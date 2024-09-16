Here are 3 possible responses:

1. You might pass along the alert others, in case it spares them similar suffering.

2. However, some folks can't admit to themselves (or to others) that they were tricked, so they'll delude themselves that the investigative journalism I pass along is drivel from disgruntled or paranoid people. Regarding the CDC, they’ll tell themselves, “My doctor and the vast majority of media, including the Good Guys at NPR, say the CDC is honest, so that must be true.” The majority of my friends and relatives seem to be in that category, based on the feedback I get when I attempt to pick apart any aspect of the propaganda, lies, and fear mongering we live in (“What water?” says the goldfish).

3. A third possible response is that they are coerced or bribed (or both) into keeping their mouth shut about the corruption. This is what a lot of people in the medical care system have done because they want to keep their job. But it’s hard on health care providers’ morale to know that their patients are put at risk for the benefit of higher ups, and to increase profits for corporations.

As for whistleblowers, everyone knows what a hard road they have. There are laws to protect them from being fired, but usually they are moved to a dead end job and they experience the silent treatment. They won’t be able to find any other jobs in their field. Medical researchers never again receive funding, despite their good track record. In extreme cases, their lives may be in danger, or their lives are turned upside down (Edward Snowden)

Most of my friends got the Covid shot(s). Unless they personally had severe side effects, or someone they know did, they still think vaccines are one of Public Health’s Greatest Successes. Actually, my friends and I agree about many other facts:

● Organic farming is better than conventional ag

● We should wear seatbelts

● Spanking is not good parenting

● Don’t litter

● Racism-sexism-ageism are deplorable

However, despite shared world views, when I admit I haven’t gotten a Covid shot, suddenly I am an entirely different person, someone who looks like Lauren but who’s a blithering idiot.

Meanwhile, I don’t think my vaccinated friends are idiots for trusting Dr. Fauci et al because the CDC is a Pharma-captured agency headed by very skillful con artists who rattle off persuasive studies and splendid stats that mere civilians have no way of analyzing, therefore few can spot the vested interests that forged them. Their lies fly around the world before truth can get its boots on: here, here, and here.

Still, it’s peculiar that there weren’t more raised eyebrows and Questioning Authority over the past 4 years. Shouldn’t it have been a clue that the mRNA shots were described as 100% safe yet they caused a higher All Cause Death Rate for the vaccinated than for the unvaccinated?

Then there’s the issue of vaccine efficacy; Dr. Fauci was vaccinated but he got Covid. Twice.

And another clue that never made it into the mainstream media, therefore many of my friends’ trust in American health care never dipped for a second: doctors got a hefty bonus for each fully vaccinated patient.

Another huge barrier to spotting CDC lies is the assumption that we have the best medical care on Earth. These facts should shatter that belief:

● Compared to 37 other high-income nations, our health care spending per American and as a share of GDP is far higher. Yet not only does the U.S. have the lowest life expectancy at birth, we also suffer the highest:

………Death rates for avoidable or treatable conditions

………Maternal and infant mortality

………Rate of people with multiple chronic conditions

● Our suicide rate is among the highest

● Our rate of obesity is nearly twice the average

Kids today have more chronic ailments than any prior era, and, for the first time, they are predicted to have shorter lives than their parents.

Further, America spends almost a fifth of the GDP on medical care, compared to a twentieth of GDP in 1960. Back in 1900 we spent ¼ % on health care!

(If the article doesn’t appear below, close the gap in this URL) https:// www.midwesterndoctor.com/p/how-big-pharma-bought-the-federal-7fa

Enough previewing, here’s the assumption-smashing article that probably none of you will have time to read to the end. (Shortcut: just look at the graphs!)

And if the media claim to bring us all the news then why wasn’t this in the NYTimes, USA Today, or our precious NPR?

Lauren