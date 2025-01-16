No time for this now? Click on the headline above to open in a new tab or window for later convenient perusal.

A Brief Forward

What follows are 19 bite-sized excerpts that provide a bird’s eye view of the pandemic:

● 15 quotes from well-cited articles proving the failures of mRNA shots, and the rising public awareness of those failures

● 2 surprising graphs (#1 and # 17)

● A slightly prurient meme on Informed Consent (#7)

● A shocking revelation about nano tech in anesthesia (#19) (a precursor to vaccines via lettuce).

Big Ag, Big Processed Food, and Pharma know that their decades-long epoch of exploiting the trust of Americans is about to end, hence a last desperate campaign to convince Senators to block Kennedy’s appointment to lead HHS. (For more on that, read the Afterword.)

Despite the immense power of the Fortune 500, the medical status quo is about to change to a health outlook as the Trump administration rolls out and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. cleans up HHS, which includes the CDC and FDA.

~ ~ ~ ~ ~ 1 ~ ~ ~ ~ ~

Vaccinated vs. Unvaccinated: Mawson Homeschooled Study Reveals Who Is Sicker

Celeste McGovern Nov 20, 2017

It’s never been done before. The first-of-its-kind study of vaccinated vs. unvaccinated American homeschooled children shows who is really ailing…and parents should be worried.

~ ~ ~ ~ ~ 2 ~ ~ ~ ~ ~

https://_tdefender._substack.com/p/bombshell-cdc-study-kids-who-got

‘Bombshell’ CDC Study: Kids Who Got Pfizer Vaccine

More Likely Than Unvaccinated to Get COVID Infection

Michael Nevradakis, PhD, The Defender, 12-18-24



….The study [was] published earlier this month in the Journal of the Pediatric Infectious Diseases Society….

Martin Kulldorff, Ph.D., a former professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and co-author of the Great Barrington Declaration, told The Defender, “The study shows, as expected, that after COVID infection, there is strong natural immunity lasting for at least a year.”

Immunologist and cardiothoracic surgeon Hooman Noorchashm, M.D., Ph.D., founder of the American Patient Defense Union, said the study “definitively proves” that natural immunity “is more effective than vaccine immunity” and that COVID-19 shots are unnecessary for children.

“Given the low morbidity and mortality risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection in the pediatric population and given the reality of vaccine-associated adverse events, there is no reasonable rationale for mandated — or even recommended — COVID-19 vaccination in the pediatric populationt,” Noorchashm said.

~ ~ ~ ~ ~ 3 ~ ~ ~ ~ ~

https://_childrenshealthdefense._org/defender/covid-mRNA-vaccine-kids-asthma/

‘Striking Evidence’ COVID Shots May Increase Kids’ Risk of Asthma

A new analysis of over 200,000 U.S. children’s health records suggests that mRNA COVID-19 vaccination increases the risk of asthma, Alex Berenson reported. The Taiwanese researchers who conducted the analysis have not yet published their findings.

Suzanne Burdick, PhD, The Defender, 10-2-24

A new analysis of over 200,000 U.S. children’s health records suggests that mRNA COVID-19 vaccination increases children’s risk of asthma, Alex Berenson reported Tuesday.

Berenson, a former New York Times reporter who now covers Unreported Truths on Substack, revealed communications with Taiwanese researchers showing they found “striking evidence” that the shots themselves may cause asthma, which leads to lung damage.

~ ~ ~ ~ ~ 4 ~ ~ ~ ~ ~

An Analysis of the Effects of Lockdowns on COVID-19 Mortality

Jonas Herby, Lars Jonung, and Steve H. Hanke

Johns Hopkins Institute for Applied Economics, January 2022

Abstract

This systematic review and meta-analysis are designed to determine whether there is empirical evidence to support the belief that “lockdowns” reduce COVID-19 mortality. Lockdowns are defined as the imposition of at least one compulsory, non-pharmaceutical intervention (NPI).… This study employed a systematic search and screening procedure in which 18,590 studies are identified that could potentially address the belief posed. After three levels of screening, 34 studies ultimately qualified. Of those 34 eligible studies, 24 qualified for inclusion in the meta-analysis….

