wiring for our computers. ● No, water fluoridation doesn’t build strong teeth, MK-4 does that Mother Nature’s way, without reducing children’s IQ ● No, vaccines can’t match the immune system Mother Nature provided us. ● Etc.

And we’re finally making good progress! True, a lot of that progress is elsewhere; Europe has banned so many ag poisons that the US regulators must pay attention so we can catch up someday.

It’s good that the CDC is firing Pharma-aligned staff and hiring experts who don’t have conflicts of interest, and that they are clearing out the false science behind vaccines that has harmed and killed so many Americans.

Of course, it’s obvious to me why our HHS Secretary is constantly attacked by the mainstream media and corporate interests hiding behind “experts” who can’t admit their mistakes— corporate profits will go down as people depend on good food, EMF-free modern conveniences, and honest politicians. And farmers will, someday, be able to make a fair living from providing wholesome food to suburban and urban folks.

I believe it’s worth the effort to speak at Public Comment time when the Yolo County supervisors meet, which is about 3 times a month. While I don’t think Trump’s MAGA claims are an honest description (it looks to me like our racist, imperialist, corporatist past has harmed more people than any other empire before us; even the slavery-enforcing Founding Fathers weren’t really Great).

On the other hand, Trump was elected with the help of people like me who support Making America Healthy Again, MAHA, and his appointment of that Disinformation King to head the Health and Human Services Department could end the misplaced trust in Pharma, which provides a fifth of our nation’s GDP for all the wrong reasons.

Whether you hate him or love him, here’s a funny 1-minute video in which RFK Jr. reads scarry quotes and must choose if he was the object of someone’s ire, or if these are quotes about Osama bin Laden:

https://www.facebook.com/alex.harrison.33671748/videos/bobby-or-bin-laden-testrfkjr-maha/1122523866345868/

MAHA is already a surprisingly strong pivot in public affairs. And making us truly healthy (and financially better off too) means Pharma must shrink.

On the Big Tech front, this week I posted a mini treatise called “Wireless Tech Hazards— and Solutions.” It is meant to show educators and parents how microwave technology is harming our kids, and to safely make the world wide web accessible.

I’m sending that post to our county supervisors, and urging them to emulate other local governments in telling Congressman Mike Thompson and our two Senators, Adam Schiff and Alex Padilla, to oppose the numerous bills in Congress that would allow Big Tech to build cell towers and place cell 5G antennas anywhere they want, whenever they want, with no local oversight regarding safety or loss of property values.

Here are paragraphs that two health-wise California towns sent to the FCC in October, 2025:

“The City of Murrieta fully supports the pursuit of wireless infrastructure, as it provides tremendous benefits to our residents, businesses, schools, and public safety. However, as drafted, we have significant concerns about the draft rule changes. As written, these amendments erode local control, undermine established planning and public investments, contradict the Commission’s own progress narrative, shift costs to local governments, and diminish environmental and community safeguards.” “These rules will allow towers to be placed literally anywhere in Encinitas, with no say from my City Council nor our residents. This is unacceptable. We desire to maintain our control over their locations, aesthetic impact, historic impact and removal when no longer in use.”

In a related topic, this particular meeting of the supervisors had an overflow crowd because a transnational gravel corporation wanted to increase their extraction by over 50%. Despite all the ecological reasons not to allow that, the supervisors basically claimed that their hands were tied and they voted unanimously to give Cemex what they wanted.

It seemed to me that the county’s lawyers convinced them that they must accept the Cemex increase. The generations of county residents who will face the resulting mercury contamination aren’t even born yet, and they certainly don’t vote, so today’s profits slammed the future’s environmental stability.

Various speakers reminded these highest local elected officers that they are responsible for the safety of any contracts the county makes. But they ducked that responsibility, despite the oath of office they all swore when they became supervisors:

“I, _____________, do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United State and the Constitution of the State of California against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the State of California; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties upon which I am about to enter.”

In 2025, our biggest “foreign and domestic” enemies are corporations who dress up their greed in words like “progress, prosperity, environmentally sound.”

I didn’t say this last Tuesday because Public Comment on Non-Agenda Items is always scheduled first, before everything else.

Here’s my 2-minute Public Comment: