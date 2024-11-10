Clearly, the reelection of Donald Trump, by both the popular vote and the Electoral College, has been traumatic for many good people – folks who care deeply about their communities, who are honest and fair, who do what they can to help others, who are smart and logical.

In those rare occasions when the candidate I voted for actually wins, I still believe Majority Rules means those whose candidate lost are especially important to hear, because often they can see the problems which must be faced, problems that the majority may be unable to see.

Our system requires a “winner” and it is only human for the “losers” to resent any showing off by the so-called winners.

Therefore, as someone who voted for Trump, why am I surprised that friends, relatives, and neighbors dismiss me as a nutty old lady for voting for Trump? Didn’t I research and ponder as much as the Harris voters did?

I point out that he’s not as bad as he’s been painted. But it’s probably too soon for that, people don’t believe me. I mention this because often we are steered by very effective propaganda – it’s so effective that, like the goldfish, we say, “What water?!!” NPR righteously reports on people who are planning to move out of the US, and they can’t get it through their heads that so many people had good reasons for choosing him.

Then there is the Deep State, another bone of contention. The very intelligent and kind-hearted husband of one of my nieces summarized his impatience about my “fringe” opinions when he yelled in exasperation, “What you’re saying is ridiculous, there’s no cabal trying to harm every human on Earth!”

Apparently, he feels that even if I usually appear to be sane and competent, I have obviously fallen into Crazy Land by believing that there’s a secret program to spray the skies with toxic chemicals, and for believing there are other sneaky plans to harm Humanity, such as mRNA shots, WiFi, fluoridated water, and pasteurized milk, to name a few.

Oh, and an added puzzle is that his very nice mother-in-law, my sister Claudia, also shares those delusions (although she was sane many years longer than me).

But wait. Once I was normal and I felt the same way as him – “The CEOs of Monsanto and Raytheon wouldn’t harm humanity, they have to live here on Earth too.”

In fact, my slide into paranoia was very gradual, and it occurred in the area of nutrition, which is one of the easier realms to investigate – a whistleblower here, some leaked documents there, citations stacking up until I passed from doubt into certainty that many widely accepted paradigms were intentionally wrong as a result of hidden, malign influences.

For example, as I looked into nutritional standards I was amazed that the FDA had never set an RDA (recommended daily allowance) for the long-chain omega-3s, i.e. DHA and EPA, which are essential for health and yet are now scarce in our diet, mostly because our ocean fisheries have lost 90% of the pre-1960 numbers. Government agencies acknowledge the benefits of these nutrients but, without an RDA, there is no obligation that school fill that need in the cafeteria. Was that nation-wide deficiency intentional or accidental?

And why, for the nutrients that do have RDAs, were they set so low that sugary breakfast cereals can claim to provide a person’s daily needs with one bowl?

Vitamin D, for instance, could solve so many mental health and physical health ailments if people were truly replete, but the standard is so low that this is an area almost universally neglected by dieticians, school cafeterias, parents, and doctors. Instead, SSRIs are prescribed for depression, while heart disease, cancer, arthritis, which vitamin D can help prevent, are “solved” by very profitable (but not very effective) prescription drugs.

As I dug into nutrition, I saw an amazing coincidence: 99% the experts came to the same wrong conclusion, namely: “The American diet is the best in the world.”

Naysayers like me compose a very small minority. But that doesn’t mean we’re wrong, it just means we’re ahead of the crowd, like the Premature Anti-Fascists who fought against Franco during the Spanish civil war.

Since it’s statistically improbable that of 99% nutritionists would deny the voluminous and clear research showing that good nutrition works better than drugs to deal with chronic disease, that suggests that there must be some hidden program to dupe people into ignoring the facts. That’s the definition of a conspiracy: a secret plan to persuade people to go against their own best interests.

So, yes, Kevin, I suspect that there is a cabal trying to harm every human on Earth by keeping them D-deficient, not to mention sell us popular tech products that rely on dangerous microwaves, to put a neurotoxin in our tap water, or (in the old days) to sell us “no-knock” gasoline containing lead and hook us on smoking tobacco products. Ad infinitum.

I’m simply suggesting that most people, like Kevin, are so kind that they can’t imagine anyone being that heartless, that evil.

Obviously, it would take a large and very effective program to exploit so many humans for so long. It’s expensive to convince millions of people to believe a lie. Who would spend that kind of money?