Page 42

[L]ockdowns in Europe and the United States only reduced COVID-19 mortality by 0.2% on average…. [and] they have imposed enormous economic and social costs where they have been adopted. In consequence, lockdown policies are ill-founded and should be rejected as a pandemic policy instrument.

[O]ften, lockdowns have limited peoples’ access to safe (outdoor) places such as beaches, parks, and zoos, or included outdoor mask mandates or strict outdoor gathering restrictions, pushing people to meet at less safe (indoor) places. Indeed, we do find some evidence that limiting gatherings was counterproductive and increased COVID-19 mortality.

The final paragraph of the study:

The use of lockdowns is a unique feature of the COVID-19 pandemic. Lockdowns have not been used to such a large extent during any of the pandemics of the past century. However, lockdowns during the initial phase of the COVID-19 pandemic have had devastating effects. They have contributed to:

● Reducing economic activity

● Raising unemployment

● Reducing schooling

● Causing political unrest

● Contributing to domestic violence

● Undermining liberal democracy

These costs to society must be compared to the benefits of lockdowns, which our meta-analysis has shown are marginal at best. Such a standard benefit-cost calculation leads to a strong conclusion: Lockdowns should be rejected out of hand as a pandemic policy instrument.

~ ~ ~ ~ ~ 5 ~ ~ ~ ~ ~

https://petermccullough_md.substack._com/p/pregnant-women-reject-covid-19-vaccination

Pregnant Women Reject COVID-19 Vaccination

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH, 1-18-23

Early in 2021 the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology accepted an undisclosed amount of money from the US government (HHS WH) as part of the COVID-19 Community Corps Program. From that point forward, ACOG broke with traditional practice on experimental and novel therapies being contraindicated, and with federal dollars in hand, moved to a wholesale endorsement of COVID-19 vaccination with no assurances on short or long-term safety. Throughout the campaign, enthusiasm for vaccination was tepid among gravid women with <20% at any time having accepted a vaccine. However, the sharpest decline in rates of uptake occurred in the gravid and by summer of 2022, fewer than 2% were getting vaccinated.

~ ~ ~ ~ ~ 6 ~ ~ ~ ~ ~

Covid Update: What Is the Truth?

Russell L. Blaylock, MD, Surgical Neurology International. 4-22-22

…. When this pandemic started, hospitals were ordered by the CDC to follow a treatment protocol that resulted in the deaths of hundreds of thousands of patients, most of whom would have recovered had proper treatments been allowed.[43, 44] The majority of these deaths could have been prevented had doctors been allowed to use early treatment with such products as Ivermectin, hydroxy-chloroquine and a number of other safe drugs and natural compounds. It has been estimated, based on results by physicians treating the most covid patients successfully, that of the 800,000 people that we are told died from Covid, 640,000 could have not only been saved, but could have, in many cases, returned to their pre-infection health status had mandated early treatment with these proven methods been used. This neglect of early treatment constitutes mass murder. That means 160,000 would have actually died, far less than the number dying at the hands of bureaucracies, medical associations and medical boards that refused to stand up for their patients. According to studies of early treatment of thousands of patients by brave, caring doctors, seventy-five to eighty percent of the deaths could have been prevented.[43, 44]….

The study also found that these deadly nano-lipid carriers collected in very high concentrations in several organs, including the reproductive organs of males and females, the heart, the liver, the bone marrow, and the spleen (a major immune organ). The highest concentration was in the ovaries and the bone marrow. These nano-lipid carriers also were deposited in the brain.

Dr. Ryan Cole, a pathologist from Idaho reported a dramatic spike in highly aggressive cancers among vaccinated individuals, (not reported in the media). He found a frighteningly high incidence of highly aggressive cancers in vaccinated individuals, especially highly invasive melanomas in young people and uterine cancers in women.[26] Other reports of activation of previously controlled cancers are also appearing among vaccinated cancer patients.[47]

~ ~ ~ ~ ~ 7 ~ ~ ~ ~ ~

~ ~ ~ ~ ~ 8 ~ ~ ~ ~ ~

CDC and UK Government Data Reveal the COVID Vaccines Do Not Prevent Cases, Transmission, Severe Illness or Deaths

Meryl Nass, MD, 10-5-22

Over the past few days I have identified and analyzed such studies on my blog (here and here) and Substack. The data are from official sources, published by the US CDC and the UK’s Office of National Statistics.

Information on 30 million adults in California and New York, 3/4 of whom were vaccinated, were used to compare COVID hospitalization and case rates in those who were vaccinated and had no prior COVID illness, with adults who were never vaccinated but had recovered from COVID, and presumably had natural immunity. The data were collected from June to November 2021, before the Omicron wave appeared.

● Vaccinated Californians and New Yorkers were 3 times more likely to develop COVID than those who had prior immunity and were unvaccinated.

● Vaccinated Californians had a higher rate of hospitalizations (severe illness) than those who were unvaccinated but had prior immunity. (New York did not provide hospitalization data.)

● The vaccine failures in this huge study cannot be blamed on Omicron, because the data were collected during Delta.

~ ~ ~ ~ ~ 9 ~ ~ ~ ~ ~

Concerns for Journalistic Independence

as Gates Foundation Gives $319 Million to News Outlets

…. Based on examination of more than 30,000 individual grants, MacLeod reported that the Gates Foundation provides funding for “many of America’s most important news outlets”—including NPR (which has received $24.6 million in Gates funding), NBC ($4.3M), CNN ($3.6M), and the Atlantic ($1.4M)—and “a myriad of influential foreign organizations”—such as the Guardian ($12.9M), Der Spiegel ($5.4M), Le Monde ($4M), BBC ($3.6M), El País ($3.9M), and Al Jazeera ($1M).

~ ~ ~ ~ ~ 10 ~ ~ ~ ~ ~

The New Crisis of Increasing All-Cause Mortality in US Children and Adolescents

The Journal of the American Medical Association, 3-13-23

Although life expectancy in industrialized countries has lengthened over the past century, increases in US life expectancy ceased after 2010, a trend attributed to rising mortality rates among individuals aged 25 to 64 years.1 Although midlife mortality rates increased over the past decade, mortality rates among children and older adults continued to decrease. The COVID-19 pandemic altered this trend and resulted in a sharp increase in mortality among older adults, an unsurprising outcome. However, pediatric mortality rates also increased, and COVID-19 contributed little to this surge. This increase in all-cause pediatric mortality has ominous implications. A nation that begins losing its most cherished population—its children—faces a crisis like no other.

~ ~ ~ ~ ~ 11 ~ ~ ~ ~ ~

https://jennifermargulis_.substack._com/p/how-much-vaccine-induced-harm-is

How Much Vaccine-Induced Harm is Too Much

Jennifer Margulis, 3-30-23

In a recent interview, Sasha Latypova, a former pharmaceutical executive, pointed to data showing that it is clear, using the Bradford Hill criteria, that the harms of the COVID-19 injections outweigh the benefits….

Latypova also mentioned there have been significantly more miscarriages and stillbirths in countries where large numbers of women have been vaccinated. In these countries “the birth rates have declined in perfect correlation with the vaccination rates,” she said. At the same time, we have not seen a similar decline in poorer countries were pregnant women have not been getting COVID-19 injections

~ ~ ~ ~ ~ 12 ~ ~ ~ ~ ~

https://thewhiterose.uk/mistakes-were-not-made-an-anthem-for-justice/

Read by Dr. Tess Lawrie, 3-16-23

Mistakes Were NOT Made:

An Anthem for Justice

By Margaret Anna Alice, 2-1-23

The Armenian Genocide was not a mistake.

Holodomor was not a mistake.

The Final Solution was not a mistake.

The Great Leap Forward was not a mistake.

The Killing Fields were not a mistake.