Well, think about it. Suppose a lobbyist convinces your Congressmember with a $10,000 campaign donation every other year to vote for legislation that allows cheap junk food to be used in school lunches. Suppose that increases corporate profits by 500% ROI (return on investment) per year from just that one “investment”? Clearly, that’s one of the most efficient ways to increase profits!

Or maybe this is a better example than feeble nutrition standards: Silent Spring, by Rachel Carson. That book described how pesticides were killing off many bird species because it makes eggshells too fragile to allow full incubation of chicks.

When it came out in 1962, Rachel Carson was bombarded by ridicule. Congress was persuaded to ignore the facts she presented.

But 5 years later, when I was 19, reading that book changed the course of my life. How could I ever trust the USDA again?

And Carson was vindicated when President Nixon set up the EPA in 1970. I thought, “Whew! Now farms will all go organic.” Dang, 54 years went by but organic only comprises single-digits of the total farm community.

Democracy requires constant vigilance. It’s no surprise that the EPA was co-opted. According to our supposed environmental protectors, glyphosate (a main ingredient of Roundup) is safe! Those silly Europeans have banned it, but what do they know?!

If you read this far, I will confess that I have taken a friend’s advice and attempted to persuade you with Feel, Felt, Found. Here’s the template for this version of the Socratic method:

• You feel ___ about ____.

• I once felt that way about ____.

• Then I found that ________.

My experiment will have worked if you have a bit more tolerance for someone who voted for Groper Cleveland, also called His MAGA-Stee and Darth Tax Evader, even though he specifically promised to improve school meals, get corruption out of the FDA, the NIH, and the CDC, and end Forever Wars.

And, if you got this far, it shows that you’re capable of momentarily setting aside my Trump Enchantment. So allow me to venture that someday in the future you might surprise your 2024 self by saying, “Trump did more for our kids’ health than Harris could have.”

Well, that’s my intro to the article below about the severe hazards of brain clots and strokes from the mRNA shots. I assert that the CDC has known (or should have figured out) that not only were those experimental shots NOT protection against Covid-19, they were a death sentence to many people.

Call it a conspiracy theory if you need to, but I say it’s really a conspiracy fact. Feel free to comment on any flaws in logic that you discover.

Lauren

P.S.

The main thing I remember from the year of college classes required for my teaching credential is: “To support kids in learning, our best ally is Curiosity.”

~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~

COVID Vaccines Pose 112,000% Greater Risk of Brain Clots, Strokes Than Flu Shots

A peer-reviewed study published last week in the International Journal of Innovative Research in Medical Science found reports of 5,137 cases of cerebral thromboembolism after COVID-19 shots over 36 months, compared with 52 reported cases following flu vaccines and 282 cases for all vaccines over the past 34 years.

by Michael Nevradakis, PhD, The Defender, 11-7-24

COVID-19 vaccines pose a 112,000% greater risk of brain clots and strokes than flu vaccines and a 20,700% greater risk of those symptoms than all other vaccines combined, according to a peer-reviewed study that calls for a global moratorium on the vaccines.

The study, published last week in the International Journal of Innovative Research in Medical Science, found reports of 5,137 cases of cerebral thromboembolism after COVID-19 shots over 36 months. This compares to 52 reported cases following flu vaccination and 282 cases for all vaccines over the past 34 years.

According to the study, this represents an “alarming breach in the safety signal threshold concerning cerebral thrombosis adverse events” following COVID-19 vaccination.

The study’s authors — independent researcher Claire Rogers, obstetrician and gynecologist Dr. James A. Thorp, independent researcher Kirstin Cosgrove and cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough — used data from the U.S. government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), for their analysis.

The data also indicated 9,821 reports of atrial fibrillation — an irregular heart rhythm that is “the most common identifiable cause of cerebral arterial thromboembolism” — following COVID-19 vaccination in 41 months, compared to 797 cases reported in 34 years for all other vaccines combined.

Rogers told The Defender the findings confirm anecdotal evidence of an increased incidence of stroke seen during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rogers said:

“Cerebral thrombosis case reports in VAERS substantially increased after the COVID vaccines. Not only have clinicians witnessed this in the hospital setting, but the average citizen has seen increased reports of stroke in celebrities, athletes and young people.”

McCullough told The Defender the study employed a “reasonable vaccine safety research strategy” by comparing “a new vaccine to the routine influenza vaccination as a ‘safe’ standard.” He said the results showed “horrific outcomes” following COVID-19 vaccination.