Name your genocide—it was not a mistake.

That includes the Great Democide of the 2020s.

To imply otherwise is to give Them the out they are seeking.

It was not botched.

It was not bungled.

It was not a blunder.

It was not incompetence.

It was not lack of knowledge.

It was not spontaneous mass hysteria.

The planning occurred in plain sight.

The planning is still occurring in plain sight.

The philanthropaths bought The $cience™.

The modelers projected the lies.

The testers concocted the crisis.

The NGOs leased the academics.

The $cientists fabricated the findings.

The mouthpieces spewed the talking points.

The organizations declared the emergency.

The governments erected the walls.

The departments rewrote the rules.

The governors quashed the rights.

The politicians passed the laws.

The bankers installed the control grid.

The stooges laundered the money.

The DoD placed the orders.

The corporations fulfilled the contracts.

The regulators approved the solution.

The laws shielded the contractors.

The agencies ignored the signals.

The behemoths consolidated the media.

The psychologists crafted the messaging.

The propagandists chanted the slogans.

The fact-chokers smeared the dissidents.

The censors silenced the questioners.

The jackboots stomped the dissenters.

The tyrants summoned.

The puppeteers jerked.

The puppets danced.

The colluders implemented.

The doctors ordered.

The hospitals administered.

The menticiders scripted.

The bamboozled bleated.

The totalitarianized bullied.

The Covidians tattled.

The parents surrendered.

The good citizens believed … and forgot.

This was calculated.

This was formulated.

This was focus-grouped.

This was articulated.

This was manufactured.

This was falsified.

This was coerced.

This was inflicted.

This was denied.

We were terrorized.

We were isolated.

We were gaslit.

We were dehumanized.

We were wounded.

We were killed.

Don’t let them get away with it.

Don’t let them get away with it.

Don’t let them get away with it.

~ ~ ~ ~ ~ 13 ~ ~ ~ ~ ~

Why Did the CDC Silence the Million Dollar Harvard Project Charged with Upgrading Our Vaccine Safety Surveillance System?

TruthSnitch, 10-24-17

…. The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) gave Harvard Medical School a $1 million dollar grant to track VAERS reporting at Harvard Pilgrim Healthcare for 3 years and to create an automated reporting system which would revolutionize the VAERS reporting system- transforming it from “passive” to “active.”

This project was called Electronic Support for Public Heath- Vaccine Adverse Reporting System (ESP:VAERS). According to the grant final report, the scope of the project was, “To create a generalizable system to facilitate detection and clinician reporting of vaccine adverse events, in order to improve the safety of national vaccination programs.” To accomplish this the team used the electronic medical records at Harvard Pilgrim Healthcare, Inc, which is described as a “large multi-specialty practice.” Every patient that received a vaccine was automatically identified and followed for 30 days. Within that 30 days, the individual’s diagnostic health codes, lab tests, and prescriptions were evaluated to recognize any potential adverse event.

What were the results?

Data was collected from June 2006 to October of 2009 on a total of 715,000 patients. Of those 715,000 patients, 376,452 were given 1.4 million doses of 45 different vaccines. A total of 35,570 possible adverse reactions were identified…. From the report, “Fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events are reported. Low reporting rates preclude or slow the identification of ‘problem’ drugs and vaccines that endanger public health. New surveillance methods for drug and vaccine adverse effects are needed.”…

According to the final report, the only thing left for the CDC to do was link the VAERS system to the Harvard Pilgrim system in order to transmit the data. The team requested that the CDC do this, “However, real data transmissions of non-physician approved reports to the CDC was unable to commence, as by the end of this project, the CDC had yet to respond to multiple requests to partner for this activity.”

~ ~ ~ ~ ~ 14 ~ ~ ~ ~ ~

https://www.dr_trozzi._news/p/pcr-testing-was-a-scam-how-to-heal

PCR Testing was a Scam

Dr. Mark Trozzi, 1-6-25

The polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test is a remarkable scientific tool, but its misuse during the pandemic was deliberate and destructive. PCR amplifies genetic material through cycles, doubling with each round. While useful for research, its application in diagnosing asymptomatic COVID-19 was deeply flawed.

Typically, a PCR test might run up to 27 cycles for clinical relevance. Beyond this, the results become unreliable, yielding false positives. During the pandemic, Canada used 43 cycles—a level producing up to 97% false positives in asymptomatic individuals. This intentional manipulation inflated case numbers, creating the illusion of a pandemic to justify lockdowns, business closures, and mandatory "vaccinations."

The data from Germany's Robert Koch Institute revealed that PCR tests were only 30-50% accurate, further proving their inefficacy in diagnosing actual infections. The misuse of this technology underscores the need for transparency and accountability in public health decisions.

~ ~ ~ ~ ~ 15 ~ ~ ~ ~ ~

COVID Vaccines Caused Turbo Cancer Explosion

Frank Bergman, Global Research, 12-17-24

Dalgleish explained, “The problem with [mRNA] is you have to stabilize it. “And…they’ve never been able to significantly stabilize it…so it won’t integrate and wreak havoc and self-replicate.”

The warning was issued by Angus Dalgleish, a professor of oncology at St George’s, University of London. Prof. Dalgleish is best known for his groundbreaking contributions to HIV/AIDS research.

~ ~ ~ ~ ~ 16 ~ ~ ~ ~ ~

Did Cod Liver Oil Contribute to the Historical Decline in Measles Mortality

Christopher Masterjohn, Wise Traditions, 4-6-15

…. Cod liver oil or concentrates of its vitamins were shown in numerous clinical trials during that era to reduce the incidence and mortality of infectious diseases such as the common cold, bedside fever, and measles. One study, for example, found that a concentrate of vitamins A and D reduced measles mortality from 26 in a 300-person control group to 11 in the 300-person treatment group. Thus, vitamin therapy cut measles mortality by about 58%. A recent meta-analysis of modern literature on supplementation of vitamin A alone found that supplementation could cut measles incidence in half. If one were to simplistically combine these figures one would arrive at the conclusion that halving measles incidence and then cutting the proportion of cases that result in mortality by 58% could reduce total measles mortality by just shy of 80%.

~ ~ ~ ~ ~ 17 ~ ~ ~ ~ ~

https://www.pewresearch.org/short-reads/2024/11/19/60-of-americans-say-they-probably-wont-get-an-updated-covid-19-vaccine/

60% of Americans say they probably won’t get an updated COVID-19 vaccine

Alec Tyson and Giancarlo Pasquini, Pew Research Center, 11-19-24

~ ~ ~ ~ ~ 18 ~ ~ ~ ~ ~

Avoiding discussion of vaccine side effects isn’t pro-vaccine. It’s anti-science.

“I wear no tin-foil hat. I’m asking for the ability to officially document what happened to me.”

Anthony Flint, Harvard Public Health, 10-22-24

Three and a half years ago I contracted Guillain Barre Syndrome after getting the Jansen-J&J viral vector vaccine for COVID-19. The neurological disorder has left me hobbled by numb hands and feet, staggering around imbalanced, and battling debilitating fatigue. It has also left me, and thousands of others, feeling ignored and unheard by the government and the public health establishment….

What’s most disappointing to me is that some medical and public health professionals still refuse to acknowledge empirical truths—and thereby give lawmakers and public health officials the cover they need to do nothing.

~ ~ ~ ~ ~ 19 ~ ~ ~ ~ ~

For the grand finale, here’s one that requires a stack of tinfoil hats! And yet we have distinguished journals like Nature making the whole thing credible. Hold on, it’s a roller coaster ride!

https://ana_mihalceamdphd.substack._com/p/self-assembly-nanotechnology-in-vaccinations

Self Assembly Nanotechnology in Vaccinations & Medication Delivery

Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD, 1-13-25

While some doctors are still denying what has been long proven, the biotechnology literature shows the rapid progression in the deployment of self assembly nanoparticle vaccines.