These outcomes led the study’s authors to call for an immediate global moratorium on the use of COVID-19 vaccines “to mitigate further risk with an absolute contraindication in women of reproductive age.”

“Our study joins the growing chorus of analyses calling for all COVID-19 vaccines to be removed from the market,” McCullough said. The withdrawal “should be the first priority” for the next administration.

Spike protein implicated in increased stroke risk

According to the study, the spike protein found in the SARS-CoV-2 virus and COVID-19 vaccines is likely a significant contributor to brain clots and strokes.

“Early in the COVID pandemic, it became evident that there was a thrombogenic effect of the Sars-CoV-2 virus and it is now believed that the spike proteins [are] one of the major contributors to this thrombogenic effect,” the study said.

According to the study, the original strain of the virus led to “a variety of severe thromboembolic events.” However over time, “natural evolution may have resulted in less virulent strains.”

This original risk was replaced by an increase in the incidence of microclots, “affecting the smaller vessels in the circulatory system.” The study noted that it is “widely understood that cumulative exposure to the spike protein” leads to an increased risk of such clots in patients.

According to Rogers, “One mechanism by which the spike protein is thought to contribute to this pathogenesis is by triggering endothelial dysfunction” — a condition that exists when coronary arteries are constricted even though there isn’t a physical blockage.

The study did not compare the different COVID-19 vaccine types — the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines, and the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) and AstraZeneca adenovirus-based vaccines. Rogers noted, though, that the adenovirus vaccines were withdrawn in the U.S. and Europe following reports of blood clots.

Noting that VAERS “is regulated, owned, and maintained” by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the study addressed the relative advantages and disadvantages of using this database for such an analysis.

“Despite the bias of the CDC/FDA and their attempts to hide, conceal, and ‘throttle’ the deaths and injuries caused by the COVID-19 vaccines, there remains an unprecedented breach of the safety signal using their own criteria,” the study said.

This safety signal is evident even though the “relative underreporting factor … in VAERS is thought to be in the range of 30-100.” A 2011 Harvard study found that less than 1% of all adverse events are reported to VAERS.

Calls intensify for a moratorium on COVID shots

Karl Jablonowski, Ph.D., senior research scientist at Children’s Health Defense, told The Defender that despite “the limitations of using VAERS data to infer risk,” he was “startled” by the study’s results. He said the study adds to the growing number of voices calling for a moratorium on the administration of the COVID-19 vaccines.

“While one study does not justify a moratorium, a cacophony of studies does,” Jablonowski said.

According to the study, “There are now 3,580 studies published in peer-reviewed medical journals documenting injuries, disabilities, and deaths after COVID-19 vaccines,” strengthening calls for their withdrawal.

Last month, Idaho’s Southwest District Health said it would stop offering COVID-19 vaccines, following testimony by members of the local community and by experts including McCullough and Thorp.

This followed last month’s release of a Slovak government report calling mRNA shots “dangerous” and calling for their ban. Also last month, a town council in Western Australia called for a ban on mRNA products.

In January, Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo called for a “halt in the use of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines” over safety concerns.

Psychotherapist Joseph Sansone, Ph.D., author of the “Ban the Jab” resolution adopted by 10 Florida counties, supported the study’s call for a moratorium on the COVID-19 vaccines.

He said:

“COVID-19 and mRNA nanoparticle injections are biological and technological weapons of mass destruction. It is time for the medical community to tell the truth and admit they were lied to like everybody else. These injections harm those injected and those not injected, via the shedding of this technology. “All mRNA nanoparticle injections need to be prohibited immediately and there needs to be a thorough investigation into the criminals behind this attack on humanity.”

Organizations including the World Council for Health, Doctors for COVID Ethics and the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons have also called for a moratorium on the COVID-19 vaccines.

“COVID vaccine uptake by the public is at an all-time low,” Rogers said. “The need is no longer there for production of these products.”

Jablonowski said:

“A global moratorium on the COVID-19 vaccines would be a major step forward for humanity, not just in human health but for our humility.

“We would have to admit that we were fooled into taking a dangerous product and that our governments, scientists and pharmaceutical companies were all too willing to fool us. Our brighter future starts when we come to these terms.”

Michael Nevradakis, PhD, based in Athens, Greece, is a senior reporter for The Defender and part of the rotation of hosts for CHD.TV's "Good Morning CHD."