Image: C19 unvaccinated blood showing spheres that are self assembling the filament.

Afterword

Did any of those 19 points lead you to any sort of Questioning Fauci?

I’ve been at this for 5 years and it feels like I’m jousting at windmills. People seem to cling to mistakes much longer than they seek to correct mistakes.

However, I doubt the Democrats will manage to block Kennedy’s appointment. That’s because Trump’s base deeply respects Kennedy. Years of court cases and other legal actions by Kennedy’s Children’s Health Defense (CHD) reveal his splendid track record. Plus, Trump supporters had a much higher rate of refusing the Covid shots than the Democrats. I think that’s because Republicans are more tuned into what really builds health and immunity.

As past president of CHD, Kennedy listened and learned from grassroots groups which alert the public about hazards which the media and government agencies claim are safe:

• Ag toxins

• Artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives

• Inflammatory seed oils

• Heavy metal contamination

• Added sugar to make children demand more

• Aspartame and other sugar substitutes

• Vaccines that are neither safe nor effective

• Electromagnetic fields (WiFi, cell towers)

• Fluoridation

• Geoengineering (AKA chemtrails)

How did the federal government become so corrupted that it allowed corporations to get away with all these crimes against humanity? Congress lacks even the modest legislative strength necessary for solving “little” problems, such as getting rid TV ads for junk food on Saturday mornings, and ending Pharma media ads for prescription drugs, both of which are banned in most developed nations.

However, the one good thing about evil is that it shoots itself in the foot. Lies can’t last forever, eventually the Truth Will Out.

And once people know they’ve been conned, they can finally start to confront it.

Federal agencies have missed the boat many times. Heeding any of these revelations could have corrected our nation’s course:

• 80 years ago – Weston S. Price, DDS, proved the major role of nutrition for health in his magnum opus Nutrition and Physical Degeneration. (1945) • 75 years ago – J.I. Rodale, founded 2 wide-circulation magazines: Prevention and Organic Gardening. • 70 years ago – Adele Davis published the million-selling Let’s Eat Right to Keep Fit, which explained why pharma-centric medical care is almost totally ignorant about nutrition • 60 years ago – Rachel Carson’s book, Silent Spring, showed how Big Ag callously poisoned our food supply. • 25 years ago – The Weston A. Price Foundation was founded by Mary G. Enig, PhD, and Sally Fallon Morell, to educate people about Dr. Price’s discoveries while studying food traditions of numerous isolated cultures that had sustained robust health and extremely low rates of dental decay. The foundation’s motto is “Wise Traditions in Food, Farming and the Healing Arts.” Sally’s best seller, Nourishing Traditions (1999), combines a fascinating review of nutrition along with hundreds of recipes, including foods that modern people haven’t grown up with (bone marrow, liver pate, sourdough, kefir, etc). Yet again, the federal government ignored paradigm-changing information. At least the Foundation and the book were helpful turning points, like the others listed above, because they opened many people’s minds.

To repeat, none of the calls for reform were recognized by governmental agencies. Pesticide regulations, for instance, came from consumer demand, not the EPA.

Because system-wide reform was missing, the downward spiral in health continued for decades. Until now!

Food in America can hardly get worse than it is today; we have nowhere to go but up. To clean the stairs, you need to start sweeping at the top. Government agencies can start immediately, without permission from Congress, by improving the food provided to our soldiers and sailors, by overhauling the school lunch program, and by feeding those incarcerated in federal prisons a truly healthy diet (including no more soy!).

Trump voters are demanding real change. They wonder:

• Why did it take 30 years to ban partially hydrogenated vegetable oil?

• Why is the FDA still defending fluoridation?

• Why are federal regulatory agencies intent on being the last to take action on vaccine hazards?

A good example of government’s tendency to make bad choices every step of the way is Senator George McGovern’s 11 years of hearings for the Dietary Goals for the United States. That committee was coopted by Big Veg Oil, which is why their conclusions set the nation off in the wrong direction, which persisted for decades, by warning against all the fats that nurtured humanity for thousands of years: butter, lard, tallow, coconut oil, and fat-rich foods like cheese and eggs. Raw milk is still on the federal government’s naughty list, but over the years informed consumers have managed to protect this amazing food in all but a few states.

McGovern’s coopted Senate committee also wrongly said our savior was polyunsaturated fats (PUFAs), even though they were never part of any culture’s cuisine. Do gourmet nations like France or Italy (they are also very long-lived) use seed oils made from corn, canola, soy, safflower, and sunflower? Nope! The most egregious misinformation was that partially hydrogenated seed oils like Crisco and margarine were better for us than butter!

Too much seed oil in a person’s diet leads to inflammation, which is the precursor to nearly all chronic disease, be it diabetes, cancer, or heart disease. (I still grind my teeth to remember that I followed the FDA’s advice about the superiority of partially hydrogenated oil for about 20 years, back when I was raising my kids on margarine. That regret is a powerful engine of my Question Authority mindset today.)

Natural foods and holistic health practitioners are mainstream now. But both Bush administrations, also the Clinton, Obama, Trump (he didn’t know then what he knows now) and Biden administrations never modified Federal nutrition guidelines in the correct way, and industry-captured federal regulatory agencies are still hamstrung.

Based on the notion that to clean the stairs you need to start at the top, all those who voted for Trump are counting on some dramatic changes. Nearly half of Americans say the health of children is worse today than it was 20 years ago, and almost that many say the same for adult health.

With new leadership ready to make people-centered changes, and with strong grassroots support, we can finally make progress, so that:

• Instead of 20% of GDP going to medical care, it can drop to 1%, like it was in 1900

• Productivity rises because healthy people get more done

• Mental health improves, including fewer learning disabilities and less depression

• There’s less crime and other antisocial behavior (like mass shootings)

• Innovation and productivity go up

• Huge problems like the housing shortage and inflation can be solved by an energetic populace

Since the solutions for health begin with every bite and every sip, a basic reality ignored by government agencies for decades, Americans will be able to see real results from this paradigm shift in the Executive Branch within just a few years.

A Silver Lining of the Covid Pandemic

Strangely enough, Covid-19 made many Americans finally realize they couldn’t trust Pharma. Furthermore, we lost confidence in the CDC, which did the bidding of the vaccine makers. Our grief at the death and disabilities from those shots forces us to find new guides.

The Truth Will Out

Two tribes are coming together; those eager for the shots – let’s call them Vaccinae acceptus – as well as those resisting the shots – Vaccinae hesitantus. The V. acceptus folks learned the hard way, so they are the most powerful messengers of caution (telling friends and strangers alike, “Learn from my mistakes, don’t get the booster!”). The V. hesitantus people (I’m one of them), who started out as a small minority, tend to irritate everyone in the majority, especially their oen relatives. But we try to focus on the facts, in case that will help our misguided loved ones see reality. (Dang, that line probably won’t work either.)

The evidence is mounting that Covid was manmade. However, it’s too horrible to imagine that some secret cabal intends to kill off millions. Instead, let’s assume a more innocent scenario: the Defense Department asked scientists to contrive highly infectious diseases so they could then create vaccines to protect the masses from an enemy releasing such germs. Except – “Oops!” – the microbes escaped from a lab and caused world-wide catastrophe.

Vaccines – The Solution that Made Things Worse

Keep in mind, many scientists and doctors now think the catastrophic Covid death rate was from the shots, not the disease. At the beginning, the death stats were ramped up in numerous ways to add to the Fright Factor, such as:

1. Saying that accident or gunshot victims died of Covid because they had contact with a Covid patient within 30 days of their accident or bullet.

2. Not counting someone as “vaccinated” until 2 weeks after their shot because “The immune system takes that long to respond to vaccines” even though it’s a vaccinology truism that the obvious vaccine reactions or deaths usually occur immediately after the jab, within hours or days, while the only way to spot a delayed reaction is to look for a rise in All Cause Deaths, which reveal a long-term adverse response to a shot disguised as some other problem (for instance myocarditis).

Some History to Explain the Wrong Turn

Way back in 1910, the Rockefeller Foundation started their campaign to narrow the practice of medicine down to just Pharma. About half of all medical schools were closed, the rest had to “reform” to meet the new standards that emulated German medical education, and this conversion relied on state medical boards for enforcement.

Such uniformity became a huge barrier to holistic methods such as acupuncture and natural childbirth. (In the early 1900s, childbirth was medicalized after most midwives were barred from practicing and babies were “delivered” by doctors in hospitals to mothers inert from anesthesia. This conversion of a normal biological process into a disease finally began to reform when the natural childbirth movement arose in the 1970s.)

Make America Healthy Again – the Right Turn

(Right as in GOP Red, and right as in Correct)

Starting in 2025, thanks in good measure to MAHA, the panoply of healing and preventative modalities we once had – chiropractic, naturopathy, acupuncture, homeopathy, herbology, therapeutic massage, and anthropological nutrition – will become more widely available as alternatives to Pharma’s narrow focus on mere symptomatic relief.

What Anthropological Nutrition Tells Us

Even before 1829, when Sylvester Graham began selling his famous crackers (a crucial ingredient of the beloved campfire tradition called S’mores!) the incremental degradation of food over 200 years had locked us into empty calories with few noticing how malnourished we were.

Food fads came and went, often clashing with each other. Living on Graham crackers was silly, but more recent notions were just a bad, including eating margarine instead of butter, the Low Fat (high sugar!) Diet, the South Park Diet, and veganism, none of which have a multi-generation track record of success. Meanwhile, what actually works for human health was forgotten.

The truth about farming had a walk-on appearance in the 1930s when the Haughley Experiment showed that agriculture didn’t need toxic chemical inputs, and, on the nutrition side, little-known researchers like Weston A. Price, DDS, and Francis Pottenger, MD, published their discoveries about the wisdom of ancient food traditions. However, their work was suppressed by the medical monopoly that had too much to lose if patients knew all their options for building health.

I believe that Rachel Carson’s Silent Spring in 1962 finally broke the chains for millions seeking a better path to health. At least it was the pivot point for me, changing the trajectory of my life.

The basic goal of public health is prevention, which boils down to:

• Eating nutritious food

• Avoiding toxic substances (or, in the case of WiFi, toxic fields)

Kick Pharma to the Curb

Prescription drugs have almost no genuine role in prevention. We must shift America’s medical care back to genuine health care, which will minimize the hazards – and expense! – we currently suffer because of the near monopoly of pharmaceutical medicine.

Senator George McGovern was the sole chair of his committee from 1968 to 1977. The committee’s official name was Dietary Goals for the United States, but their final report was better known as the "McGovern Report."10

The McGovern committee rightly suggested that Americans eat less refined and processed sugars, and more complex carbohydrates and fiber.11 But, due to subtle influences such as corporate fake science, they wrongly recommended that we eat less fat, less cholesterol, and less high-fat meat, eggs, and dairy products.

In reality, every long-term culture found by anthropologists has had excellent health, indicated by low or no dental decay (a trait which is still clear in multi-thousand-year-old skeletons). And those cultures cherished animal fats, making sure that prospective parents, and pregnant women, were especially well nourished. Did you know that our bodies make more cholesterol every day than we could possibly eat? So obviously McGovern et al were very misinformed.

Sadder but wiser

In conclusion, Question Authority is a wise motto for all of us. We learn that not questioning authority leads us down a disastrous path.

Action Step – Call or email your Senators in SUPPORT of RFK Jr.

How to reach California Senators (or find your state’s Senators if you don’t live in the We-Know-Best State):

• Sen. Alex Padilla via his public health staffer: "Ramya Ravi, PH" <Ramya_Ravi@padilla.senate.gov> or 202 224-3553

• Sen. Adam Schiff via his public health staffer: "Kaitlyn Kelly, PH" <Kaitlyn_Kelly@schiff.senate.gov> or 202 224-3841